Baton Rouge, LA

Light Reading

The Buildout: Spectrum scoops up $24.1M in Indiana broadband grants

This week in broadband builds: Spectrum, Comcast, electric co-ops win in Indiana; Cox, AT&T win in Kansas; Kinetic connects 9K in Kentucky; GoNetspeed expands in Maine – and more. The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking fiber and wireless builds...
INDIANA STATE

