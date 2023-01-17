Read full article on original website
Google announces layoffs, slashes 12,000 jobs
Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, which has offices in Los Angeles, is cutting about 12,000 jobs from its global workforce, it was announced Friday, affecting about 6% of the company’s employees. Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai wrote an email to Google employees on the company’s news blog Friday...
Episode 22: Meet Hanesbrands’ Sustainability Guru
In this episode, Arthur Zaczkiewicz, executive editor of Strategic Content Development at WWD, catches up with Chris Fox, Hanesbrands’ chief sustainability officer. Fox said sustainability is a top priority for the $6.5 billion company. But setting and reaching goals is not done in a vacuum. “Many of these issues, like climate change, are big, complex issues that nobody is going to solve on their own,” Fox said. “With packaging, for example, companies need to team up with their retailers. You need to work with a range of partners if you’re going to move the needle on any of these issues.”
Bankruptcy Boom Ahead? What to Watch Early in 2023
The bankruptcy blues are coming for retail. After Bed Bath & Beyond warned it might have no other option but to file for bankruptcy, the home goods chain has sparked a flurry of interest and activity this month, with Authentic Brands Group this week surfacing as a possible contender, though a spokeswoman for the Reebok owner declined to comment on reports of the company’s rumored interest “at this time.” Interest in Bed Bath & Beyond suggests it could end up finding a buyer or winding up with a fairly tidy, pre-pack Chapter 11 bankruptcy in which creditors, the debtor and the buyer...
