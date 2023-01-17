ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wife of Late NYPD Officer Jason Rivera Is Expecting Their 'Miracle' Baby 1 Year After His Death

Jason Rivera and his partner, Wilbert Mora, were fatally shot while responding to a domestic dispute in Manhattan's Harlem neighborhood in January 2022 The wife of a New York City police officer who was fatally shot in Harlem, New York, one year ago is expecting their "miracle" baby. Dominique Rivera, the wife of NYPD officer Jason Rivera, revealed at a memorial mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Saturday morning that she is pregnant with her late love's child. While reading a speech detailing the grief she has experienced since the loss of "my husband, partner,...
'Severely Decomposed' Body Found in Rodent-Infested Home Had Been There Over 9 Months, Police Say

"It was a very extreme situation," Asst. Stamford Police Chief Richard Conklin said after a 56-year-old man's body was discovered when a state marshal attempted to deliver an eviction notice A "severely decomposed" body has been found inside an apartment building in Connecticut, and officials believe it was there for several months. The remains of a 56-year-old man, who has not been identified, were found in an apartment on Hope Street in Stamford around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Stamford Advocate and Patch.com. Asst. Stamford Police Chief...
