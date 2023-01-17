Read full article on original website
Related
One of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US is in Illinois
An iconic building in Illinois was just named to the list of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the USA. Which building is it...?. What is beautiful and what is ugly is subjective right? Well, according to buildworld.co.uk a building in Chicago is one of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US, and that building is none other than the iconic Thompson Center (pictured below).
Purses In Illinois Are Being Stolen By Woman With Knife & Red Car
Recently, there have been multiple women in Illinois robbed of their purses by a female armed with a sharp blade. It's crazy how one major city can have two very different personalities. Chicago can be such a great place that's loaded with tons of fun. The Windy City at the same can be a very scary location too because there's so much crime.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
Check Out These 5 Iconic Urban Legends In Illinois
Who doesn't love a great urban legend? Illinois has plenty of fun legends and stories that both haunt and capture the imagination of the state. We are looking at 5 legends that are popular in their area. Illinois Urban Legends. While Illinois has countless legends, let's take a look at...
Illinois vs. Wisconsin: The Great Facebook Poking War of the Midwest
It's a well-known fact that Illinois and Wisconsin are two states that just can't seem to get along. But have you ever stopped to wonder why? Sure, there's the age-old "cheese vs. pizza" debate, but is that really the root of the problem?. Well, after extensive research (i.e. scrolling through...
Study: Illinois Is Most Astrology-Obsessed State In The Midwest
If you're anything like me, you'll make sure that your friends know that you think astrological signs, the zodiac, and the movement of planets playing some role in our everyday lives is...well...complete and utter BS. You'll then spend an hour reading a social media thread about how to find the...
Central Illinois Proud
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Illinois with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
This 81 Year Old Ship Still Operates On Great Lakes Between Minnesota, Wisconsin + Illinois
I couldn't help but notice that one of my favorite local YouTubers posted a video of a laker coming in under the lift bridge. It was posted in December, and it already has over 200,000 views. That's by far way more than any other content coming out of Duluth, Minnesota in recent months. What's the big deal?
Can I legally vape indoors in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-cigs, or vapes, have become a popular substitute for cigarettes as of late, but do the same laws for cigarette smoking surround them in Illinois? As it turns out, the answer is not so black and white. Illinois residents are not allowed to smoke cigarettes indoors in public places, but it […]
These 22 Bars Are The Friendliest in Northern Illinois
Tavern, lounge, and tap, if the bar you're hanging out at has one of those words in the name, chances are it's the friendly kind of place where everyone might know your name. It's where you go when taking your date to meet your friends, it's where you go when she breaks up with you. It's your joint for celebrating a child's birth and a fallen comrade's life. It's where you want to be to feel a sense of community—a comfortable place to be yourself and enjoy life, a good meal, and some delicious drinks.
Illinois Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
If You Use This Slang Word You Probably Grew Up In Illinois
When it comes to slang words, there are certain phrases that can instantly give away where someone is from. If you're from Illinois, you're easily detectable. Remember in elementary school when your entire class would go to your lockers and grab your shoes for gym class? That was always the best part of the day because we got to release all our built up energy!
Illinois state lawmakers among the highest paid in the country
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers received a $12,000 increase in pay for 2023, making them the 4th highest-paid legislators in the country. According to the Illinois Policy Institute, the starting pay for a part-time state lawmaker is now $85,000 a year, an 18% increase. The average U.S. lawmaker makes $34,348. The increase was part […]
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
WSPY NEWS
“Just a little weird”: Hanging out with a yesteryear brand of Illinois rockers
Gone were the long hair and bell bottom blue jeans of their days. Not a sniff of marijuana drifted in the cold night air. No albums, eight-tracks, or cassettes around. But they gathered, now as grandparents and senior citizens, on Cass Street in Joliet to worship rock-and-roll, Illinois style that is.
Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
Illinois, Wisconsin Summer Concerts You Definitely Want Tickets For
It's almost hard to believe that we are only 60 days away from Spring and in 153 days we will celebrate the beginning of Summer. When the Summer of 2023 arrives it will be one of the busiest for concerts in many years with all the major performers planning stops in our region.
4 Magical Frozen Experiences You Need to Have in Wisconsin This Winter
Winter may be cold, but it doesn't have to be boring! To avoid cabin fever setting in this winter, grab your warmest cold-weather gear and go on an outdoor adventure at some of these breathtaking spots in Wisconsin!. Best Winter Fun in Wisconsin. If ice and snow are your things,...
Q985
Rockford, IL
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1