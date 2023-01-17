ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Victim of fatal vehicle crash in Chesapeake identified: Police

By Madeline Miller
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The victim of a fatal vehicle crash in Chesapeake has been identified, according to Chesapeake Police.

On Friday, Jan. 13 just before 5 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash on the 168 Expressway north of the toll booth.

Early in the investigation, authorities found that one vehicle was traveling northbound while the other was traveling southbound before one vehicle crossed the median and caused the collision.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified as 37-year-old Sean Hayhurst of North Carolina, according to police.

Police said an adult female suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized as a result of the crash. Her identity has not been disclosed publicly.

lois clark
5d ago

The family of the man is in my thoughts and prayers.✝️🌹The woman and her family are also in my thoughts and prayers. 💝 I hope that she gets better soon.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

