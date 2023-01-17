Victim of fatal vehicle crash in Chesapeake identified: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The victim of a fatal vehicle crash in Chesapeake has been identified, according to Chesapeake Police.

On Friday, Jan. 13 just before 5 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash on the 168 Expressway north of the toll booth.

Early in the investigation, authorities found that one vehicle was traveling northbound while the other was traveling southbound before one vehicle crossed the median and caused the collision.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified as 37-year-old Sean Hayhurst of North Carolina, according to police.

Police said an adult female suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized as a result of the crash. Her identity has not been disclosed publicly.

Stay with News 3 for updates.