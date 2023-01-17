Read full article on original website
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
MySanAntonio
Elon Musk Says Twitter's Subscription Program Will Get an Ad-Free Tier
Under the ownership of Elon Musk, Twitter has embraced the idea of a paid subscription program, the ubiquitous Twitter Blue. Now, Musk seems to be entertaining the idea of another type of paid tier that would, one assumes, be to Twitter Blue what Twitter Blue is to standard Twitter. In a new article at The Verge, Emma Roth has more details on Musk’s announcement, which came — where else? — on his Twitter account.
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
MySanAntonio
Amazon to plow extra $35 billion into Virginia data centers in cloud race
Amazon's cloud unit will spend $35 billion on new data centers in Virginia by 2040, underscoring its determination to stay ahead of rivals Microsoft and Alphabet. The investments at multiple locations will create an estimated 1,000 jobs in Virginia, the state said in a news release Friday. Virginia is Amazon Web Services' most important hub, with dozens of data centers powering applications for customers across the eastern United States. A number of sites are under consideration and will be selected at a later date, the state said.
MySanAntonio
The clean tech arms race has begun
It has dominated the headlines out of Davos this week, prompted diplomatic grumblings from Germany and put European lawmakers in a bind. Passed last year, a historic U.S. climate bill has opened up a new era in geopolitics, one of unprecedented global competition to develop planet-saving technologies. The U.S. ranks...
MySanAntonio
Oil outages in Canada disrupt flows to U.S., global markets
A flurry of outages across western Canada's oil patch have disrupted petroleum flows to the U.S. and global markets. Two of Canada's largest oil-sands upgrading facilities - Syncrude Canada and Canadian Natural Resources' Horizon - have faced disruptions this month, prompting supply cuts to customers. The reduced supply has led Enbridge to seek more crude for its massive Mainline system, which delivers to numerous refiners.
MySanAntonio
Google axes 12,000 jobs as layoffs spread across tech sector
LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also leads its parent company Alphabet, informed staff...
MySanAntonio
Now We Know Why Flights Were Grounded on January 11, and It Sounds Bad
There are times when the mass cancellation of flights takes place for an eminently understandable reason. Natural disasters, national tragedies and extreme weather have all left air travelers stranded for hours or days, for example. But for air travelers in the United States on January 11, the delays to their flights were a lot more wide-ranging — and a lot less explicable. The FAA systems that the nation’s airports and airlines rely upon had an outage, and at the time, no one was entirely sure why.
MySanAntonio
Nest co-creator wants you to pay $33 a month not to trash your food
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The device blends right into the room. It looks like a trash can - one of those sleek, steel models, cream-colored with a small foot pedal at the base. Matt Rogers skips across the room to show it off....
