PHOTOS: Cañon City Tigers vs. Harrison
The Cañon City Tigers boys varsity basketball team lost Thursday’s home conference game against Harrison (Colorado Springs) by a score of 60-45. The Tigers (6-9) will next square off against Mesa Ridge (14-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Immunization Information System now available online
The Colorado Immunization Information System now is available online, made possible by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. CIIS is a confidential, population-based, computerized system that collects and consolidates vaccination data for Coloradans of all ages from a variety of sources. CIIS is a program within the Immunization Branch of the CDPHE. CIIS helps healthcare providers, schools, childcare centers and individuals keep track of the shots they and/or their children have received. To learn more about how to get a copy of your immunization records, medical and non-medical vaccine exemptions, and the process to opt out or rescind an opt-out from CIIS, visit https://cdphe.colorado.gov/colorado-immunization-information-system-ciis.
Fremont County Economic Development Corp. touts ‘economic homesteading’ during annual meeting
Fremont County Economic Development Corp. celebrated the 40th anniversary of becoming a not-for-profit organization during its annual meeting and banquet Friday at the Abbey Events Center. However, FEDC goes back to the 1970s as an organization. The local economy through the last several decades of FEDC’s existence undoubtedly has seen...
Woman dies in the El Paso County Jail
A woman died in the El Paso County Jail on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was “found unresponsive” in her cell at about 5:02 p.m. Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
