The Colorado Immunization Information System now is available online, made possible by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. CIIS is a confidential, population-based, computerized system that collects and consolidates vaccination data for Coloradans of all ages from a variety of sources. CIIS is a program within the Immunization Branch of the CDPHE. CIIS helps healthcare providers, schools, childcare centers and individuals keep track of the shots they and/or their children have received. To learn more about how to get a copy of your immunization records, medical and non-medical vaccine exemptions, and the process to opt out or rescind an opt-out from CIIS, visit https://cdphe.colorado.gov/colorado-immunization-information-system-ciis.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO