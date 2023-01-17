ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Van stolen with body inside from Rockford funeral home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A van from a local funeral home was stolen yesterday with a deceased adult inside, according to a tweet made by Rockford Police. Officers say the van fled the area immediately, and was just located in Chicago. Police say they are continuing the investigation, but details...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

The community gathers to support one local family

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A community came together today to help raise funds for one local family after their 16-year-old daughter was in a life-changing car accident. “We want to thank everyone who contributed to this. It was way more than I could ever hope for and people are just so generous. It really epitomizes the love and the community, a small town and people coming together,” said event organizer Michelle Rogers.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rally fights to ‘keep Rockford pro-life’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pro-life rally took place outside Rockford’s newest abortion clinic on Saturday. “Keep Rockford Pro-Life” held their first rally of the year Saturday afternoon outside the clinic at 611 Auburn Street. Organizers spoke about community and loving one’s neighbors. “It is essentially important for this rally to stand up and say […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Downtown Illinois Boutique Closing for Good with a Twist

Downtown Rockford is about to pull a big flip on us and with the flip we're losing a super cute boutique. In the past decade or so, there have been a lot of changes in downtown Rockford, including the creation of a lot of small businesses. Unfortunately we've also seen a lot of small businesses close, espeically in the last few years.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

These 22 Bars Are The Friendliest in Northern Illinois

Tavern, lounge, and tap, if the bar you're hanging out at has one of those words in the name, chances are it's the friendly kind of place where everyone might know your name. It's where you go when taking your date to meet your friends, it's where you go when she breaks up with you. It's your joint for celebrating a child's birth and a fallen comrade's life. It's where you want to be to feel a sense of community—a comfortable place to be yourself and enjoy life, a good meal, and some delicious drinks.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Take A Trip On This Taco Trail In Rockford, Illinois

The Rockford area is heavily saturated with excellent spots to get a taco. I've put in the legwork and tested a lot if not all of them. Here's a trail of 6 taco spots in the Rockford area that have produced some great dining experiences. How many have you tried?
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford Police officer charged with battery of suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Region One Planning Council(R-1) held a press conference at Collins Aerospace to announce that they earned a federal economic development district designation. Senator of Illinois, Tammy Duckworth was joined by other elected officials in making this announcement. Something that has been in the works for...
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 teens injured in roll over crash in McHenry County

GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A 17-year-old Algonquin girl is in serious condition, and four other teenagers were hospitalized, following a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road just before 9 p.m. when it passed another vehicle traveling...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora police identify victim in downtown crash

The Aurora Police Department is identifying the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, January 13 in the downtown area. In a statement, police say identification of 27-year-old Israel Mueller, of Aurora, took a considerable amount of time due to the extent of the impact in the crash.
AURORA, IL
Q985

Q985

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

