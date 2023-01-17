Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
WIFR
Van stolen with body inside from Rockford funeral home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A van from a local funeral home was stolen yesterday with a deceased adult inside, according to a tweet made by Rockford Police. Officers say the van fled the area immediately, and was just located in Chicago. Police say they are continuing the investigation, but details...
WIFR
The community gathers to support one local family
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A community came together today to help raise funds for one local family after their 16-year-old daughter was in a life-changing car accident. “We want to thank everyone who contributed to this. It was way more than I could ever hope for and people are just so generous. It really epitomizes the love and the community, a small town and people coming together,” said event organizer Michelle Rogers.
Winnebago store makes shirts to honor slain Pinnon’s employee Peggy Anderson
ROCKFORD Ill. (WTVO) — A local business is doing its part to help support the family of a slain employee. Peggy Anderson, who worked at Pinnon’s Meats, was killed on January 11. AKG Craft Source said that they are making shirts to honor the loss of Anderson. They said that this is one way to […]
‘Best Waitress Ever’ Gets $100 Tip at Delicious Illinois Restaurant
Have you ever been waited on by the 'best waitress ever?' Maybe, if you've stopped by Baker Street Burgers in Rockford. There are days that scrolling through social media is a big waste of time. But there are other times that scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed ends up brining a huge smile to your face.
Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in at Rockford storage facility
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 20 storage units at a Sandy Hollow facility were burglarized, a Rockford woman says she lost everything she had. Inishia Cooper said she had used the Red Dot Storage location at 5750 Sandy Hollow Road in the past, and thought her belongings would be safe at the “secure” location while […]
Rally fights to ‘keep Rockford pro-life’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pro-life rally took place outside Rockford’s newest abortion clinic on Saturday. “Keep Rockford Pro-Life” held their first rally of the year Saturday afternoon outside the clinic at 611 Auburn Street. Organizers spoke about community and loving one’s neighbors. “It is essentially important for this rally to stand up and say […]
Downtown Illinois Boutique Closing for Good with a Twist
Downtown Rockford is about to pull a big flip on us and with the flip we're losing a super cute boutique. In the past decade or so, there have been a lot of changes in downtown Rockford, including the creation of a lot of small businesses. Unfortunately we've also seen a lot of small businesses close, espeically in the last few years.
These 22 Bars Are The Friendliest in Northern Illinois
Tavern, lounge, and tap, if the bar you're hanging out at has one of those words in the name, chances are it's the friendly kind of place where everyone might know your name. It's where you go when taking your date to meet your friends, it's where you go when she breaks up with you. It's your joint for celebrating a child's birth and a fallen comrade's life. It's where you want to be to feel a sense of community—a comfortable place to be yourself and enjoy life, a good meal, and some delicious drinks.
Take A Trip On This Taco Trail In Rockford, Illinois
The Rockford area is heavily saturated with excellent spots to get a taco. I've put in the legwork and tested a lot if not all of them. Here's a trail of 6 taco spots in the Rockford area that have produced some great dining experiences. How many have you tried?
Man arrested for allegedly stalking female middle school students in Elgin
A man suspected of stalking females students in Elgin has been located and arrested. After investigating the incident, Alan S. Rendon was arrested and charged by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office with two counts of Stalking.
WIFR
Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
MyStateline.com
Rockford Police officer charged with battery of suspect
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Region One Planning Council(R-1) held a press conference at Collins Aerospace to announce that they earned a federal economic development district designation. Senator of Illinois, Tammy Duckworth was joined by other elected officials in making this announcement. Something that has been in the works for...
fox32chicago.com
5 teens injured in roll over crash in McHenry County
GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A 17-year-old Algonquin girl is in serious condition, and four other teenagers were hospitalized, following a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road just before 9 p.m. when it passed another vehicle traveling...
Man in car followed girls home from school, Elgin police say
Police in far west suburban Elgin are seeking the public’s help after a man in a vehicle made inappropriate comments while following middle-school girls this week.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora police identify victim in downtown crash
The Aurora Police Department is identifying the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, January 13 in the downtown area. In a statement, police say identification of 27-year-old Israel Mueller, of Aurora, took a considerable amount of time due to the extent of the impact in the crash.
‘Sick and tired of the murders;’ Rockford sees 4 homicides in 5 days
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, State’s Attorney J Hanley and Mayor Tom McNamara addressed the city’s violence Tuesday afternoon. They all shared their frustration with recent murders, saying that they are working to bring justice for the victims. However, they also said that the community needs to help by reporting those […]
Hunt, Hononegah come out number one at the Guilford Sectional
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Three NIC-10 boys bowling teams will head to the IHSA State Tournament next weekend in O’Fallon. Honongah, Harlem and Belvidere North finished 1, 2, 3 Saturday in the Guilford Sectional at Don Carter Lanes. Honnoegah narrowly edged out Harlem by 50 pins through six games. Belvidere North finished 522 pins back of Hononegah. […]
Situation ‘Peacefully Resolved' After Residents at Suburban Apartment Complex Asked to Shelter in Place
A earlier "domestic situation" at a Wheaton apartment complex has been "peacefully resolved" according to police, shortly after residents at the complex were asked to shelter in place. According to a tweet from the city of Wheaton, a large police presence was reported at around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the...
Rockford officer cleared in shooting teen who threatened mother with a knife
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago State’s Attorney decided Wednesday that a Rockford Police officer was justified in shooting a teen last year. According to police, officers Austin and Ditzler were called to a house in the 4000 block of St. Anne’s Way for a domestic disturbance around 7:45 p.m. In the initial 911 call, […]
Visitation for Pinnon’s murder victim, Peggy Anderson, to be held Thursday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A public visitation is set to be held Thursday in remembrance of Peggy Anderson, a longtime employee of Pinnon Meats who was killed last week during an armed robbery. “Anyone who met Peggy can attest to a smile and loving personality that could warm their soul. Above all, Peggy loved her […]
