East boys fall 91-46 to Wake Forest in Farmville MLK Showcase

FARMVILLE — The East Carteret boys basketball team started slow out the gate Monday in its Farmville MLK Showcase matchup with Wake Forest. The Mariners fell behind 32-8 after the first quarter on their way to a 91-46 defeat. They woke up a little after the opening frame, getting outscored by four, nine and eight, respectively, over the next three quarters.
