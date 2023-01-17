Read full article on original website
News Channel 25
FOUND SAFE: AMBER Alert discontinued for kidnapped Texas girls
MCKINNEY, Texas — 9-year-old Jessica Burns and her sister, 6-year-old Jennifer Burns of McKinney, have been located and are safe this evening, according to the McKinney Police Department. McKinney police have confirmed that an arrest has been made tonight in the kidnapping of those two girls last Thursday which...
KTEN.com
Gainesville teen sought in double homicide case
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — Gainesville police have identified a suspect in the January 16 double homicide of two teenagers. Gainesville resident Samuel Gary Lee King, 17, is facing an outstanding capital murder arrest warrant in connection with the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Anthony Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile. "King...
Woman Who Went Missing After Threatening To Expose Affair Found Dead
A Texas woman who was reported missing after threatening to expose her relationship with a married man has been found dead near his home in the Dallas area.
KXII.com
Kingston Police searching for restaurant burglar
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Kingston Police are asking for help identifying a masked person that broke into a restaurant on Thursday. Photos taken from a security camera inside El Tequila show a person breaking in. The restaurant told police the person left with some of their property. If you have...
Man connected to Kayla Kelley kidnapping charged with arson
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - In addition to kidnapping, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, now faces a charge of arson in connection to the case of a missing McKinney woman.Police named Ferguson as a person of interest in the disappearance of Kayla Kelley, 33. They allege he and Kelley were dating. Ferguson lied to Kelley about his marital status when they met online, according to his arrest report. Additionally, the report states Kelley found out Ferguson was married after they started dating. She told him she was going to reveal the truth to his wife, according to the document. Last Wednesday, on Jan. 11,...
KXII.com
Police chase ends with man in hospital after self-inflicted gunshot wound to head
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A pursuit in Bryan County Wednesday night ended with a man in the hospital, with a gunshot wound to the head. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Scott Hampton said troopers got a call that Clifton Hester, 40, was trying to harm himself. When troopers arrived to...
Girls missing from McKinney found, AMBER Alert canceled; family says they are safe
MCKINNEY, Texas — Two missing girls who were last seen in McKinney on Thursday evening have been found safe, authorities said Sunday evening. More information about where they were found and other circumstances of their location were not yet confirmed. The Texas Department of Public Safety's AMBER Alert for...
fox4news.com
One person dead in early morning crash in West Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a crash in West Dallas that left one person dead early Saturday morning. The single-vehicle wreck happened at about 3 a.m., along the eastbound lanes of I-30, at the Loop 12 exit ramp. Investigators said a car burst into flames shortly...
KXII.com
1 man, 1 teen dead after Gainesville shooting
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man and teen died after a shooting in Cooke County Monday afternoon, and police said the suspect has not been identified. According to the Gainesville Police Department 19-year-old Antonio Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile died from their injuries. Police said it happened in the...
McKinney man accused of killing 8-year-old son had told wife they should die, affidavit says
MCKINNEY, Texas — Warning: The following article contains graphic language and descriptions. A North Texas man accused of killing his eight-year-old son had told his wife multiple times earlier that day that his family should die, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA. Subramanian Ponnazhakan, 39, is...
Officials identify young man who died in Flower Mound crash
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office recently released the identity of a young man who died in a motorcycle crash in Flower Mound earlier this month. About 12:35 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Flower Mound Police Department responded to a crash in the 5800 block of Chinn Chapel Road, according to a FMPD spokesman. Investigators believe a motorcyclist was headed north on Chinn Chapel and kept going straight through the roundabout and crashed into the retaining wall in the center of the roundabout.
KTEN.com
Man shoots himself after Bryan County pursuit
(KTEN) — On Wednesday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call for help involving a Gainesville man who was reportedly threatening to harm himself. Capt. Scott Hampton said troopers tried stopping the man in his vehicle, and that led to a pursuit from northern Bryan County to Fort Washita.
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Grand Prairie
A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
North Texas woman says she was run over by neighbor amid feud over trash, arrest made
ALLEN, Texas — We all have a choice about where we live but rarely do we get to decide who we live next to. These two next-door neighbors in Allen haven't been very neighborly. A feud that they said lasted two years took a very serious turn at the beginning of this year.
Who is Ocastor Ferguson? Married man was dating now-deceased Kayla Kelley under a fake name, according to sheriff
MCKINNEY, Texas — The search for missing McKinney, Texas, woman Kayla Kelley came to a tragic end on Wednesday after her body was discovered in Grand Prairie. The 33-year-old's body, which was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, was found in shallow grave less than a mile from the home of the man accused of kidnapping her.
UNT behavioral expert weighs in on deadly gun violence trends involving young suspects
FORT WORTH, Texas — Vashunte Settles and her family never expected to experience the kind of grief they are living with now after a very unexpected death. The Dallas mother is urging other people to do whatever it takes to protect their children from gun violence. She just lost her son.
News Channel 25
AMBER Alert issued for two missing Texas girls
McKINNEY, Texas — An Amber Alert is in effect for two little girls from McKinney. Authorities believe they are in immediate danger. Police are looking for 9-year old Jessica Burns. She's white, 4'10, and weighs 90 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. The girl was last seen...
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Woman Missing – Vehicle Found
Police throughout the area seek the public’s help locating 33-year-old Kayla Kelley of Collin County. Her friends reported her missing Tuesday, Jan. 11. They found her vehicle in a remote area in Frisco. Police have identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson as a person of interest. Officers arrested Ferguson and charged him with Kidnapping concerning Kelley’s disappearance. His b is $1 million.
20-year-old killed in Richardson shooting, police say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a parking lot in Richardson on Wednesday evening, police said. The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 901 South Coit Road, which is the address for an apartment complex near Spring Valley Road. Officers...
KXAN
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
