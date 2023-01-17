Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin Faces Long Recovery, New Details Emerge
It feels like Damar Hamlin is the walking embodiment of a miracle. But the Bills safety still faces some significant rehabilitation to get back to his former self. Jordon Rooney, a family friend and business representative, briefed the Associated Press on Hamlin’s current condition. “Damar still requires oxygen and...
Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Adversity finally caught up to the Buffalo Bills, who were left depleted and defeated while closing an emotionally draining season two wins short of their Super Bowl aspirations. Unable to draw on the motivational inspiration of injured teammate Von Miller displaying the...
What are NFL players wearing on their necks?
If you've been watching any NFL games recently, you might have noticed some players sporting white (or in some cases, black) horseshoe-shaped collars around their necks. But what are they?
Bengals fans celebrate win, look forward to AFC title game
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – The Cincinnati Bengals are headed back to the AFC Championship game after beating the Buffalo Bills 27-10 Sunday. Members of the Columbus Bengals Nation gathered at The Pub in Gahanna to watch the game and celebrate the win. Fans showed up and showed out in their favorite Bengals attire. Tom Magin, […]
ABC News
No. 1 Houston 'never could make the big play' in loss to Temple
HOUSTON -- Damian Dunn scored 16 points and made the go-ahead free throw, and Kur Jongkuch blocked Houston's go-ahead attempt in the final seconds, as Temple held on to defeat the top-ranked Cougars 56-55 on Sunday, adding to a weekend of upsets. Coupled with No. 2 Kansas' loss Saturday to...
