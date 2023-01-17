ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

State police investigating arson of residence in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the arson of a residence on Wetherbee Road on December 1, 2022. On December 1, troopers began investigating a suspicious structure fire at a residence in the 51000 block of Wetherbee Road in Flowerfield Township. Law enforcement believe the fire started...
THREE RIVERS, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Pierceton Woman Killed In One-Car Crash

A Pierceton woman was killed Friday morning after her car went off the road and hit a tree. Hannah Lynn Rogers, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office as a result of injuries suffered in the one-vehicle crash. According to a news release...
PIERCETON, IN
wfft.com

Pedestrian injured in St. Joe Center Road crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne dispatch tells FOX 55 police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in the Northeast area of the city. Authorities responded to the intersection of St. Joe Road and St. Joe Center Road just after 7:00 p.m. Dispatch says the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Two found dead Wednesday morning ruled a murder-suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner has ruled the two people found dead on the city’s north side yesterday was the result of a murder-suicide. Fort Wayne police were called to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass, near Coldwater and East Wallen roads, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. On arrival, officers located a deceased adult female and a deceased juvenile.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Woman, juvenile found dead in Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found the bodies of a woman and juvenile inside a Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning. At around 8:30 a.m., Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of Skyline Road. That’s in the Lincoln Village neighborhood near Cook and Coldwater Roads, just west of I-69.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wkzo.com

Three arrested in Calhoun County after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet

MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Three men who thought they were meeting up with 14-year-old children were arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday. WOOD TV-8 reports the 27-year-old Battle Creek man, a 49-year-old Portage man and a 33-year old man from Ghana who is living in Jackson were all arrested when they arrived at a location in Marshall.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
hot1079fortwayne.com

Coroner identified victims of fiery Arcola Road crash

UPDATE (January 19, 2023):. The Allen County Coroner says that Laine Arvey and Matthew Tustison were the victims of a fiery crash in Allen County. (Original story below) The crash happened on Arcola Road on January 15. Right now, the cause and manner of their deaths are still being determined.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
13abc.com

Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting

TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.
TIFFIN, OH
abc57.com

Water temporarily shut off in area of Wolcottville for repair

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - Water is shut off in an area of Wolcottville for a water shut-off repair, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Office. This notice affects residents and businesses on Second and Race streets. Once water is turned back on, there will be a boil water advisory for...
WOLCOTTVILLE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Shepherd Arrested For Stealing Alcohol From Local Pharmacy

WARSAW — A Warsaw teenager was arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol from a local pharmacy after being trespassed from the store in 2022. Quentin Terrell Lazarius Lamont Shepherd, 19, 544 E. Main St. Apartment B., Warsaw, is charged with theft, resisting law enforcement, and criminal trespass, all class A misdemeanors; false informing, a class B misdemeanor; and sentence enhancement theft, a level 6 felony.
WARSAW, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne Police Searching For Bank Robbery Suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police Department officials says officers are investigating an armed robbery at a downtown bank Thursday afternoon. Police say they were called around 4:30 p.m. to the Flagstar Bank location at 111 E Wayne St. They say a man was armed with a gun when he entered the bank and demanded cash before fleeing. Officers tell our partners in news at 21Alive that they are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information on him is asked to call 911 or use the P3 Crime Stopper app.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbnowqct.com

Crash In DKC

An extension ladder is to blame for a crash involving a large truck that shut down a stretch of I 69 in DeKalb County. State troopers responded to the rollover accident blocking northbound traffic on I-69 near the 326 mile marker, just north of the County Road 11A exit, in DeKalb County. Officers found a single dump style truck on its side, blocking northbound traffic, with what appeared to gravel strewn across the roadway. The driver and passenger were trapped inside the overturned wreckage, but appeared to be uninjured. A preliminary investigation revealed the dump truck, operated by Jacob Bluhm, of Fort Wayne, was traveling northbound on I-69 in the right lane. An 8ft extension ladder was laying in the roadway ahead of Bluhm’s vehicle. Then the crash. It had the northbound lanes of I-69 closed for nearly two hours while crews worked to remove the vehicle and debris from the interstate.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Humane Society of Elkhart County in urgent need of pet food donations

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County needs your help!. They are currently accepting any-brand bags of dry cat and dog food. HSEC says they are seeing an extreme increase in community assistance with pets. Having a steady supply of pet food is important as it helps reduce the number of animals being surrendered.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
FREMONT, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy