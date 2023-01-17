Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday 1/20/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 1/20/23: Does Denver's Scoring Surge Mean an Automatic Over?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Friday 1/20/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) probable Monday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton has missed 18 straight games due to right knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he has been listed as probable. Assuming Middleton makes his long-awaited return to the court, Pat Connaughton would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) questionable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable to play in Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After missing four games with left knee soreness, Antetokounmpo's status remains in the air on Saturday. Expect Bobby Portis to see more minutes against a Cavaliers' team ranked second in defensive rating if Antetokounmpo is unable to suit up.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Donte DiVincenzo starting for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management) on Friday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo will start at shooting guard after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 28.2 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's Friday projection includes 11.6...
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (knee) available for Nets on Sunday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Warren was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite a right knee contusion. Our models project Warren for 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 21.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (foot) available for Golden State's Sunday matchup
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) is not listed on Sunday's injury report against the Brooklyn Nets. Wiggins is on track to return after Golden State's forward was rested on Friday. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Wiggins to score 31.8 FanDuel points. Wiggins' Sunday projection includes 17.7...
numberfire.com
Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) available for Mavericks on Friday night
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is active for Friday's game versus the Miami Heat. After a two game absence with an ankle sprain, Hardaway Jr. will make his return to the court. In 30.3 expected minutes, our models project Hardaway Jr. to score 23.4 FanDuel points. Hardaway...
numberfire.com
JaMychal Green (leg) available for Warriors on Friday
Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green (leg) will play in Friday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green will suit up after the veteran was inactive for 14 games with a leg infection. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Green to score 18.3 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 7.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) available for Nuggets on Friday night
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murray will suit up at home after Denver's guard was listed as probable with foot and ankle inflammation. In 31.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to score 33.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 19.1...
numberfire.com
Deandre Ayton (illness) downgraded to questionable for Phoenix Saturday night
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Ayton is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has downgraded him to questionable just over 8 hours before scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET start time. If Ayton sits, Bismack Biyombo would likely start down low.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) questionable for Lakers' Sunday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. James has recently played through his questionable designations with ankle soreness. In 35.4 expected minutes, our models project James to score 51.1 FanDuel points. James' Sunday projection includes 29.8 points, 7.9...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) active on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will play in Saturday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Hayward will make his return after he was sidelined eight games with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 12th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hayward to score 27.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Malcolm Brogdon (personal) out Monday for Boston
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon will not play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Brogdon is ruled out due to personal reasons. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus Miami on the second leg of a back-to-back set. In 41 games this season, Brogdon is...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Harden will watch from the sidelines after Philadelphia's superstar was held out for injury management reasons. Expect Tyrese Maxey to play more minutes against a Kings' team ranked 24th in defensive rating. Maxey's...
numberfire.com
Blazers' Gary Payton II (calf) available Sunday
The Portland Trail Blazers will have Gary Payton II (calf) available for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Payton II missed the Blazers' last game with a calf injury, but will be back in the game tonight against the Lakers. Our models project Payton II, who has a $3,700...
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) out Saturday for Hawks
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. As a result, they are going to hold Bogdanovic out due to right knee injury management, as they don't want him to be overextended. Expect him back in the mix Monday versus Chicago.
