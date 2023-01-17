ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China's population declines for 1st time in decades

China's population has declined for the first time in decades, led by a declining birth rate as the country struggles to economically recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Threats, advantages seen in China's shrinking population

BEIJING — For seven decades, China's Communist Party has ruled the world's most populous country. As the nation's population crests and begins to shrink, experts say, it will face challenges ranging from supporting the elderly to filling the ranks of its military. Population growth has been slowing for years,...
