China joins growing list of countries facing population decline
On January 17, new figures were published that indicated China's population experienced a decline for the first time in over sixty years.
China's population declines for 1st time in decades
China's population has declined for the first time in decades, led by a declining birth rate as the country struggles to economically recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Threats, advantages seen in China's shrinking population
BEIJING — For seven decades, China's Communist Party has ruled the world's most populous country. As the nation's population crests and begins to shrink, experts say, it will face challenges ranging from supporting the elderly to filling the ranks of its military. Population growth has been slowing for years,...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
If you ever doubt the hateful effects of Tory migrant policy, go to Calais and see what I’ve seen | Jeremy Corbyn
The French create the terror and squalor in refugee camps – and UK ministers pay them to do it, says former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn
What's behind South Africa's rise in seal attacks on swimmers?
Attacks on humans by seals are becoming increasingly common during peak tourist season in Cape Town, South Africa, with climate change blamed by some for the animals' aggressive behaviour.
More than a million people protest in France against pension reforms
Hundreds of thousands of people across France took part in protests against government plans that would raise the retirement age to 64 and revise pension eligibility rules.
Bionics company equips injured Ukrainian soldiers with high tech 'hero arms'
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. They were injured by Russian mines, but now these Ukrainian soldiers are getting a new lease on life.
