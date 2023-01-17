If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have put their senior royal roles to bed for good, but their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain — for now. Those titles could be up for discussion with King Charles III if he decides to wield any punishment after the publication of Harry’s memoir, Spare. If you think that the royal title talk is nothing but a rumor, one insider told Us Weekly that “there’s a very real decision to be made”...

11 DAYS AGO