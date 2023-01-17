ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loyalsock Township, PA

webbweekly.com

Carol J. Hart, 76

Carol J. Hart, 76, of South Williamsport, died peacefully, Thursday January 19, 2023 at home. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Lewis A. Hart in 2015. Born August 15, 1946 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Joseph A., Sr. and Giavanna...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
webbweekly.com

Robert C. Burchanoski, 68

Robert C. Burchanoski, 68, of Williamsport died at Geisinger Medical Center on January 17th, 2023. He was one ten children. He was born in Williamsport on September 30, 1954, a son of the late Peter F. Jr and Kathryn L. (McLaughlin) Burchanoski, whom he loved very much. Robert was a...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
pahomepage.com

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. 2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. Shawnee Playhouse gears up for “The Last Five Years” …. Shawnee Playhouse gears up for “The Last Five Years” production. Former WWE training new generation in Poconos |...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Andrea Pulizzi announces run for Lycoming County Judge

Lifelong Lycoming County resident Andrea Pulizzi has announced her run for Judge in the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas for the May 2023 primary election. There are two vacancies in the County's Court of Common Pleas. Born in Williamsport to Robert Pulizzi and Christine Pulizzi, A. Pulizzi attended Bishop Neuman High School before graduating from Williamsport Area High School. Pulizzi earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, cum laude,...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Richard E. Young, 71

Richard E. Young, 71, of Millville, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home. Born March 27, 1951, in Williamsport, he was a son of Donald Young and Mary (Hopkins) Young. Richard enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and hunting. He always enjoyed the time he spent with family, especially his grandchildren. He often spoke about his time in Alaska with the US Army and commented on how much he missed the beauty of Alaska. After his retirement from PA State Corrections, he enjoyed getting out and having breakfast at local eateries and chatting with old and new friends. He lived life his way, and there wasn’t many others could do to change his mind. Richard’s best friends over the years was his various dogs, who he loved beyond words.
MILLVILLE, PA
webbweekly.com

Joan “Jo Ann” Grenninger, 85

Joan “Jo Ann” Grenninger, 85, of Flemington, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at UPMC Haven Place, Lock Haven. Born April 16, 1937 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Olive Carson Eichenlaub. Jo Ann was a 1955 graduate of Lock Haven High...
FLEMINGTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Deadly wreck in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — One person died after a crash in Union County. It happened after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 15 in Kelly Township, near Lewisburg. Saunders Edwards, 81, of Lewisburg, died in the crash, according to state police. Police say Saunders was driving a minivan on Route...
UNION COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Andrew J. Lutz, 63

Andrew J. Lutz, 63, of South Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly at home on Jan. 13, 2023. Andy was born in Williamsport on June 18, 1959, son of Harold T. and Monica S. (Schelb) Lutz. He was a 1977 graduate of South Williamsport High School and W.A.C.C. now Pennsylvania College of...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Vacant buildings in Wilkes-Barre demolished

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The city of Wilkes-Barre is demolishing several South Franklin Street properties. The buildings have been vacant for many years. Work to tear the structures down began Thursday morning. The properties are located at 440, 442, 444, 446, and 448, 450 South Franklin Street. City officials say...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County DA makes bid for Judge opening

Williamsport, Pa. — District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner has announced his candidacy for Judge with the intent to fill one of two openings in the Court of Common Pleas. “It has been an honor to serve Lycoming County as District Attorney. My experiences as the District Attorney and previously as an attorney in private practice as well as a small business owner, have uniquely prepared me to serve as a Judge on the Court of Common Pleas,” said Gardner. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Linda Kay Mayers, 74

Linda Kay Mayers went to be with her loving Lord and Savior surrounded by her family, friends, and pastors at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 17, 2023 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport. Born Sept. 2, 1948, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Crawford and Mary Yarrison. She married her high school...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
webbweekly.com

Louise M. Barto, 80

Louise M. Barto, 80, of Williamsport, formerly of Hughesville, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Williamsport South Rehab (formerly ManorCare South) of Williamsport. Born August 17, 1942, in Muncy, she was a daughter of Harvey McClain and Alta (Frantz) Sherwood. Louise was married to W. Neil Barto. Louise was previously...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?

Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come," depicted the "proud traditions of the Commonwealth's farm families who have worked together for generations to...
MIFFLINTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County prosecutor announces district judge candidacy

Muncy, Pa. — A prosecutor with the Lycoming County District Attorney's office will run for a recently-vacated district judge seat. Kirsten A. Gardner has announced her intention to seek the nomination for magisterial district judge in District 29-3-03, which was previously held by Jon E. Kemp, who retired on Jan. 3. “I thank Judge Kemp for his service to our community,” said Kirsten Gardner “And, I am excited to announce...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man charged for threats to 'shoot up' a local high school

Williamsport, Pa. — A local man allegedly told a group of students he was going to shoot their school up as they spoke during a conference call. Police interviewed multiple witnesses from Loyalsock High School on Jan. 4, who all identified 18-year-old Dejuan Angel Rivera, of Williamsport, as the person allegedly responsible for making the threats. Rivera said he was going to “boom the sh*t out of you” and “I’ll...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Hospital looking to add to workforce with 'Walk-in Wednesday'

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The UPMC Life Center at the YMCA in Williamsport is a busy place. Recruiters are talking to people about a career in the health care system. "I heard about this from my mother, who is a member at the Y, and she said, 'Hey, just come in, they'll talk to you and get you linked up with whoever you need to talk to,'" said Abigail Way.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

