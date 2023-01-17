Read full article on original website
webbweekly.com
Carol J. Hart, 76
Carol J. Hart, 76, of South Williamsport, died peacefully, Thursday January 19, 2023 at home. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Lewis A. Hart in 2015. Born August 15, 1946 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Joseph A., Sr. and Giavanna...
webbweekly.com
Robert C. Burchanoski, 68
Robert C. Burchanoski, 68, of Williamsport died at Geisinger Medical Center on January 17th, 2023. He was one ten children. He was born in Williamsport on September 30, 1954, a son of the late Peter F. Jr and Kathryn L. (McLaughlin) Burchanoski, whom he loved very much. Robert was a...
pahomepage.com
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. 2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. Shawnee Playhouse gears up for “The Last Five Years” …. Shawnee Playhouse gears up for “The Last Five Years” production. Former WWE training new generation in Poconos |...
These are the Centre County winners of the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show
Some of the best beers and wines can be found locally.
Andrea Pulizzi announces run for Lycoming County Judge
Lifelong Lycoming County resident Andrea Pulizzi has announced her run for Judge in the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas for the May 2023 primary election. There are two vacancies in the County's Court of Common Pleas. Born in Williamsport to Robert Pulizzi and Christine Pulizzi, A. Pulizzi attended Bishop Neuman High School before graduating from Williamsport Area High School. Pulizzi earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, cum laude,...
webbweekly.com
Richard E. Young, 71
Richard E. Young, 71, of Millville, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home. Born March 27, 1951, in Williamsport, he was a son of Donald Young and Mary (Hopkins) Young. Richard enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and hunting. He always enjoyed the time he spent with family, especially his grandchildren. He often spoke about his time in Alaska with the US Army and commented on how much he missed the beauty of Alaska. After his retirement from PA State Corrections, he enjoyed getting out and having breakfast at local eateries and chatting with old and new friends. He lived life his way, and there wasn’t many others could do to change his mind. Richard’s best friends over the years was his various dogs, who he loved beyond words.
webbweekly.com
Joan “Jo Ann” Grenninger, 85
Joan “Jo Ann” Grenninger, 85, of Flemington, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at UPMC Haven Place, Lock Haven. Born April 16, 1937 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Olive Carson Eichenlaub. Jo Ann was a 1955 graduate of Lock Haven High...
WNEP-TV 16
Deadly wreck in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — One person died after a crash in Union County. It happened after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 15 in Kelly Township, near Lewisburg. Saunders Edwards, 81, of Lewisburg, died in the crash, according to state police. Police say Saunders was driving a minivan on Route...
webbweekly.com
Andrew J. Lutz, 63
Andrew J. Lutz, 63, of South Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly at home on Jan. 13, 2023. Andy was born in Williamsport on June 18, 1959, son of Harold T. and Monica S. (Schelb) Lutz. He was a 1977 graduate of South Williamsport High School and W.A.C.C. now Pennsylvania College of...
Vacant buildings in Wilkes-Barre demolished
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The city of Wilkes-Barre is demolishing several South Franklin Street properties. The buildings have been vacant for many years. Work to tear the structures down began Thursday morning. The properties are located at 440, 442, 444, 446, and 448, 450 South Franklin Street. City officials say...
Lycoming County DA makes bid for Judge opening
Williamsport, Pa. — District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner has announced his candidacy for Judge with the intent to fill one of two openings in the Court of Common Pleas. “It has been an honor to serve Lycoming County as District Attorney. My experiences as the District Attorney and previously as an attorney in private practice as well as a small business owner, have uniquely prepared me to serve as a Judge on the Court of Common Pleas,” said Gardner. ...
webbweekly.com
Linda Kay Mayers, 74
Linda Kay Mayers went to be with her loving Lord and Savior surrounded by her family, friends, and pastors at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 17, 2023 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport. Born Sept. 2, 1948, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Crawford and Mary Yarrison. She married her high school...
webbweekly.com
Louise M. Barto, 80
Louise M. Barto, 80, of Williamsport, formerly of Hughesville, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Williamsport South Rehab (formerly ManorCare South) of Williamsport. Born August 17, 1942, in Muncy, she was a daughter of Harvey McClain and Alta (Frantz) Sherwood. Louise was married to W. Neil Barto. Louise was previously...
What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?
Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come," depicted the "proud traditions of the Commonwealth's farm families who have worked together for generations to...
Mount Carmel football players waive hearing, possibly headed to trial in hazing case
MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Four Mount Carmel Area football players charged as adults in a hazing incident gave up their right to a hearing on Thursday morning. Reed Witowski, Damon Dowkus, Tyler Owens, and Michael Balichik appeared in court for a scheduled preliminary hearing in Milton. The Pennsylvania attorney...
Dunkin’ set to open first location in Penns Valley later this year
The coffee and donut chain, which officially shortened its name from Dunkin’ Donuts, will be in Centre Hall.
Lycoming County prosecutor announces district judge candidacy
Muncy, Pa. — A prosecutor with the Lycoming County District Attorney's office will run for a recently-vacated district judge seat. Kirsten A. Gardner has announced her intention to seek the nomination for magisterial district judge in District 29-3-03, which was previously held by Jon E. Kemp, who retired on Jan. 3. “I thank Judge Kemp for his service to our community,” said Kirsten Gardner “And, I am excited to announce...
Local man charged for threats to 'shoot up' a local high school
Williamsport, Pa. — A local man allegedly told a group of students he was going to shoot their school up as they spoke during a conference call. Police interviewed multiple witnesses from Loyalsock High School on Jan. 4, who all identified 18-year-old Dejuan Angel Rivera, of Williamsport, as the person allegedly responsible for making the threats. Rivera said he was going to “boom the sh*t out of you” and “I’ll...
fox29.com
Neighbors shaken by death of missing Pennsylvania mom Jennifer Brown: 'We're numb'
Neighbors of once-missing Montgomery County mom Jennifer Brown described her as 'happy' and loyal to her two sons. Brown's body was found partially buried behind a warehouse in Royersford, a short distance away from where she lived and was last seen two weeks earlier.
Hospital looking to add to workforce with 'Walk-in Wednesday'
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The UPMC Life Center at the YMCA in Williamsport is a busy place. Recruiters are talking to people about a career in the health care system. "I heard about this from my mother, who is a member at the Y, and she said, 'Hey, just come in, they'll talk to you and get you linked up with whoever you need to talk to,'" said Abigail Way.
