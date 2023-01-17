Richard E. Young, 71, of Millville, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home. Born March 27, 1951, in Williamsport, he was a son of Donald Young and Mary (Hopkins) Young. Richard enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and hunting. He always enjoyed the time he spent with family, especially his grandchildren. He often spoke about his time in Alaska with the US Army and commented on how much he missed the beauty of Alaska. After his retirement from PA State Corrections, he enjoyed getting out and having breakfast at local eateries and chatting with old and new friends. He lived life his way, and there wasn’t many others could do to change his mind. Richard’s best friends over the years was his various dogs, who he loved beyond words.

MILLVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO