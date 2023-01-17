ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

SUDCC IV
5d ago

I wonder why the family of the MURDER VICTIM does NOT get a say-so in the parole process!

Californication
4d ago

If his name was El gato he would have been released years ago. Democrats love cartel guys

Times of San Diego

Felon, Formerly of San Diego, Convicted of Murder in Prison Beating Connected to Mexican Mafia

Three prisoners, including one from San Diego, were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a Victorville prison nearly 10 years ago, prosecutors said Thursday. The one-time local man, Christopher Ruiz, 48, Aurelio Patino, 39, most recently of Riverside, and Jose Villegas, 41, most recently of Los Angeles, were convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday in the Oct. 1, 2013, killing of Javier Sanchez, 38.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Camp Pendleton Marine arrested for involvement in Jan 6 Insurrection

Corporal Micah Coomer was arrested by the FBI near the base in Oceanside Tuesday after federal officials charged him and two other active-duty Marines with disorderly conduct and entering restricted grounds. Agents were able to confirm Coomer's participation in the insurrection through posts and conversations over Instagram, where he apparently told another user that everything is the U.S. is corrupt and that he was waiting for second Civil War to begin.
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Mayor McCann announces $600 million Chula Vista development

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Recently elected Chula Vista Mayor John McCann consistently encouraged the development of the Chula Vista Bayfront during his campaign. He recently announced the city’s plans to develop the area in a $600 million project. Mayor McCann joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the development....
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

San Diego moves forward with natural gas stove ban

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When the Biden administration appeared to be considering a nationwide natural gas stove ban, Americans were outraged. San Diego is miles ahead of the White House; the city plans to ban all natural gas appliances by introducing a retrofit mandate for home and building owners and outlawing the installation of new natural gas appliances. This process is set to be complete by the city by 2035.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Millete Hearing to Continue without Sidebars

SAN DIEGO - Proceedings may move more quickly now in the hearing for Larry Millete, the man accused of killing his missing wife, Maya. The hearing has had an unusually high number of sidebars since it began last week. Now Judge Dwayne Moring has said since there is no jury, he will no longer talk to attorneys away from the bench and allow those conversations to play out in the court room in front of members of the media. The judge has rephrased cross-examination questions, reframed objections and has even made some objections himself.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Huge Section of Cliff Crashes Onto Black's Beach in La Jolla

Lifeguards confirmed to NBC 7 Friday afternoon that there was a bluff collapse at Black's Beach. The beach is located north of La Jolla Shores, with the cliffs reaching heights of hundreds of feet. The collapse, which occurred a couple of hundred yards south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port, is estimated to be 250 feet wide and 25 feet high. Lifeguards are in pickup trucks near its base monitoring the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: High Tech High Close to Deal with Teachers

After a year of bargaining, High Tech High’s new teachers union has reached a tentative agreement on a contract with the school’s leadership. The breakthrough comes after the charter network’s board of trustees declared an impasse a few months ago. The two outstanding issues on the table...
SAN DIEGO, CA
luxury-houses.net

A Meticulously Designed Home with Long Private Circular Driveway and A Massive Resort Style Pool Asks $7.8 Million in Poway, California

15835 El Camino Entrada Home in Poway, California for Sale. 15835 El Camino Entrada, Poway, California is a meticulously designed and remodeled contemporary estate on over 2+ acres of land in the prestigious gated community of Green Valley Estates in North Poway. This Home in Poway offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 15835 El Camino Entrada, please contact Jason Oppenheim (Phone: 310-990-6656) at The Oppenheim Group for full support and perfect service.
POWAY, CA
kusi.com

Cave-dwelling homeless may exacerbate cliff collapse in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cliff collapse in Pacific Beach the night of Jan. 18 at roughly 1:00 a.m. prompted a public discussion surrounding the homeless that have been camping in cliffside caves in recent years. The question of whether transient campers worsen unstable cliffs sparked controversy and worry...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

'King tides' slam San Diego coastline with towering waves

SAN DIEGO — The California coastline, including San Diego's, is being battered by towering waves caused by a rare phenomenon called "king tides." Oceanic experts said San Diegans could expect the king tides to hit January 21 and 22. What is a king tide?. "A king tide is a...
SAN DIEGO, CA

