SAN DIEGO - Proceedings may move more quickly now in the hearing for Larry Millete, the man accused of killing his missing wife, Maya. The hearing has had an unusually high number of sidebars since it began last week. Now Judge Dwayne Moring has said since there is no jury, he will no longer talk to attorneys away from the bench and allow those conversations to play out in the court room in front of members of the media. The judge has rephrased cross-examination questions, reframed objections and has even made some objections himself.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO