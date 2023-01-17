ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

Wyoming County woman sentenced to prison for drug charge

By Danielle Sandler
WVNS
 5 days ago

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Pineville woman was sentenced to prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver after pleading guilty in September of 2022.

On January 11, 2023, Terri Lynn Phillips, 60, of Pineville, WV, was sentenced to one to three years in prison after drugs were found in her car during a traffic stop..

According to court documents, Corporal Sizemore of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department watched Phillips driving erratically and decided to conduct a traffic stop based on her actions. The routine traffic stop ended with the discovery of controlled substances which were believed to be Methamphetamine and Heroin.

“We simply cannot tolerate illegal drug activity in Wyoming County. We must do everything possible to eradicate this scourge on our community.”

Greg Bishop | Wyoming County Prosecutor
Bishop also thanked Assistant Prosecutor Derek Laxton, the entire prosecuting staff, Corporal Sizemore, and the rest of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department for their hard work.

WVNS

