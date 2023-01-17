A mic'd up Jabari Smith Jr. hilariously burns LeBron James about his age: 'You feel old, don't you?'

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just how old is LeBron James at this point in his legendary NBA career?

Yes, he just turned 38, but my point is: He’s so old that he’s playing against players who are sons of guys he’s faced.

That’s the case with Jabari Smith Jr., the Houston Rockets pick who’s a rookie this season.

Smith faced off against James on Monday and was mic’d up. Check out the exchange below that he had with James in which he told LeBron that James’ first game was against his father.

“You feel old, don’t you?” Smith said.

Hilarious! This is such a fun moment that was captured:

Also, this is correct: James played against Smith Sr. (who didn’t play a minute) in his first game.

Garth Rodriguez
3d ago

yungsta got a long way to go he needs to humble himself and pray 🙏 that he can last that long which I doubt with that Small 🖼️ frame🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🦾

Reply(14)
24
Cathrrine Dammons
3d ago

James has a lot of Haters out here young and old not to mention most are Jealous of how well he has done for himself and his family.

Reply(3)
12
B. Mills J
2d ago

The hate towards Bro. James is due to being able to still play at a high level of Basketball in the highest level of Basketball that is currently being dominated by younger players, also he provides well for his family and has built a strong foundation for his family. Also factor in his work and contributions in not only his community but various communities as well. I truthfully have not seen the same level or energy of hatred directed at Brady, Rodgers or Farve.

Reply(4)
4
