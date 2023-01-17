ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

brigantinenow.com

Defend Brigantine BEACH Shares uGLY dETAIL about wIND fARMS

Have you followed Defend Brigantine Beach yet? You should if dead whales and experimental wind turbines are of interest to you. Check this out. A social media post from Mark Hozey about building wind farms off the South Jersey shore. Stuff we learned from Mark’s post:. Ocean Wind turbines...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

3 Chilling Scams That Are Happening Right Here in New Jersey

This article is a 3 part report on "scams" that I have encountered or I have been informed about and all three situations are happening here in New Jersey. I want to bring these to your attention so you don't end up becoming a victim. I also want to share these so you can let folks in your life that may be more prone to falling for scams be informed so they don't let themselves be taken advantage of.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

NJ looks to mandate practice hours for young drivers

🚘 Practice hours are required to obtain a permit, but not a license. 🚘 Forty-seven states require a certain number of supervised driving hours. 🚘 NJ lawmakers want to require that minors log dozens of hours behind the wheel. That newly licensed driver in the next lane...
Cat Country 107.3

Report: 2 Regal Cinemas in NJ Among 39 Closing Across the Country

A published report says two Regal Cinemas locations in New Jersey are among 39 across the country that will be shutting down over the next few months. Business Insider reports the news comes after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Cineworld's troubles began as debts mounted...
CBS Philly

What caused NJ whale deaths? More details coming

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- After seven dead whales washed up on beaches in just the last month, local environmental groups will hold a news conference about their concerns.Some are wondering if offshore wind projects have something to do with the dead whales. Residents are hoping to get some answers as to why the whales have washed up dead on New York and New Jersey beaches in the last month.The first was found on December 10th. A 30-foot humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere beach in Cape May County.The second whale was found about two weeks later on December 23...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Thursday NJ weather: Wet and gloomy, periods of rain all day

Most of New Jersey (outside of the northwest corner of the state) has not registered measurable snow since mid-March 2022. (For South Jersey, that streak extends back to February 2022.) It has been an unusual winter, an oddly mild and snow-free January. And yet again, a storm system passing through New Jersey on Thursday will be exclusively wet. Not wintry.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

Awesome! Beautiful Monmouth Park Racetrack Announces Its Opening Day 2023

It is now 153 years old, dating back to 1870 we are talking about beautiful Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. According to their website, "Monmouth Park has been a Shore tradition since 1870. Three buildings have carried the name Monmouth Park in the last 139 years. Monmouth Park’s long and storied history dates back to July 30, 1870 when the track opened, just three miles from Long Branch. The track was a result of the innovative ideas of New York businessman John F. Chamberlain, New Jersey Senate President Amos Robbins and Adams Express Company President John Hoey in an effort to increase summer trade for once bustling shore communities. Their ploy worked, and Monmouth Park opened its inaugural five-day meet amid much national fanfare."
OCEANPORT, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

