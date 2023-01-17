Read full article on original website
6sqft
In Harlem, controversial truck depot opens on site of failed housing project
On the Harlem lot where a residential development with hundreds of housing units was once proposed, a truck depot opened this week. As Patch first reported, the first trucks drove on Wednesday to the stop on West 145th Street, the site of the One45 proposal. After the council member refused to support the new mixed-use development, citing gentrification and lack of affordable housing, the developer scrapped the plan in May and moved forward with one that did not require zoning changes. The depot can hold up to 200 vehicles.
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
Neighbors at Bedford Gardens voice concerns in hope to block proposed rent hikes
Many residents at Bedford Gardens say they won’t know where to live if rent is hiked. Elected officials and neighbors say notice was given around three weeks ago, causing fear among the residents.
NYC Housing Calendar, Jan. 19-26
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
Commercial Observer
The Doe Fund Lands $53M in Construction Financing for Brooklyn Transitional Residence
The Doe Fund has secured $52.6 million in construction financing for 510 Gates Avenue, a 200-bed transitional residence in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer can first report. Financing for the project will come from both public and private sources, including The Department of Homeless Services, SLC Management and KeyBanc’s Community Development...
Deadline nears for Brooklyn apartments with rent as low as $1,036 a month
Would you like a chance to rent a studio or one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn for about one third of the going rate? If so, you will need to hurry and enter the NYC Housing Connect 108 Downing Street affordable housing lottery. The deadline for this lottery is January 30, 2023.
6sqft
Everything’s big in this $3.75M Ditmas Park home, from the porch to the yard, driveway and garage
This three-story house on a corner lot in historic Ditmas Park offers a perfect way to enjoy a lush yard, a sprawling wrap-around porch, a long driveway, and a spacious garage while living in the middle of bustling Brooklyn. Inside, you’ll find 7,480 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and a finished basement, all with historic details beautifully preserved and renovated for 21st-century living. Built in 1909, the Flatbush townhouse is asking $3,750,000.
NY1
Council probes homeless agency over housing voucher delays
Up to one-third of people in New York City homeless shelters are eligible for city-funded housing vouchers, administration officials said in a City Council hearing Wednesday, even as some applicants report waiting months to receive their checks. The oversight hearing of the City Fighting Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Supplement —...
6sqft
New York’s second legal weed dispensary is opening on Bleecker Street
New York’s second legal recreational cannabis shop is set to open in Greenwich Village next week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. Smacked LLC, located inside a nearly 200-year-old building at 144 Bleecker Street, will open its doors to the public on January 24 at 10 a.m. The store is the first in the state to be opened by an entrepreneur with, or a family member with, a cannabis conviction, as part of a program to ensure equity in licensing. Owned and operated by Roland Conner, Smacked LLC will operate as a soft “popup” through February 20 and re-open as a long-term business at a later date.
Harlem truck depot developer celebrates grand opening
NEW YORK - Harlem has become home to Manhattan's newest truck depot. Last year, developers fought and failed to build mixed-income apartments on the 145th Street site.Big rigs squeezed into spaces Wednesday under the awning of an old gas station, with a second lot for smaller trucks standing by on the corner at Malcolm X Boulevard. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum acknowledges neighbors' concerns about the effect of exhaust on kids with asthma."Our original plan was to do exactly what you see going on today," Teitelbaum said. "That was six, seven years ago, but we said that we weren't going to do...
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
Queens apartments as low as $738 a month in Forest Hills neighborhood
Here is an opportunity to live in what some say is New York City’s “most enchanting neighborhood.” NYC Housing Connect has launched an affordable housing lottery for Apex Place Phase 2 in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens. This lottery includes some great deals, with 14 of the 122 apartments listed available to qualified winners for under $1,000 a month.
Fair Fares NYC for low-income households: Check the eligibility and apply
Do you think your transportation costs are extremely high?. New York City is highly populated and busy one, and it can be really difficult to get around especially if you are new to the city.
Shake Shack, Chipotle set to open 1st locations in Bed-Stuy: reports
The burger and burrito chains are setting up shop on the ground floor of 1190 Fulton St., a newly built mixed-use building with a glass facade just north of Atlantic Avenue, Eater reported.
6sqft
‘Living’ lantern installation offers a moment of zen in Midtown
Photos courtesy of Alexandre Ayer / @DiversityPics for the Garment District Alliance. A new animated public art installation is radiating light and tranquility in Midtown. Located on the Broadway pedestrian plazas between 39th and 40th Streets, Living Lantern is a dynamic sculpture with wooden pieces that move with the wind. Measuring roughly 14 feet tall and 20 feet wide, the illuminated lantern evokes a calming effect through shifting colors and movements. Created by NEON and Frankie Boyle, the installation is meant to serve as a beacon of hope, brightness, and a guiding light in Midtown. Open to the public for free through February 24, Living Lantern is the latest public art exhibition sponsored by the Garment District Alliance.
6sqft
NYC subway stations near rivers have worst air quality in the system
New York City subway stations that lie beneath the city’s rivers may expose commuters to higher levels of harmful pollutants compared to other stations, according to a study published this month. Known as the “river-tunnel” effect by researchers, tunnels that are beneath water have limited ventilation, which ends up trapping harmful particles, according to scientists from New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine. According to the research, stations neighboring river tunnels had 80 to 130 percent higher concentrations of potentially dangerous particles compared to stations only a few stops away.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln receives much-needed funds to support patients
Doctors say that this winter’s tridemic has put serious pressure on local hospitals, especially the intensive care unit at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln.
bkreader.com
Interborough Express Will Drastically Reduce Commute Times and Connect Queens to Brooklyn Using Light Rail, Governor Says
Governor Kathy Hochul just announced that the Interborough Express project will move forward using light rail following a Planning and Environmental Linkages study. The transformative transit project, announced in the Governor’s 2022 State of the State last week, will connect communities in Brooklyn and Queens to 17 subway lines and the Long Island Rail Road, significantly reducing travel times within and between the two boroughs along a 14-mile corridor.
yonkerstimes.com
Free Bee-Line Bus for the Holiday’s Program a Success
The benefit to the traveling public was approximately $2.9 million. In November, Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced the return of fare-free Bee-Line buses just in time for the holidays. The program ran from November 19 through November 27, and again on December 7 through December 26. Over the course...
pix11.com
Teen girl found dead near East River identified
Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
