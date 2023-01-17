Read full article on original website
Carol J. Hart, 76
Carol J. Hart, 76, of South Williamsport, died peacefully, Thursday January 19, 2023 at home. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Lewis A. Hart in 2015. Born August 15, 1946 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Joseph A., Sr. and Giavanna...
Robert C. Burchanoski, 68
Robert C. Burchanoski, 68, of Williamsport died at Geisinger Medical Center on January 17th, 2023. He was one ten children. He was born in Williamsport on September 30, 1954, a son of the late Peter F. Jr and Kathryn L. (McLaughlin) Burchanoski, whom he loved very much. Robert was a...
Joan “Jo Ann” Grenninger, 85
Joan “Jo Ann” Grenninger, 85, of Flemington, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at UPMC Haven Place, Lock Haven. Born April 16, 1937 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Olive Carson Eichenlaub. Jo Ann was a 1955 graduate of Lock Haven High...
Linda Kay Mayers, 74
Linda Kay Mayers went to be with her loving Lord and Savior surrounded by her family, friends, and pastors at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 17, 2023 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport. Born Sept. 2, 1948, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Crawford and Mary Yarrison. She married her high school...
Richard E. Young, 71
Richard E. Young, 71, of Millville, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home. Born March 27, 1951, in Williamsport, he was a son of Donald Young and Mary (Hopkins) Young. Richard enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and hunting. He always enjoyed the time he spent with family, especially his grandchildren. He often spoke about his time in Alaska with the US Army and commented on how much he missed the beauty of Alaska. After his retirement from PA State Corrections, he enjoyed getting out and having breakfast at local eateries and chatting with old and new friends. He lived life his way, and there wasn’t many others could do to change his mind. Richard’s best friends over the years was his various dogs, who he loved beyond words.
Louise M. Barto, 80
Louise M. Barto, 80, of Williamsport, formerly of Hughesville, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Williamsport South Rehab (formerly ManorCare South) of Williamsport. Born August 17, 1942, in Muncy, she was a daughter of Harvey McClain and Alta (Frantz) Sherwood. Louise was married to W. Neil Barto. Louise was previously...
Andrea Pulizzi announces run for Lycoming County Judge
Lifelong Lycoming County resident Andrea Pulizzi has announced her run for Judge in the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas for the May 2023 primary election. There are two vacancies in the County's Court of Common Pleas. Born in Williamsport to Robert Pulizzi and Christine Pulizzi, A. Pulizzi attended Bishop Neuman High School before graduating from Williamsport Area High School. Pulizzi earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, cum laude,...
Lycoming County DA makes bid for Judge opening
Williamsport, Pa. — District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner has announced his candidacy for Judge with the intent to fill one of two openings in the Court of Common Pleas. “It has been an honor to serve Lycoming County as District Attorney. My experiences as the District Attorney and previously as an attorney in private practice as well as a small business owner, have uniquely prepared me to serve as a Judge on the Court of Common Pleas,” said Gardner. ...
Who is Brenda Crowell? Meet Williamsport’s Jeopardy! star
PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brenda Crowell, a Williamsport native who just appeared on Jeopardy!. Brenda talked about her experience on the popular game show. She recalls how she prepared, what Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings and the other contestants were like, what the application process was like, and what else we might not expect about Jeopardy!
Legendary LHHS football coach Don Malinak passes away
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Legendary Lock Haven High School football coach Don Malinak, age 90, passed away early Thursday at the Gatehouse Hospice at Divine Providence Hospital in Williamsport, family members at his side. Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Walker Funeral Home of Flemington and will be announced...
Williamsport Sun: January 20, 1953 – County Well Represented Today at Inauguration of Eisenhower
Lycoming County was well represented today in Washington as the Republican Party took over the reins of government for the first time in 20 years. From Congressman Alvin R. Bush to the last GOP ward worker, the county people were thrilled as Dwight D. Eisenhower, soldier-educator-crusader, became President of the United States.
Lycoming County prosecutor announces district judge candidacy
Muncy, Pa. — A prosecutor with the Lycoming County District Attorney's office will run for a recently-vacated district judge seat. Kirsten A. Gardner has announced her intention to seek the nomination for magisterial district judge in District 29-3-03, which was previously held by Jon E. Kemp, who retired on Jan. 3. “I thank Judge Kemp for his service to our community,” said Kirsten Gardner “And, I am excited to announce...
South Williamsport Police to Re-Establish K9 Program
With the retirement of K9 Dany in 2018, the borough of South Williamsport is working on adding a new K9 partner to the patrol division. The addition of a K9 partner will do many things for the boroughs of South Williamsport and Duboistown, including performing public relations between the police and the community, providing appearances and demonstrations at various community functions, being a highly visible deterrent to criminal activity and tracking and apprehending criminals for arrest and prosecution. In addition, the new K9 unit will help to locate discarded drugs, firearms, and contraband, reduce the time needed to search buildings and locate illegal drugs and reduce the risk to uniformed officers on building searches where a barricaded individual may be hiding.
Two brothers accused of aggravated assault in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two brothers have been charged with aggravated assault after a brutal attack left one man in critical condition. According to an affidavit from the Scranton Police Department, on Friday, January 13, around 12:45 a.m., officers arrived at the Thirsty Elephant, a bar located at 932 Wyoming Avenue, in Scranton, for […]
Deadly wreck in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — One person died after a crash in Union County. It happened after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 15 in Kelly Township, near Lewisburg. Saunders Edwards, 81, of Lewisburg, died in the crash, according to state police. Police say Saunders was driving a minivan on Route...
Schuylkill County couple build small businesses together
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Stephen Foltin first met Kendra, he didn't know that years later, he would ask her to be his wife, let alone his business partner. The couple in Pottsville just finished renovating a 150-year-old former print shop on East Arch Street. Now her hair salon and his music store are under one roof.
Crews take defensive measures against Wayne Twp. fire
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, crews responded to a fire that broke out in Wayne County. According to officials, the Schuylkill County Fire Department and other units were dispatched around 11:08 a.m. to combat a fire on the 200 block of Kiehner Road. No injuries were reported and crews were on the […]
Hospital looking to add to workforce with 'Walk-in Wednesday'
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The UPMC Life Center at the YMCA in Williamsport is a busy place. Recruiters are talking to people about a career in the health care system. "I heard about this from my mother, who is a member at the Y, and she said, 'Hey, just come in, they'll talk to you and get you linked up with whoever you need to talk to,'" said Abigail Way.
Nursing home employee caught delivering cocaine
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An employee at a local nursing facility was caught delivering cocaine to an undercover informant from the building. On Jan. 3, undercover State Police Troopers and the CI watched Douglas Christopher Curtis, Jr. walk up to their vehicle in the parking lot of Embassy of Loyalsock (now WeCare at Loyalsock), police said. The 34-year-old Curtis, of Williamsport, handed a cigarette box to the CI after being handed $200 in marked bills, according to the affidavit. ...
McCreary in court for alleged assault charges
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former area home builder accused of taking money and not finishing the work was in court on Thursday. McCreary is also accused of attacking a customer, I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick, and Eyewitness News Photographer, L. Baccera. Eyewitness News was live outside of the Columbia County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon, where […]
