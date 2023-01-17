Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A Opened a New Restaurant in Toccoa, Georgia
FOX Carolina
Part of Swam Rabbit Trail to close until late January
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that people spending time on the Swamp Rabbit Trail will need to take a detour until the end of January. Officials said the section between Cleveland Park, near the Rudolph Anderson Memorial airplane, and Falls Park is closed as crews work on the area. They added that they expect this portion of the trail to open back up on January 30.
FOX Carolina
New Washington Heights neighborhood continue pushback, as Greenlink facility takes shape
Ten Anderson County charities will benefit from the big night and they’re hoping you buy in. Not only will there be fun games, good food and drinks, but they're also raffling off a Nissan Rouge.
FOX Carolina
Greenville couple to appear on Tamron Hall to offer dating, marriage tips
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville couple is going to appear on the Tamron Hall show on Monday to share their tips on dating and marriage. Social media influencers Nick and Chelsea Hurst will appear on the show to discuss their new book Marriage Minded: 10 Ways to Know If You’ve Found the One.
WYFF4.com
Family and community come together as Oconee Co. road rage victim makes progress
TOCCOA, Ga. — The family of Georgia a woman is hoping for a miracle. After she was shot in the head during a road rage incident in the upstate. "I was just chill to the bone. I didn't know what to do or what to say," Heather Stevanus' grandfather, Lane Goss said.
The Restaurant Report Card: Health Department grades for some favorite FoCo restaurants
(Forsyth County, GA) NewsBreak is offering readers a new service in the new year - a restaurant report card presented twice a month. Here are the first grades scored by the Forsyth County Health Department during inspections conducted between January 3 and January 18, 2023:
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
FOX Carolina
Remembering Operation Desert Storm and women in the Gulf War-era
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
FOX Carolina
PBR Whisky Velocity Tour In Greenville This Weekend
Sixty-two pages form a scathing attack on a key part of the state's case.
FOX Carolina
Nonprofit offers reward after bald eagle shot in West Virginia
New Washington Heights neighborhood continue pushback, as Greenlink facility takes shape. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
FOX Carolina
Worker airlifted to burn unit after lift hits power lines in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man has been airlifted to the hospital after an incident in downtown Greenville on Thursday evening. The Greenville Police Department said a call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. in reference to a lift on fire along Westfield Street. Officers said two workers were...
FOX Carolina
Play It Forward: New outdoor sports facility coming to Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Plans for a new sports complex to be an asset to the entire Anderson County community have been announced. The Anderson County YMCA released plans for a 85 acre multi-sport complex that will include four softball/baseball fields, five multi-purpose fields to accommodate lacrosse and soccer teams, a special event lawn and a walking track.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: East Hightower Trail and Hwy 78 shut down due to overturned semi-truck
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 21, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department personnel responded to the scene of an overturned semi-truck on East Hightower Trail and Hwy 278 in South Walton County Saturday night. Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook that the road would be shut down for several hours.
LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens
Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
Oconee County taking steps to make schools more safe
In a school shooting, seconds matter.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 20-year-old in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Erica Jane Smith, a 20-year-old who recently went missing in Anderson County. Deputies said Smith was last seen at a house along Opry House Road. Anyone with information regarding Smith or her location...
FOX Carolina
Restaurant Week: Hapitap
Campus police are investigating a sexual assault case at Furman Unviersity. Jan. 20 is National DJ Day and FOX Carolina has its very own DJ, Traffic Reporter Chris Scott!. The Cheese Wheel in downtown Greenville stopped by the studio for National Cheese Lovers Day. Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential...
2 arrested following house search in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The execution of a search warrant Thursday morning led to the arrest of two men in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained based on an investigation at a residence on Clearmont Road. During the search, deputies seized quantities of narcotics. A child was also […]
Oconee Co. deputies arrest woman on ill treatment of animal charges
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a woman after an investigation by Oconee County Animal Control took place.
accesswdun.com
No injuries reported in White Co. barn fire
A quick response time from White County and Cleveland firefighters prevented a Saturday afternoon barn fire from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire was first reported around 12 p.m., and saw both White County Fire Service and Cleveland Fire dispatched to the scene near Hwy. 115 East. "Fire personnel’s swift...
