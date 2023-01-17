Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Tiny & Cute: Meet The Irish Pub That Will Travel To You!Dianna CarneyReading, MA
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Related
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023
As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
Kennebunkport, Maine, and New England Dominate List of America’s Best Winter Towns
Winter is a typical time of year that New England can be found on many lists. It should be no surprise, considering half the region is comprised of winter tourist destinations. New England is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These...
Did You Know America’s Oldest Seaport is in New England?
You learn something new every day. One of the things this writer loves most about New England is its history, and it turns out that the area's also home to the oldest seaport in the country. Visit Massachusetts shared on their website that the oldest and most historic fishing seaport...
Regal Cinemas Theaters in New Hampshire, Maine to Close
The curtain will come down permanently at two Northern New England movie theaters as the parent company of Regal Cinema closes 40 theaters nationwide as part of a bankruptcy plan. Cinemark, which was hard hit when theaters in the United States and around the world were closed during the COVID-19...
Track Shift Brings Snow to Inland Seacoast, a Mix at the Coast
❄ Immediate coastal areas will get 3-4" as a mix of rain and snow holds down accumulations. ❄ Inland areas will get 6-8 inches where there's no mix. ❄ Winds will gust between 35-40 mph along the coast and 25-30 mph inland. ❄ Heavy wet snow could bring down powerlines.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Arrives in New England, Bringing Mix of Rain and Snow Through Monday
Sunday started mostly cloudy, with colder temperatures in the lower 20s, and by early afternoon rain, snow and a mix arrive. Expect snow to fall north and west of Interstate 495, and for most of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. Snow continues overnight North and West, while rain falls for Boston and southern New England.
WMUR.com
Ray Brewer takes a tumble on a Concord sled hill
WMUR's Ray Brewer checks out how the sledding is in Concord as snow falls in New Hampshire. Things didn't go quite according to plan...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
What’s Kim Kardashian Doing in Boston?
I like to think of the Kardashians as our version of British royalty. Their empire is our version of the royal institution and Kris Jenner is the Queen. Before all you buttheads start freaking out about how dumb they are and how I shouldn’t watch them and blah blah blah subjective opinions, I’d like to note that I do not look up to these people or look at them as real human beings, merely entertainment.
Teen Who Competed in Cowboy-Style Events Dies in N.H. Skiing Accident: 'A Sad Loss for Our Community'
Gilford High School principal Anthony Sperazzo identified the victim as freshman Sydnie Quimby in a statement obtained by PEOPLE A 15-year-old girl has died after she was injured in a skiing accident on a local mountain in New Hampshire. Gilford Fire Chief Stephen Carrier said the deadly accident happened at Gunstock Mountain shortly after noon on Monday, according to The Boston Globe and ABC affiliate WMUR-TV. Gilford High School principal Anthony Sperazzo identified the victim as freshman Sydnie Quimby in a press release, obtained by PEOPLE. "This is a sad...
Restaurant in South Berwick, Maine, Has In-N-Out Style Burgers
I am what some may call a "burger enthusiast". I have been on the hunt for the best burger on the Seacoast since I moved to New Hampshire in 2020! I I love when a restaurant gives you the option to build-your-own burger because you can make it EXACTLY how you like it! How do I like my burger? I'm so glad you asked! I like a beef patty, cooked medium rare, with pepper jack cheese, bacon, BBQ Sauce, avocado, and sautéed onions and mushrooms. Oh great, now I am drooling all over my keyboard.
mainebiz.biz
Two Maine towns make Tripadvisor list of 15 'trending' US destinations
Camden, a seaport town on the midcoast, and the York County town of Ogunquit have both made Tripadvisor's list of 15 "trending" destinations in the United States "on the up and up." Tripadvisor Inc. is a Needham, Mass.-based online travel company that operates a website and mobile app with user-generated...
NHPR
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
Seacoast New Hampshire Town is Among 10 Best in U.S. for New Homeowners
Tired of renting a home on the Seacoast? Well, it looks like it’s time to pack up, load the moving truck and…stay right here on the Seacoast. According to a new study, Somersworth, New Hampshire, is the tenth best city in the United States for first-time homeowners. Factors...
Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
Growing store chain opens new location in New Hampshire
A growing retail store chain recently opened another new store location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. If you enjoy keeping your home or office organized, you may be excited to learn that The Container Store recently opened its first New Hampshire store location in Salem, according to local reports.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2