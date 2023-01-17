ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seabrook, NH

Comments / 2

 

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023

As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

What’s Kim Kardashian Doing in Boston?

I like to think of the Kardashians as our version of British royalty. Their empire is our version of the royal institution and Kris Jenner is the Queen. Before all you buttheads start freaking out about how dumb they are and how I shouldn’t watch them and blah blah blah subjective opinions, I’d like to note that I do not look up to these people or look at them as real human beings, merely entertainment.
BOSTON, MA
People

Teen Who Competed in Cowboy-Style Events Dies in N.H. Skiing Accident: 'A Sad Loss for Our Community'

Gilford High School principal Anthony Sperazzo identified the victim as freshman Sydnie Quimby in a statement obtained by PEOPLE A 15-year-old girl has died after she was injured in a skiing accident on a local mountain in New Hampshire. Gilford Fire Chief Stephen Carrier said the deadly accident happened at Gunstock Mountain shortly after noon on Monday, according to The Boston Globe and ABC affiliate WMUR-TV. Gilford High School principal Anthony Sperazzo identified the victim as freshman Sydnie Quimby in a press release, obtained by PEOPLE. "This is a sad...
GILFORD, NH
102.9 WBLM

Restaurant in South Berwick, Maine, Has In-N-Out Style Burgers

I am what some may call a "burger enthusiast". I have been on the hunt for the best burger on the Seacoast since I moved to New Hampshire in 2020! I I love when a restaurant gives you the option to build-your-own burger because you can make it EXACTLY how you like it! How do I like my burger? I'm so glad you asked! I like a beef patty, cooked medium rare, with pepper jack cheese, bacon, BBQ Sauce, avocado, and sautéed onions and mushrooms. Oh great, now I am drooling all over my keyboard.
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
mainebiz.biz

Two Maine towns make Tripadvisor list of 15 'trending' US destinations

Camden, a seaport town on the midcoast, and the York County town of Ogunquit have both made Tripadvisor's list of 15 "trending" destinations in the United States "on the up and up." Tripadvisor Inc. is a Needham, Mass.-based online travel company that operates a website and mobile app with user-generated...
CAMDEN, ME
Seacoast Current

Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
BRAINTREE, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
BOSTON, MA
Kristen Walters

Growing store chain opens new location in New Hampshire

A growing retail store chain recently opened another new store location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. If you enjoy keeping your home or office organized, you may be excited to learn that The Container Store recently opened its first New Hampshire store location in Salem, according to local reports.
SALEM, NH
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

