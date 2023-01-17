ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

EforAll Berkshire County awards prizes to startups

By Harrison Gereau
 5 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) Berkshire County awarded $10,000 in prizes to the Fall 2022 Business Accelerator Cohort at an awards ceremony held at the Berkshire Innovation Center on January 12. The showcase kicked off with 16 businesses sharing their product or service during a networking dinner catered by MadJacks BBQ.

Following the showcase, the gala began with opening remarks from long-time EforAll volunteer and mentor, Diana Wall. The class speaker, Tiffany Wilding-White followed. Wilding-White was chosen by her colleagues and shared many of the lessons of the program and the big plans for the Fall 2022 cohort.

The prize money was awarded as follows:

  • $500 to Dana Grieb of Bumblebee Pet Care in Pittsfield.
    • Grieb received the Paula Buxbaum Award—established in honor of a member of the Fall 2021 cohort who passed away during her time in the program.
  • $1,000 to Molly Racette of Herbellion/Molly and Herbs in North Adams.
  • $2,000 to Lisa Mendel of Mendel’s Stained Glass Art Studio in Adams.
  • $2,000 to Julie Haagenson of New Pathways Coaching and Consulting in Pittsfield.
  • $2,000 to Tiffany Wilding-White of Mind Over Motion in Lee.
  • The Lee Bank Foundation sponsored a $2,500 award that went to Christina Meucci of the Recovery Room.
  • $3,000 to Michelle Marrocco and Tiffany Boyden of Berkshire Pup People in North Adams.
EforAll’s next Accelerator class will begin in February 2023 with applications due on January 25. Applications are available on the organization’s website .

