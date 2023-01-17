Read full article on original website
Black College Professor Develops Online Program That Helps Students Drastically Improve Reading, Cultural Awareness
Meet Dr. Chike Akua, the creator of Reading Revolution Online, a web-based reading support program that helps children build reading skills, confidence and cultural identity development in less than 15 minutes a day, equipping them for success in school and in life. With these brief, daily lessons, children learn about...
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
Teachers' unions locked kids out of schools to get more of your money, not for safety
Our children were political pawns in a game rigged by teachers' unions and blue state politicians.
38 Students Transfer Due To Teacher Vacancies
Thirty-eight families so far have chosen to move their students out of a West Rock magnet school and to another city public school that has more teachers on staff. That’s the latest with teacher vacancies and student transfers at Brennan-Rogers Magnet School on Wilmot Road. In response to an...
Teacher shortfall means some are unable to enroll in preschool
There are not enough teachers to support the high demand for preschool enrollment, leading to some students having their education put on hold.
“”Black men’s health is in a clear crisis.” “We’re Off to a Good Start” Black men’s health empowerment kickoff set for Jan. 21
At the beginning of every year, when everybody in the United States is making their New Year’s resolutions, Aaron Perry and the organization that he founded, Rebalanced-life Wellness Association, hosts “We’re Off to a Good Start,” a physical activity and nutrition kickoff program with the goal of empowering Black men to get healthy and to keep their New Year’s resolutions by developing attainable goals they can stick with all year long.
Madison-area middle and high school youth will come together for 2023 MLK Youth Call to Service
Middle and high school youth across Dane County will gather at Madison’s Central Library for “a day on, not off” on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Monday, Jan. 16 — for the 2023 MLK Youth Call to Service, which will be an in-person event this year after going virtual the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MLK College Readiness and Success Summit will help students with college admissions and financial aid process
The college admission and financial aid process can be daunting and often confusing for both students and parents alike. With that in mind, College Station will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. College Readiness and Success Summit which is designed to help students understand the college admissions, college search and financial aid process.
Parents anticipating new Universal Preschool registration program
Parents like Carolyn Black are eager for the Free Universal Preschool registration launches Tuesday. The enrollment will open on Tuesday for Universal Preschool Colorado."First round opens at 8 a.m. and that's when I'm planning to get going," Black said. "I'm a little anxious because I'm really depending on him getting into a full-day program and I know he's not guaranteed a spot where he already is." Black is also a coaching specialist with Colorado Youth For A Change. Her son, Jack, is a soon-to-be preschooler. She worries that with the program her son may not get into their first-choice school....
Best of 2022: Milwaukee teen earns nursing license before graduating from high school
While most high school students juggle their coursework with extracurriculars and college applications, Rufus King International High School student Imunique Triplett had her eye on a different horizon. As a successful alumna in the M3 (M-Cubed) Early College Nursing program at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), the high school senior is now a licensed practical nurse (LPN), even before walking across the stage at graduation.
How Private Schools Prepare Children for Life-Long Academic Success
There are many advantages of a private school that can help children develop the skills and knowledge necessary for success later in life. Families who choose to send their child to a private school reap the benefits of an intimate family-like atmosphere that provides a nurturing and safe learning environment. Below are some of the many ways private schools can help prepare children for success and why you might want to consider these schools for your own children.
ChatGPT Has Educators Scrambling to Keep Up
Don't believe everything you read on the internet, but at this point in time, you can be reasonably sure the article you're reading right now was written by a person. I, a human being, give you my carbon-based guarantee that I cast about in my mind for each and every word you're about to read — and I had to learn to do this thing, first with the help of teachers and then by way of thousands of hours of practice. That's how it's always been with writing: Whether you wrote it yourself, plagiarized it, paraphrased it or took dictation, writing has always come from some person's brain and through some person's fingers. It is now early 2023, and that's beginning to change — and with it, the way students learn to write.
Carla Vigue named University of Wisconsin Director of Tribal Relations
Carla Vigue has been named director of tribal relations at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, according to a news release from the university. She will begin her new role on January 23. Vigue, a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, is currently director of communications, events and community engagement...
America's teacher shortage: Are they entitled to higher pay?
As schools strive to return to their pre-pandemic levels, many districts in Arizona are beleaguered by a dire shortage of educators and administrators - a situation that has notably impacted students. This scarcity of qualified professionals has created an uphill battle for academic institutions.
