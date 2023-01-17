Casper Fire-EMS recently announced two promotions of personnel that have been a major part of the department, and will continue to do so in their new roles. "Andrew Sundell has been promoted to Training Captain," Casper Fire-EMS wrote in a press release. "Sundell is a 10-year veteran of Casper Fire-EMS. He holds a Bachelors of Science in Zoology and Human Physiology from the University of Wyoming, and two Associates of Applied Science Degrees in Paramedic Technology and Fire Science from Casper College."

