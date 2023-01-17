Read full article on original website
Car crashes into Mobile Police vehicle working accident
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Saturday night Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue, Mobile Police Department, and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene of an accident on EB Interstate 10. While working on the scene of that accident, another car ran into a parked MPD vehicle. This highlights the dangers of...
Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the […]
Man taken to hospital after hitting tree, vehicle catching fire on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after his truck caught fire following a crash in Escambia County. The accident happened around 10:10 a.m. on I-10 near mile marker seven, just east of the Pine Forest Road exit. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
Deputies: Man stabbed multiple times at CEFCO gas station in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed at a gas station in Escambia County early Sunday morning. Escambia County deputies say a man was stabbed at the new CEFCO gas station on Fairfield Drive and N Pace Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Deputies say...
Mobile Police trying to identify who broke Bienville Square sculpture
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police are trying to identify the person or persons who broke one of the sculptures that line Bienville square. If you have any information on how this happened please call 251-434-8498 or MPD non-emergency at 251-208-7211.
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man transported from Forrest County to Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, is now in custody of the Jackson County Adult Detention Center after being jailed in Forrest County. The Hattiesburg woman was arrested two days after the body of 32-year-old Vancleave-native Cody O’Neal was found at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in St. Martin.
Shots fired at area community center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
Alert canceled for missing Chickasaw woman
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: The missing person alert was cancelled late Saturday night. The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Camoleet Lewis. Ms Lewis is a 64 year old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.
I-10 West reopens between Malbis and Daphne after pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Interstate 10 Westbound was closed for a time this morning between the Malbis and Daphne exits while officers investigated a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash this morning, according to the Daphne Police Department. This was between Exits 38 and 35. FOX10 News has learned the incident has...
Mobile police arrest accused serial robber, crime caught on surveillance video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint within minutes of each other earlier this week. Authorities identified Zedrick Raymond of Mobile as the suspect in two of three robberies that happened Monday. Raymond was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail...
MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
Fatal accident in Carroll County
(Carroll Co) One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 29-year-old James Stovall, of Mobile, Alabama, died following the accident that occurred on Highway 141/330th Street at 5:50 a.m. 34-year-old Derek Pittenger, of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, was transported to St Anthony Hospital in Carroll, by Carroll County EMS.
ECSO searching for missing, endangered juvenile last seen Jan. 18
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered juvenile who was last seen Jan. 18. ECSO said Donald Reco Butler, 14, was last seen on Jan. 18, at 3 p.m., on the 4100-block of West Navy Blvd. ECSO said he may be in need of medical […]
Police identify pedestrian killed in major accident that shut down I-10 WB for hours
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Westbound I-10 was closed Wednesday morning as Daphne Police investigated what ALGO is describing as a major crash. Police confirm there was a male pedestrian fatality. Daphne Police say they are "investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash." Traffic is back to normal as of...
Eight Mile man killed in interstate crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man. James M. Burdett, 59, was critically injured when he exited the 2001 Honda Odyssey and was struck by the 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jamarcus Dukes, 25, of Mobile.
MPD: ‘Suspicious’ car behind closed store leads to man’s arrest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspicious vehicle behind a west Mobile store after hours led to the arrest of 48-year-old man early this morning, according to the police. Officers were in the area of the CVS drug store at 664 Schillinger Rd. around 1 a.m. when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in the rear of the store after hours, according to the Mobile Police Department. As officers approached the vehicle, the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. Officers caught the driver, identified as Kenneth Gorham, and took him into custody.
Mobile man dies in head-on semi collision in western Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Mobile, Alabama man has died after colliding head-on with a semi near Carroll, Iowa. James Stovall, 29, of Mobile, Alabama, was approaching the intersection of Highway 141 and 330th Street when the Chevy Tahoe he was driving crossed the center line and collided with a semi driven by 34-year-old Derek Pittenger of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.
Sky 5 Drone takes a look at site work for Novelis near Bay Minette
Sky 5 Drone gives an aerial view of the manufacturing site in North Baldwin County that is expected to pump new jobs and millions of dollars into the economy.
