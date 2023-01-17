ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

WPMI

Car crashes into Mobile Police vehicle working accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Saturday night Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue, Mobile Police Department, and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene of an accident on EB Interstate 10. While working on the scene of that accident, another car ran into a parked MPD vehicle. This highlights the dangers of...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Man dies after arriving at Mobile police precinct; investigation underway

A man died after arriving at Mobile’s second police precinct on Saturday night, police said in a press release Sunday. Just after 7:00 p.m., officers said they responded to a vehicle entering their parking lot, where they found two adult males. One was reportedly taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries before he passed away.
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Shots fired at area community center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Alert canceled for missing Chickasaw woman

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: The missing person alert was cancelled late Saturday night. The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Camoleet Lewis. Ms Lewis is a 64 year old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
MOBILE, AL
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Carroll County

(Carroll Co) One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 29-year-old James Stovall, of Mobile, Alabama, died following the accident that occurred on Highway 141/330th Street at 5:50 a.m. 34-year-old Derek Pittenger, of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, was transported to St Anthony Hospital in Carroll, by Carroll County EMS.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
WPMI

Eight Mile man killed in interstate crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man. James M. Burdett, 59, was critically injured when he exited the 2001 Honda Odyssey and was struck by the 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jamarcus Dukes, 25, of Mobile.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: ‘Suspicious’ car behind closed store leads to man’s arrest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspicious vehicle behind a west Mobile store after hours led to the arrest of 48-year-old man early this morning, according to the police. Officers were in the area of the CVS drug store at 664 Schillinger Rd. around 1 a.m. when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in the rear of the store after hours, according to the Mobile Police Department. As officers approached the vehicle, the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. Officers caught the driver, identified as Kenneth Gorham, and took him into custody.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man dies in head-on semi collision in western Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Mobile, Alabama man has died after colliding head-on with a semi near Carroll, Iowa. James Stovall, 29, of Mobile, Alabama, was approaching the intersection of Highway 141 and 330th Street when the Chevy Tahoe he was driving crossed the center line and collided with a semi driven by 34-year-old Derek Pittenger of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.
MOBILE, AL

