Dolly Parton Confirms Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks as LP Guests
Dolly Parton has confirmed more guests who will appear on her upcoming rock album: Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Cher and John Fogerty. The country legend plans to release the album, titled Rock Star, sometime this fall. She has already said Steve Perry and Steven Tyler will be on the record, but she announced the newly named artists when speaking on The View recently. "We just finished our song last night," she said of her Nicks collaboration. Parton also noted that although she is "doing my best" to get Mick Jagger on the album, the Rolling Stones' song "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" will appear on the LP with singers Pink and Brandi Carlile as guests.
Metallica Aims to Smash Taboos With New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’
James Hetfield hopes to shatter the taboos attached to discussing suicide with Metallica's new single. "Screaming Suicide" is the second song released from the band's upcoming album 72 Seasons. You can watch the song's official video below. "The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside," Hetfield said...
Last in Line Shares ‘Ghost Town’ Off Upcoming Album ‘Jericho’
Last in Line, the hard rock quartet featuring ex-Dio guitarist Vivian Campbell and drummer Vinny Appice, has released a new single titled "Ghost Town," the first offering from their upcoming album, Jericho. The 12-track LP comes out on March 31 and is available for preorder now. You can see the...
40 Years Ago: Eurythmics’ ‘Sweet Dreams’ Becomes a Triumph of Resiliency
When “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” arrived on Jan. 21, 1983, Eurythmics were reeling from a few tumultuous years. The UK duo of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart had played together since the late '70s, first in a punk band called the Catch and later in a pop-leaning new wave group called the Tourists.
R.E.M.’s Bill Berry Was Ready to Confront Death With New Band
R.E.M. co-founder Bill Berry said he wouldn’t have wanted to make his new album earlier in his career. He’s heard playing drums on The Power and the Glory, the debut LP from the Bad Ends, for which he was recruited by Five Eight singer and guitarist Mike Mantione. Berry and Mantione worked in their hometown of Athens, Ga., with other musicians from the area in what became a local supergroup.
35 Years Ago: Robert Plant’s ‘Heaven Knows’ Embraces Both Past and Present
Robert Plant resisted most forms of reminiscence after the 1980 dissolution of Led Zeppelin. He simply wasn't interested in looking backward following the sudden death of John Bonham. "I knew that I could never replace Led Zeppelin in the eyes of the public," Plant told the Chicago Tribune in 1988, "And I knew, also, that I have got a lot to offer. So I figured that the best thing I could do was to distance myself as much as possible musically, and yet still keep the theme of constant change."
Peter Gabriel Details Remix Release Plans for ‘i/o’ Songs
Peter Gabriel has revealed that songs from his upcoming album, i/o, will be released in two different versions. "I'm lucky to have two of the world's best mix engineers; Tchad Blake and Mark 'Spike' Stent, working with me on the music from i/o," Gabriel explained in a message to members of his Full Moon Club. "Rather than choosing only one of their mixes to release, I have decided that people should be able to hear all the great work that they are both doing."
Bowie’s ‘Ziggy Stardust’ Gets Reggae Makeover on New Tribute LP
David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars will receive a reggae makeover on a forthcoming tribute album titled Ziggy Stardub, courtesy of the Easy Star All-Stars collective. Helmed by producer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist and Easy Star Records co-founder Michael Goldwasser, Ziggy Stardub will feature...
Looking Back at David Crosby’s Last Show
David Crosby couldn’t have known that his appearance as an opener for Jason Isbell on Sep. 17, 2019, was going to be his last proper concert before he died at the age of 81 on Jan. 18, 2023. Already approaching 80, he knew that time and health were against him. But a late-career revival had focused his attention on doing as much work as possible before the end came.
Snake Sabo’s New-Singer Prank on Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan
Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan and Snake Sabo recalled that new singer Erik Gronwall fit in with the band’s sense of humor so well that he was the subject of a prank soon after meeting his new bandmates for the first time. Most of them gathered in New York...
How Kansas Triumphed Over Doubt to Deliver ‘Dust in the Wind’
When Kansas’ then-guitarist Kerry Livgren presented the rough version of “Dust in the Wind” to his bandmates, he was convinced they wouldn’t want to record it. The group was ready to take additional risks, however, following the surprise success of “Carry On Wayward Son” in 1976. That’s how they came to track “Dust in the Wind” for 1977’s Point of Know Return LP. They released it as a single in January 1978, then saw it become their only Top 10 hit.
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan Perform at Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan and Alanis Morissette paid tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday at her memorial service. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54. The public service was held at Graceland, where various family and friends were in attendance, including Austin Butler, who recently starred in Elvis, and the film's director Baz Luhrmann.
When Kiss’ Boss Asked Them to ‘Play Worse’ Onstage
Paul Stanley discussed the struggle Kiss faced with booking shows in their early years, as more and more bands refused to have them as an opening act. In a recent interview with Yahoo, he explained that the relatively unknown group used to take advantage of lax performance agreements to enhance their reputation, which worsened the situation and led to an unusual suggestion from their record label boss, Neil Bogart.
David Crosby Was Prepping Tour Return: ‘He Hadn’t Lost His Fire’
David Crosby had been preparing to return to touring prior to his death. According to friends and collaborators, the rocker had been rehearsing with an eye towards hitting the road this summer. “David didn’t think he was gonna last for years, which he joked about all the time. But there...
Marshall Tucker Band Namesake Dies at 99
The man who gave the Marshall Tucker Band their name died at age 99 on Jan. 20. The Southern rock pioneers chose their moniker from a random discovery soon after they’d formed in 1972, as they confirmed in a social media post. “We are saddened to hear of the...
Ian Hunter Announces Star-Stuffed New Album, ‘Defiance Part 1′
Ian Hunter has announced a new star-filled new album, Defiance Part 1, which will arrive on April 21. The LP features guest appearances by Johnny Depp, Joe Elliott, Billy Gibbons, Duff McKagan, Todd Rundgren, Slash, Jeff Tweedy, Robert Trujillo, Waddy Wachtel, Brad Whitford, Dean DeLeo, and Robert De Leo and Eric Kretz (of Stone Temple Pilots). The late Jeff Beck and Taylor Hawkins are on it, too.
Pink Floyd Unveil ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ 50th Anniversary Set
Pink Floyd has announced a 50th-anniversary box set celebrating their legendary album, The Dark Side of the Moon. The set includes the newly remastered original album on CD and vinyl, as well as Blu-ray editions featuring a 5.1 mix and remastered stereo versions of the album. The box also includes...
28 David Crosby Collaborations
David Crosby may not have played real good for free, as Joni Mitchell once sang. But he did play, and sing, real good, which is one of the reasons his catalog includes myriad moments beyond his own recorded work, as a solo artist or with his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bands such as the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash.
Def Leppard’s ‘Pyromania’ at 40: The Story Behind Every Song
Released on Jan. 20, 1983, Def Leppard's Pyromania changed the game for hard-rock acts with pop aspirations by providing a blueprint for how to make metallic music sound huge, not just loud. There were some very specific elements required to build this particular beast. It helped to have, for example,...
How Stevie Nicks Almost Died Filming a Video for ‘Stand Back’
When MTV launched in 1981, it heralded a new era of promotion that centered on music videos. They were works of art that were often distinct from the song that accompanied them, and that in turn helped develop new filming techniques and technological advances. First, though, there had to be...
