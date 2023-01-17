Read full article on original website
Man wanted for allegedly shooting person, stealing car in Graham arrested
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) —A man accused of stealing a car and shooting the owner has been taken in custody, according to the Graham Police Department. GPD officers came to the 500 block of College Street on Tuesday night after getting a report of a shooting. Investigating officers determined the incident started at the KC Kwiki […]
High Point man killed in DWI crash on Lexington Ave., police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man died after getting hit by an impaired driver in High Point Sunday, police say. It happened on the 2400 block of Lexington Avenue. Police received a call around 5:00 p.m. about a crash with injuries. When officers arrived, they found a driver dead...
31-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed in Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 5:06 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1900 block of Larkin Street after getting a report of an aggravated assault. At the scene, police found Jordan Mckale Little, 31, suffering from […]
Fatal shooting under investigation in Kannapolis, police say
KANNAPOLIS,N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. Police said they responded to Pacific Court just off Rainbow Drive shortly before 1:30 p.m. At the scene, police found a person deceased in a parking lot near the area. The victim has been...
2 in serious and critical condition after shooting in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two men were seriously injured in a Lexington shooting Sunday afternoon, police say. It happened around 12:52 p.m. Lexington police received a call about shots fired on Winston Road at U.S. 29-70. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting that happened on the roadway....
NC police ID man killed in Popeyes drive-thru shooting
At the scene, police found Rashaad Pitts, 32, of Winston-Salem, dead in the parking area of Popeyes.
Man charged with robbing the same bank twice in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being charged with two bank robberies at the same location, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Piedmont Federal Savings Bank was twice victimized by robberies. The first occurred on June 13, 2022, and the second occurred on Jan. 6, 2023. During the June 13 robbery, investigators […]
Burlington police arrest man in connection to Friday's robbery, assault on Ireland Street
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said they arrested a man in connection to Friday's robbery and assault that happened on Ireland Street. Police shared an updated news release Saturday. It said officers arrested Tra Brandon after police said a man said he was robbed and hit with a handgun...
Accident report reveals new info on NC police car, YMCA bus head-on crash
We're learning new developments in the crash that involved a police vehicle and a YMCA bus on Thursday afternoon.
Two GPD officers arrested; fired
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Police Department spokesperson said Officer J.D. Oliver is facing charges of Statutory Sex and Indecent Liberties with a Minor. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office began the investigation in November 2022. A spokesperson said the officer was also let go from the force this week, however Oliver was placed on administrative duty once the allegations were brought forward. A GPD spokesperson said the offenses did not happen while Oliver was on duty.
