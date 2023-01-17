ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

31-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed in Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 5:06 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1900 block of Larkin Street after getting a report of an aggravated assault. At the scene, police found  Jordan Mckale Little, 31, suffering from […]
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

NC road rage ends with man shooting into car on I-40, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a man after an alleged road rage-related shooting on Interstate 40. At around 1:12 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting. Investigators say that the suspect was driving a white van on I-40 West when he fired a round from an unknown firearm into […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

33-year-old woman found dead on sidewalk in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the death of a woman that occurred Sunday morning. At 9:09 a.m. Sunday, officers came to do a security check at the scene after getting a report of an unconscious woman. Upon arrival, police found Carley Michelle Owens, 33, of Summerfield, dead on the sidewalk. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Road Rage| Shot fired on I-40 in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for the man responsible for shooting into a vehicle on I-40 in Winston-Salem. Police said a man was driving in a white van, trying to merge onto northbound US 52 from Clemmonsville Road and the victim was unable to make space for him to get into the lane. The man began to follow the victim and drive erratically.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

33-year-old woman found dead on sidewalk in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the death of a woman on Sunday morning. At around 9:09 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to do a security check after getting a report of an unconscious woman. At the scene, police found Carley Michelle Owens, 33, of Summerfield, dead on the sidewalk. Investigators […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting investigation underway in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two men are in the hospital following a shooting in Lexington, the Lexington Police Department confirmed Sunday evening. According to a release from the department, at 12:52 p.m., Lexington Police received a call for a shooting near Winston Road at U.S. 29. Responding officers said they...
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged with robbing the same bank twice in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being charged with two bank robberies at the same location, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Piedmont Federal Savings Bank was twice victimized by robberies. The first occurred on June 13, 2022, and the second occurred on Jan. 6, 2023. During the June 13 robbery, investigators […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Two GPD officers arrested; fired

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Police Department spokesperson said Officer J.D. Oliver is facing charges of Statutory Sex and Indecent Liberties with a Minor. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office began the investigation in November 2022. A spokesperson said the officer was also let go from the force this week, however Oliver was placed on administrative duty once the allegations were brought forward. A GPD spokesperson said the offenses did not happen while Oliver was on duty.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
45K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy