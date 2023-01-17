Read full article on original website
Carol J. Hart, 76
Carol J. Hart, 76, of South Williamsport, died peacefully, Thursday January 19, 2023 at home. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Lewis A. Hart in 2015. Born August 15, 1946 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Joseph A., Sr. and Giavanna...
Robert C. Burchanoski, 68
Robert C. Burchanoski, 68, of Williamsport died at Geisinger Medical Center on January 17th, 2023. He was one ten children. He was born in Williamsport on September 30, 1954, a son of the late Peter F. Jr and Kathryn L. (McLaughlin) Burchanoski, whom he loved very much. Robert was a...
Richard E. Young, 71
Richard E. Young, 71, of Millville, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home. Born March 27, 1951, in Williamsport, he was a son of Donald Young and Mary (Hopkins) Young. Richard enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and hunting. He always enjoyed the time he spent with family, especially his grandchildren. He often spoke about his time in Alaska with the US Army and commented on how much he missed the beauty of Alaska. After his retirement from PA State Corrections, he enjoyed getting out and having breakfast at local eateries and chatting with old and new friends. He lived life his way, and there wasn’t many others could do to change his mind. Richard’s best friends over the years was his various dogs, who he loved beyond words.
Andrew J. Lutz, 63
Andrew J. Lutz, 63, of South Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly at home on Jan. 13, 2023. Andy was born in Williamsport on June 18, 1959, son of Harold T. and Monica S. (Schelb) Lutz. He was a 1977 graduate of South Williamsport High School and W.A.C.C. now Pennsylvania College of...
South Williamsport Police to Re-Establish K9 Program
With the retirement of K9 Dany in 2018, the borough of South Williamsport is working on adding a new K9 partner to the patrol division. The addition of a K9 partner will do many things for the boroughs of South Williamsport and Duboistown, including performing public relations between the police and the community, providing appearances and demonstrations at various community functions, being a highly visible deterrent to criminal activity and tracking and apprehending criminals for arrest and prosecution. In addition, the new K9 unit will help to locate discarded drugs, firearms, and contraband, reduce the time needed to search buildings and locate illegal drugs and reduce the risk to uniformed officers on building searches where a barricaded individual may be hiding.
County Hall Corner: Lights, Camera, Action?!
When the Lycoming County Commissioners brought up the subject of live-streaming their meetings a few years ago, I had to smile. It was hard enough for me to sit through those work sessions and regular meetings week after week; I could not imagine following them virtually from a single static camera.
Mo and the Warriors.
Big Spence is back in town. He needed a well-deserved break. Our major renovation project was on hold. And it is time to get some stuff done. Unfortunately, I didn’t get much accomplished over the holidays. The two-car garage and living space now have a roof. My father and I are doing our best. I am learning a great deal about remodeling, but perhaps we should have hired someone. I continue to document all of our mishaps. NETFLIX is on speed dial. Getting our 75 x 80 single-unit tub into the house was a complete disaster. Oh, you should have heard the F-bombs.
