Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Several cars and homes were struck by bullets when two groups of male suspects began shooting at each other in the area of the 7400 block of Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. Police responded to the area at around 8 pm on Wednesday to find evidence of multiple gunshot discharges, but all of the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police said four males in total were spotted by witnesses. “The investigation revealed that projectiles fired from several different caliber firearms struck four vehicles, three buildings, and three occupied apartments,” the Anne Arundel The post Shootout in Glen Burnie leads to damage of homes and cars appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Fatal Collision In Prince George’s County Under Investigation
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The deceased driver is 58-year-old Lorenzo Sanders Sr. of Washington, DC. On January 18, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm, officers responded to the...
fox5dc.com
2 arrested after missing St. Mary’s County man found dead
ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. - Maryland State Police made a gruesome discovery after a man’s remains were found in remote parts of St. Mary’s and Charles Counties after his girlfriend allegedly murdered him. Maryland State Police arrested 45-year-old Michelina Goodwin Thursday for shooting and killing 50-year-old James...
Armed suspect forces himself into woman’s home when she answered the door
SILVER SPRING, MD – A woman who answered the door for a stranger in Silver Spring ended up becoming the victim of a home invasion and robbery. The Montgomery County Department of Police is investigating the home invasion that took place on Wednesday in the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue at around 8 pm. According to police, the female victim heard a knock at her door. “When she opened the door, an unknown male armed with a handgun forced himself into her residence and demanded money,” the Montgomery County Police Department said. “The victim complied with the suspect’s demands. The The post Armed suspect forces himself into woman’s home when she answered the door appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Alleged fight over drugs leaves one man dead and sisters without their family home in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A murder suspect is being held without bond following a police standoff Sunday in Southeast D.C. that ended in a house fire that left at least two families without a home. Sherman Holley, 45, of Southeast D.C. pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges...
Suspect struck victims with baseball bat, threatened them with sword
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police in Glen Burnie have arrested Franklin D. Johns, 35, for an assault that took place during an altercation with his roommates. Anne Arundel County Police Department officers arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Hollins Ferry Road after a report of a domestic disturbance and assault. “During their investigation, officers learned that an argument between roommates turned physical. The victims were threatened with a sword and struck with an aluminum baseball bat,” the department said in a statement. “Both victims suffered minor injuries during the assault and did not require medical treatment.” One The post Suspect struck victims with baseball bat, threatened them with sword appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fight With Knife, Nightstand, Leads To Arrest Of All Parties After Pasadena Altercation
Two women are facing charges after a brawl inside of a home in Pasadena, authorities say.Barbara Nicole Carter, 39, and Stephany Elaine Witt, 53, were arrested after officers responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed in the 7800 block of Wiling Court, around 2 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20, according to …
Car crash leaves driver dead in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two cars collided, killing one driver, in Prince George's County Wednesday evening. According to a series of tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the crash happened in the area of Addison Road and Willburn Drive in Capitol Heights around 5:30 p.m.
WJLA
Woman in critical condition after being shot in Prince George's County
EDMONSTON, Md. — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot Wednesday night in Prince George's County, police said. The shooting took place in the 5600 block of Lafayette Place in Edmonston, Md. Prince George's police said they do not have a suspect as of yet but...
17-year-old car thief sniffed out of woods by police K-9
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 17-year-old car thief trying to elude police in Glen Burnie was later found hiding in the woods, sniffed out by a police K-9. On Tuesday, at around 3 am police tried to stop a speeding vehicle in the area of Dorsey Road and Central Avenue. Chasing officers gave up pursuit due to the reckless nature of the fleeing suspect but were tipped off minutes later about a collision involving the vehicle in the area of 8th Avenue and Mae Wagner Lane. The teen car thief fled the crash scene on foot. “Officers learned that the The post 17-year-old car thief sniffed out of woods by police K-9 appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Rideshare driver shot in Prince George's County, police say she wasn't intended target
EDMONSTON, Md. — A rideshare driver was shot Wednesday night in Prince George's County, and police said they believe she wasn't the intended target. The shooting took place around 8:25 in the 5600 block of Lafayette Place in the town of Edmonston. Prince George's County police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
33-Year-Old Woman Killed In Prince George's Remembered For Cheerfulness, Kindness
A community is mourning the devastating loss of a 33-year-old mother who was stabbed to death in Laurel. Michelle Dudley was found tragically stabbed to death outside of a home in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, according to Prince George's County police. Police...
Police: 2 teens arrested in armed Prince George's County carjacking
SUITLAND, Md. — Two teens have been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking Tuesday in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland for the report of a carjacking, across from Suitland Tire shop.
Bay Net
One Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Prince Frederick
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On January 20, 2023 at approximately 6:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident in the 1100 block of German Chapel Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned off the roadway with one occupant injured. Firefighters stabilized...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
mocoshow.com
Giant Gas Station Carjacking Defendant Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison
On Friday, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, James Bonifant sentenced defendant, Tyrece Jones, 21, of Oxon Hill to 25 years in prison suspend all but eight years and five years of supervised probation upon release, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. Jones was convicted by a jury in October 2022 on charges of carjacking and second degree assault.
fox5dc.com
Annapolis man sentenced for accepting payment to kill woman's boyfriend
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - An Annapolis man will spend decades behind bars for accepting a $3,200 payment to kill a man following a verbal argument. Michael Gibson, 23, was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 80 years suspended for first-degree murder and 20 years, concurrent for using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence in the death of Leslie Saunders, 50.
WUSA
Taxi driver stabbed and robbed in Prince George's County
Independent taxi drivers in Prince George's County tell us they continue to be targets of armed robberies. A 15-year-old who is accused of robbing at least 2 drivers.
Nottingham MD
Mother, 2 children reported missing from Essex area
UPDATE: Tori Manuel and her two children have been located. ———- ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a mother and her two children who have gone missing. Tori Manuel, 27, is 5’2” tall and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen in the...
Subway Security: Another man dies following attack near a Baltimore metro stop
BALTIMORE -- A man has died after someone attacked him with a sharp object near the Upton metro stop in West Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area received multiple reports of a cutting in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:35 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a man with cuts to the chest, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to Shock Trauma where medical personnel pronounced him dead. "It's really very hard," a relative of the victim told WJZ. "Gotta stop the violence. Life is too short."This investigation comes more than three weeks...
