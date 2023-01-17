Read full article on original website
This 81 Year Old Ship Still Operates On Great Lakes Between Minnesota, Wisconsin + Illinois
I couldn't help but notice that one of my favorite local YouTubers posted a video of a laker coming in under the lift bridge. It was posted in December, and it already has over 200,000 views. That's by far way more than any other content coming out of Duluth, Minnesota in recent months. What's the big deal?
Numb & Number: Is the Northland Experiencing Fewer Subzero Nights?
The symptoms of a warming world are more visible and visceral during the warm season: more flooding events, higher humidity, faster-spreading drought and bigger, longer-lasting wildfires. The naturally-occurring extremes we've always experienced are trending even more extreme in a weather-on-steroids world. In spite of 5 degrees F. of warming at...
Haulin’ Hotdish, Winter Food Truck Makes First Appearance
DULUTH, Minn. — While most food trucks in the Northland pack up and close down in the winter, one decided it would be the perfect time to open. The Haulin’ Hotdish food truck made its debut Thursday at a private event at Cirrus Aircraft. The owners believe it could be the first winter food truck in the area.
DEDA declines proposal for Pastoret Terrace
The city said on Friday that a well-known business man’s plans for Pastoret Terrace building, also known as the former Kozy building, are not something they are going to move forward with. According to the statement, the Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA) declined the submitted proposal. It had come...
The Best Car Washes In The Duluth – Superior Area
When nice weather rolls around, it seems like everyone wants to wash off that dirt and grime that Mother Nature inflicts upon our vehicles during the winter months. The need for a car wash is especially important in the Northland - where road salt and sand can wreak havoc with the exterior finish of our vehicles if it's left on for any length of time.
CentraCare, U of M Planning Medical School for Central MN
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare and the University of Minnesota are working on creating a new medical school based here in central Minnesota. CentraCare would provide the clinical rotations for the medical students while the University would provide the academic component. The U of M already has medical school...
FYI: The City Of Duluth Website Has A Tool To Report Potholes
Everybody hates potholes they can cause a hazard from people swerving to try and avoid them or you might accidentally drive over one which can cause some serious damage to your car. Usually this time of year they are not as big of an issue or as prevalent because we have a few inches of snow caked on the streets covering them up.
How Normal Is Rain In January For Duluth?
It has been a very odd January thus far in terms of the weather in the Twin Ports and that was really evident this week as we saw rain falling for most of the afternoon. I wasn't complaining that it wasn't snow but it was definitely odd. The rain wasn't...
Popular Fast-Food Chain Is Switching From Pepsi To Coke Products
One popular fast-food chain is making the switch from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products and fans of the place are divided. Recently, we discovered that Wisconsin residents are divided on what to call soft drinks. Some call it pop, others call it soda. So I think it's fitting that this fast-chain has its roots in Wisconsin.
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth at a Duluth Bakery
Tender, flaky croissants. Rich, silky cheesecake. Satisfying, decadent desserts. No matter what your sweet tooth is craving, a Duluth bakery has it covered. Sprinkled throughout the city, these bakeries offer a wide array of goodies, from cookies, bars, muffins and bread to croissants, cheesecake, scones and more. Pro tip: Indulge in something right away, but make sure you also get a to-go bag for later. Because the only thing that’ll make all these treats taste even better is enjoying them with a view of Lake Superior.
Local Lure Shop Hosting Auction For St. Jude
The time of the year is near: our St. Jude Radiothon is not far away and we are so blessed to have a supportive community that comes together to raise as much money as possible! One of those people is Justin Gower, who owns JG's Custom Lures. The company is...
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
Photo Tour: Duluth's St. Louis County Jail Building Redeveloped Into Boutique Apartments
Take a look through Leijona, Duluth's newest and by far most unique apartment building, which began taking tenants in January 2023. Leijona is Finnish for lion and according to developers, it sets a new bar for urban living in Duluth. Located in the center of downtown, it offers 33 newly redeveloped boutique apartment units with brand-new fixtures in a restored historic building.
Weather Advisory And Storm Warning For Thursday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The latest winter storm is bringing heavy snow and wind through parts of Minnesota and most of Wisconsin on Thursday. The Twin Ports area is on the northern fringe of the storm and could see 2 to 5 inches of snow with more just inland from Lake Superior in Douglas County.
Where’s The Cold? Here’s When Minnesota’s Warm Winter Weather Trend Will Likely End
The winter of 2022-2023 has overall not been a very cold one overall so far across Minnesota. While we've seen the occasional brisk few days here and there like the cold stretch right before Christmas, things have overall been relatively warm - particularly as we work our way through what is generally the coldest month of the year.
DECC to host free movies every Thursday in February
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) announced Wednesday its new “Big Movies at the DECC” event happening through the month of February. The event will feature family-friendly movies on a big screen in the Harbor Side Ballroom. They’re asking attendees to bring...
Twin Ports 2022 Shipping Season Ends With Closing Of Soo Locks
One of the Northland's most-visible and iconic images are those tied to the shipping industry. From the large vessels that pass through the Duluth-Superior Harbor to the Aerial Lift Bridge - even the harbor itself, shipping plays a large role in the daily lives and the economy of the Northland.
Level III predatory offender released in Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk, level three predatory offender that will be released in Duluth. Michael Thomas Kleiber, is a 46-year-old, white man with brown hair and blue eyes. Kleiber is 6′ 7″ tall and weighs 196 pounds. There is no known address for Kleiber, and authorities say he will be homeless.
Duluth Selects Janet Kennedy As First African American Council President
It was a historic first meeting of the year for the Duluth City Council. As is customary at the initial session for the term, the Councilors made electing their leadership the first item in their agenda. As part of the process, the council will elect a Council President and a Council Vice President.
