Sheriff: Two people shot in Poteau
LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — According to Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, two people were flown by helicopter to a hospital after a "double shooting" in Poteau. The shooting reportedly took place on Riverbend Road in rural Le Flore County, Derryberry confirmed to 5NEWS. No other information has...
This Train Car Restaurant in Oklahoma is Historic & Delicious
This historic restaurant in S.E. Oklahoma has some of the very best home cooking you can find in the entire Sooner State. Enjoy an unforgettable meal inside a real train car that was once a part of the Kansas City Southern Railway. Known for its incredible and elegant design and its epic menu of tasty eats and treats.
KXII.com
Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Bogata man was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and returned them to the store, as if he had purchased them. According to a press release, 42-year-old Shane Cooper was arrested on Tuesday night in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. for theft.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 18)
Paris Police spoke with the victim of fraud at 3:42 Tuesday afternoon in the 1300 block of NE Loop 286. The victim reported that someone had forged two checks on their business account that totaled over $13,000. The incident is under investigation. Paris Police spoke with the victim of credit/debit...
KTBS
Mother guilty of injury to child by omission files appeal
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A Bowie County woman filed an appeal to her guilty conviction of injury to a child by omission on Tuesday in the Sixth Court of Appeals. Christy Wedgeworth, 24, was at work when her 11-month-old son was left with her male friend Joshua Lowe, who allegedly said the baby had choked on a hot dog.
ktoy1047.com
Two men arrested for drug possession
On Thursday, January 12, members of the task force conducted a search warrant on Anthony Moore’s residence in Texarkana, Arkansas. During the search warrant, investigators located approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia used for weighing and separating narcotics. Moore was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and three deliveries of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
