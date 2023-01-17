Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Exploring Fall River, MAThe Fiction AddictionFall River, MA
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing itRoger MarshMassachusetts State
fox5ny.com
Would you live here? Historic bank with original vault for sale in Rhode Island
There is a literal bank that was built in the early 1900s for sale in Rhode Island and it’s a fixer-upper’s dream come true. The stunning and historic neoclassical building has been "meticulously" maintained throughout the years, but something is missing; some new tenants, perhaps?. Kira Greene, a...
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between Jan. 3 & Jan. 18
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Wednesday, Jan. 18. Seller: Bank of America (Jayne Dresser) Buyer: Bank of America. Price: $354,039. 170 Providence Pike, Unit 88. Seller: Lynda Gilbert. Buyer: Gregory & Betty Ann...
middletownri.com
Pros & Cons Of Affordable Housing Plan Aired
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (JANUARY 18, 2023) – The Town Council heard the positives and negatives of affordable housing at the former Peckham and Oliphant school buildings. At a well-attended meeting Wednesday night in Town Hall, everyone in attendance seemed to agree that more affordable housing was needed, but the plans now before local leaders were a stretch.
newportthisweek.com
Family Farm Plots Available in Portsmouth
The Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm will for the third year, have farm plots available to the community for the 2023 growing season (April-November). The plots are located at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm on Jepson Lane in Portsmouth. The farm is a partnership between the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) and Portsmouth School District.
reportertoday.com
Winthrop Street Property Under Town Ownership
The Town of Rehoboth now owns a property located at 321 Winthrop Street. Selectmen Chairman Skip Vadnais said Tuesday a foreclosure final judgment had been issued. “We need to insure the property as soon as possible,” Vadnais explained. “We have some decisions to make, three months, six months, twelve months policy for a vacant lot. The town is not in the business of being a landlord.”
Valley Breeze
ONE Neighborhood Builders approved for 47 affordable units near CF City Hall
CENTRAL FALLS – ONE Neighborhood Builders, the company completing the transformation of the former St. Patrick Church property on Broad Street in Cumberland into 44 affordable housing units, also now has approval to build 47 units up the road in Central Falls. On Jan. 4, the Central Falls Planning...
GoLocalProv
Historic Smithfield Waterman-Winsor House Hits the Market at $669,000
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. A rare 18th-century property in Smithfield is now on the market. The owners have spent decades restoring the home, which sits on 1.85 acres in the Greenville section. The Waterman-Winsor House (ca.1710) price is $669,000. Residential Properties is listing the property. Property Description by...
WPRI
Select the ideal educational journey for your child with Rhode Island Families for School Choice
Rhode Island Families for School Choice seek to empower families to choose the educational environment that best meets the strengths and needs for each student by advancing public policies and providing a voice for school choice. This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Sheila Konis and Matt...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man who hit on $1 million scratch ticket in Bristol County plans on letting money work for him
A Massachusetts man who hit big money on a scratch ticket in Bristol County already knows what he is doing with the cash. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Robert Mathews has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game.
middletownri.com
"Where Am I?" Answer -- January 2023
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (JANUARY 20, 2023) – The Mosler Safe Co. closed its doors in 2021. But that doesn’t mean the Ohio firm didn’t make a lasting impact on the world in its 120 year run. According to online news sources, Mosler was an industry standard in safes,...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
Hope & Main opens marketplace in downtown Providence
City and state leaders were on hand Wednesday to cut the ribbon and celebrate the opening of Downtown Makers Marketplace on Westminster Street.
ABC6.com
Johnston egg farm says customers are favoring their prices over the supermarkets
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The price of eggs has continued to rise in the past year. Stamp Egg Farms in Johnston said this is a result of the avian flu, a bird flu that has affected many farms in the United States. Robert and his wife Patricia Stamp own...
ABC6.com
New urban eatery and market opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new urban eatery and market opened in Providence Wednesday. The marketplace, developed by Hope & Main, will “showcase foods and products from the food incubator’s diverse member community.”. “For me, what’s really exciting about this is [that] 40% of Hope and Main’s...
rinewstoday.com
Business Beat: Hope & Main opening eatery and market, downtown Providence
Hope & Main, Rhode Island’s first food business incubator, officially opens the doors of its downtown Providence location TODAY, Wednesday, January 18 at 11am at The Atrium, 100 Westminster Street in downtown Providence, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. They open officially Monday 1/23 and their hours are 7am-6pm Monday through Friday.
$3M Mega Millions ticket, 2 $1M scratch tickets sold at stores in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — A $3 million Mega Millions ticket and a pair of scratch tickets with $1 million prizes were sold at stores in Massachusetts this week. The big Mega Millions winner was won on a ticket sold at Savas Liquors in Lakeville on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
newportthisweek.com
Latest Cliff Walk Collapse Draws Council’s Scrutiny
Roughly three weeks after another portion of the Cliff Walk collapsed on Dec. 23, the Newport City Council voted on Jan. 11 to take a closer look at the 3.5-mile oceanside route. The council unanimously approved expansion of an existing contract with GZA GeoEnvironmental, a Providence-based geotechnical and environmental firm,...
New Bedford’s First Recreational Cannabis Store Reveals Tentative Opening Date
NEW BEDFORD — Just one final state inspection, and New Bedford residents will finally get the city's long-promised recreational marijuana dispensary. That's according to Ascend New Bedford General Manager Philipp Angeles, who told WBSM News that it's not yet possible to confirm a set date — but the company's marketing team is tentatively aiming for an opening at the end of January.
Lawsuit: Seekonk owes police chief $139K for terminating contract
Soon-to-be former Seekonk police chief David Isabella is suing the town for causing "irreparable harm" to his reputation by ousting him with little to no explanation.
