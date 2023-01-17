ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

nrinow.news

Property sales in North Smithfield between Jan. 3 & Jan. 18

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Wednesday, Jan. 18. Seller: Bank of America (Jayne Dresser) Buyer: Bank of America. Price: $354,039. 170 Providence Pike, Unit 88. Seller: Lynda Gilbert. Buyer: Gregory & Betty Ann...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
middletownri.com

Pros & Cons Of Affordable Housing Plan Aired

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (JANUARY 18, 2023) – The Town Council heard the positives and negatives of affordable housing at the former Peckham and Oliphant school buildings. At a well-attended meeting Wednesday night in Town Hall, everyone in attendance seemed to agree that more affordable housing was needed, but the plans now before local leaders were a stretch.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
newportthisweek.com

Family Farm Plots Available in Portsmouth

The Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm will for the third year, have farm plots available to the community for the 2023 growing season (April-November). The plots are located at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm on Jepson Lane in Portsmouth. The farm is a partnership between the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) and Portsmouth School District.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
reportertoday.com

Winthrop Street Property Under Town Ownership

The Town of Rehoboth now owns a property located at 321 Winthrop Street. Selectmen Chairman Skip Vadnais said Tuesday a foreclosure final judgment had been issued. “We need to insure the property as soon as possible,” Vadnais explained. “We have some decisions to make, three months, six months, twelve months policy for a vacant lot. The town is not in the business of being a landlord.”
REHOBOTH, MA
GoLocalProv

Historic Smithfield Waterman-Winsor House Hits the Market at $669,000

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. A rare 18th-century property in Smithfield is now on the market. The owners have spent decades restoring the home, which sits on 1.85 acres in the Greenville section. The Waterman-Winsor House (ca.1710) price is $669,000. Residential Properties is listing the property. Property Description by...
SMITHFIELD, RI
middletownri.com

"Where Am I?" Answer -- January 2023

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (JANUARY 20, 2023) – The Mosler Safe Co. closed its doors in 2021. But that doesn’t mean the Ohio firm didn’t make a lasting impact on the world in its 120 year run. According to online news sources, Mosler was an industry standard in safes,...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
ABC6.com

New urban eatery and market opens in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new urban eatery and market opened in Providence Wednesday. The marketplace, developed by Hope & Main, will “showcase foods and products from the food incubator’s diverse member community.”. “For me, what’s really exciting about this is [that] 40% of Hope and Main’s...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Business Beat: Hope & Main opening eatery and market, downtown Providence

Hope & Main, Rhode Island’s first food business incubator, officially opens the doors of its downtown Providence location TODAY, Wednesday, January 18 at 11am at The Atrium, 100 Westminster Street in downtown Providence, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. They open officially Monday 1/23 and their hours are 7am-6pm Monday through Friday.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
newportthisweek.com

Latest Cliff Walk Collapse Draws Council’s Scrutiny

Roughly three weeks after another portion of the Cliff Walk collapsed on Dec. 23, the Newport City Council voted on Jan. 11 to take a closer look at the 3.5-mile oceanside route. The council unanimously approved expansion of an existing contract with GZA GeoEnvironmental, a Providence-based geotechnical and environmental firm,...
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford’s First Recreational Cannabis Store Reveals Tentative Opening Date

NEW BEDFORD — Just one final state inspection, and New Bedford residents will finally get the city's long-promised recreational marijuana dispensary. That's according to Ascend New Bedford General Manager Philipp Angeles, who told WBSM News that it's not yet possible to confirm a set date — but the company's marketing team is tentatively aiming for an opening at the end of January.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

