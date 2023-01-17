The Town of Rehoboth now owns a property located at 321 Winthrop Street. Selectmen Chairman Skip Vadnais said Tuesday a foreclosure final judgment had been issued. “We need to insure the property as soon as possible,” Vadnais explained. “We have some decisions to make, three months, six months, twelve months policy for a vacant lot. The town is not in the business of being a landlord.”

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO