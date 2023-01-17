Read full article on original website
Model/Actriz Announce Debut Album Dogsbody, 2023 Tour Dates
Brooklyn art punks Model/Actriz have a big year ahead: On February 24th, they’ll release their debut album Dogsbody, and come March, they’ll head out on a North American tour. Today, meanwhile, the quartet has shared a new single from Dogsbody, “Crossing Guard.”. Model/Actriz — singer Cole Haden,...
Jesus Piece Announce New Album …So Unknown, Unleash “Gates of Horn”: Stream
Jesus Piece have announced their sophomore album, …So Unknown, due out April 14th via Century Media Records. The band has also unveiled the new single “Gates of Horn.”. “Gates of Horn” follows the single “An Offering to the Night,” which was released in early December, just making it into Heavy Consequence’s Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Songs of 2022.
The National Announce New Album First Two Pages of Frankenstein, 2023 Tour Dates
The National have readied their next album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. The follow-up to 2019’s I Am Easy to Find is out April 28th via 4AD, and it comes with a lengthy run of 2023 tour dates. What’s more, first single “Tropic Morning News” is available to stream now.
Wednesday Announce New Album Rat Saw God, Share “Chosen to Deserve”: Stream
Happy hump day! Wednesday have announced that they will return this spring with their third album Rat Saw God, out April 7th via their new label home Dead Oceans. To celebrate the news, the Asheville indie rock band have shared the new single “Chosen to Deserve” today, as well as a bunch of tour dates for 2023.
Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares “Miami”: Stream
Caroline Rose has announced their new album, The Art of Forgetting, out March 24th on New West Records. As a preview, the indie rocker has shared the new single “Miami.”. Prompted by a difficult breakup, The Art of Forgetting is steeped in themes of regret and grief, loss and change, and shame and the inevitability of pain. The idea of fading memories also served as an inspiration for the album, as Rose received voicemails from their grandmother “who was clearly losing her mind.” As a result, the instruments selected for the LP were those that naturally change or decay over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.
The Black Dahlia Murder Announce First Tour Since Passing of Frontman Trevor Strnad
The Black Dahlia Murder will embark on their first tour since the tragic passing of frontman Trevor Strnad. Support will come from Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, and Phobophilic during the six-week North American run. The Spring outing, dubbed “The Verminous Remnant Tour,” kicks off with a performance at the...
Fall Out Boy Announce New Album So Much (For) Stardust, Share “Love From the Other Side”: Stream
Fall Out Boy have announced their new album, So Much (For) Stardust, out March 24th via Fueled by Ramen/Elektra Records. As a preview, they’ve shared the first single “Love From the Other Side.”. So Much (For) Stardust marks Fall Out Boy’s return to Fueled by Ramen 20 years...
Snail Mail Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates
Snail Mail has mapped out a new run of Spring 2023 tour dates. Kicking off April 7th at the Mission Creek Festival in Iowa City, Lindsey Jordan’s latest North American outing continues through May and includes stops in Las Vegas, El Paso, Oklahoma City, and Memphis. In addition to these headlining dates — where Water From Your Eyes and Dazy support — the singer-songwriter also has appearances booked at Coachella, Shaky Knees, and Governor’s Ball. Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Last in Line Announce New Album Jericho, Release Single “Ghost Town”: Stream
Last in Line — the supergroup bringing together singer Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio bandmates Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) — have announced that their third studio album, Jericho, will arrive March 31 via earMUSIC. In advance of the...
Ugly Kid Joe Announce First US Tour in 27 Years
Hard rock veterans Ugly Kid Joe have announced their first US tour in 27 years. Fozzy (fronted by pro wrestler Chris Jericho) and Pistols at Dawn will support the trek, which kicks off May 3rd in San Diego. The tour wraps up on June 10th in San Antonio, Texas. Ticket...
Bayonne Announces New Album Temporary Time, Shares “Right Thing”: Stream
Austin electronic artist Bayonne has announced his third studio album, Temporary Time. The LP is out May 26th via Nettwerk, and along with the news, he’s shared first single “Right Thing.”. “To me the overall narrative of Temporary Time is the events following my Dad’s cancer diagnosis in...
Rival Sons to Release Two New Albums in 2023, Unveil New Single “Rapture”: Stream
Rival Sons have released a riff-heavy new single, “Rapture,” off their upcoming album, DARKFIGHTER. The California rock band has also announced that DARKFIGHTER will now arrive on June 2nd, roughly three months later than the album’s original release date of March 10th. In addition, Rival Sons have shared details of a companion album called LIGHTBRINGER, due out in late 2023.
Yaeji Details New Album With a Hammer and Spring 2023 Tour
Korean-American singer and producer Yaeji has detailed her upcoming debut album, With a Hammer, out April 7th via XL Recordings. The news arrives with a run of 2023 North American tour dates and lead single “For Granted.”. Yaeji recorded With a Hammer in New York, London, and Seoul, mixing...
Arlo Parks Announces New Album My Soft Machine, Shares “Weightless”: Stream
Arlo Parks has announced her full-length follow-up to 2021’s Collapsed in Sunbeams, My Soft Machine. It’s out May 26th, and she’s also shared the lead single, “Weightless.”. In a statement, the London-based singer-songwriter revealed the inspiration behind her sophomore LP as well as its title, which...
Boldy James Drops New Album Indiana Jones: Stream
Just days after being hospitalized due to a severe car accident, Detroit rapper Boldy James has continued to let new music flow with Indiana Jones, his new album in collaboration with producer RichGains. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below. Clocking in at 17 tracks, Indiana Jones heavily features...
How to Get Tickets to Pantera’s 2023 Tour
Long dormant metal icons Pantera are back in action with a full North American tour in 2023. The run marks the legendary act’s first trek across the continent in over two decades, so you better plan ahead before tickets go on sale. The band’s new lineup features two of...
J. Cole Drops New Song Made by Searching “J. Cole Type Beat” on YouTube: Stream
J. Cole has shared the new song “procrastination (broke),” a reflection on motivation and accomplishment he made with underground producer Bvtman after searching “J. Cole type beat” on YouTube. “This song should live on your channel and serve as a thank you to you and every...
Song of the Week: The National Pause the Doomscrolling with “Tropic Morning News”
Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, The National help us cut through the noise with “Tropic Morning News.”
Kate Bush to Reissue Lyric Book With Hidden Message Inside
Kate Bush is set to publish a paperback version of her 2018 lyric book How to Be Invisible, and a few lucky customers will find a hidden message inside their copies. How to Be Invisible was originally published with a hard cover. The new paperback version, due out April 6th, comes with a new introduction written by Bush herself, as well as a new cover design by Jim Cay. A limited number of books will be signed by Bush, and a few of the signed copies — distributed at random — feature a hidden message from the artist. According to Bush’s website, the message is revealed when recipients place the book’s signature page under ultraviolet light. Pre-orders are ongoing.
Alison Goldfrapp Shares Debut Solo Single “Digging Deeper”: Stream
Alison Goldfrapp has formally stepped out on her own with her first official solo single, “Digging Deeper.”. Best known as one-half of Goldfrapp, her long-running synth-pop duo with Will Gregory, the artist teamed up with German producer Claptone for the first of “a series of advance collaborations with some wonderful guys from the club world,” as she revealed on Instagram. Over a house-influenced beat, she sings about finding deeper meaning: “Ooh I’m digging deeper now/ I know I’ll find a way to the heart.”
