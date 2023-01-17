ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Consequence

Jesus Piece Announce New Album …So Unknown, Unleash “Gates of Horn”: Stream

Jesus Piece have announced their sophomore album, …So Unknown, due out April 14th via Century Media Records. The band has also unveiled the new single “Gates of Horn.”. “Gates of Horn” follows the single “An Offering to the Night,” which was released in early December, just making it into Heavy Consequence’s Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Songs of 2022.
Consequence

Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares “Miami”: Stream

Caroline Rose has announced their new album, The Art of Forgetting, out March 24th on New West Records. As a preview, the indie rocker has shared the new single “Miami.”. Prompted by a difficult breakup, The Art of Forgetting is steeped in themes of regret and grief, loss and change, and shame and the inevitability of pain. The idea of fading memories also served as an inspiration for the album, as Rose received voicemails from their grandmother “who was clearly losing her mind.” As a result, the instruments selected for the LP were those that naturally change or decay over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.
Consequence

Snail Mail Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Snail Mail has mapped out a new run of Spring 2023 tour dates. Kicking off April 7th at the Mission Creek Festival in Iowa City, Lindsey Jordan’s latest North American outing continues through May and includes stops in Las Vegas, El Paso, Oklahoma City, and Memphis. In addition to these headlining dates — where Water From Your Eyes and Dazy support — the singer-songwriter also has appearances booked at Coachella, Shaky Knees, and Governor’s Ball. Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Consequence

Rival Sons to Release Two New Albums in 2023, Unveil New Single “Rapture”: Stream

Rival Sons have released a riff-heavy new single, “Rapture,” off their upcoming album, DARKFIGHTER. The California rock band has also announced that DARKFIGHTER will now arrive on June 2nd, roughly three months later than the album’s original release date of March 10th. In addition, Rival Sons have shared details of a companion album called LIGHTBRINGER, due out in late 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Consequence

Boldy James Drops New Album Indiana Jones: Stream

Just days after being hospitalized due to a severe car accident, Detroit rapper Boldy James has continued to let new music flow with Indiana Jones, his new album in collaboration with producer RichGains. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below. Clocking in at 17 tracks, Indiana Jones heavily features...
Consequence

How to Get Tickets to Pantera’s 2023 Tour

Long dormant metal icons Pantera are back in action with a full North American tour in 2023. The run marks the legendary act’s first trek across the continent in over two decades, so you better plan ahead before tickets go on sale. The band’s new lineup features two of...
Consequence

Kate Bush to Reissue Lyric Book With Hidden Message Inside

Kate Bush is set to publish a paperback version of her 2018 lyric book How to Be Invisible, and a few lucky customers will find a hidden message inside their copies. How to Be Invisible was originally published with a hard cover. The new paperback version, due out April 6th, comes with a new introduction written by Bush herself, as well as a new cover design by Jim Cay. A limited number of books will be signed by Bush, and a few of the signed copies — distributed at random — feature a hidden message from the artist. According to Bush’s website, the message is revealed when recipients place the book’s signature page under ultraviolet light. Pre-orders are ongoing.
Consequence

Alison Goldfrapp Shares Debut Solo Single “Digging Deeper”: Stream

Alison Goldfrapp has formally stepped out on her own with her first official solo single, “Digging Deeper.”. Best known as one-half of Goldfrapp, her long-running synth-pop duo with Will Gregory, the artist teamed up with German producer Claptone for the first of “a series of advance collaborations with some wonderful guys from the club world,” as she revealed on Instagram. Over a house-influenced beat, she sings about finding deeper meaning: “Ooh I’m digging deeper now/ I know I’ll find a way to the heart.”
Consequence

Consequence

