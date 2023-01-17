Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carol J. Hart, 76
Carol J. Hart, 76, of South Williamsport, died peacefully, Thursday January 19, 2023 at home. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Lewis A. Hart in 2015. Born August 15, 1946 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Joseph A., Sr. and Giavanna...
Robert C. Burchanoski, 68
Robert C. Burchanoski, 68, of Williamsport died at Geisinger Medical Center on January 17th, 2023. He was one ten children. He was born in Williamsport on September 30, 1954, a son of the late Peter F. Jr and Kathryn L. (McLaughlin) Burchanoski, whom he loved very much. Robert was a...
Richard E. Young, 71
Richard E. Young, 71, of Millville, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home. Born March 27, 1951, in Williamsport, he was a son of Donald Young and Mary (Hopkins) Young. Richard enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and hunting. He always enjoyed the time he spent with family, especially his grandchildren. He often spoke about his time in Alaska with the US Army and commented on how much he missed the beauty of Alaska. After his retirement from PA State Corrections, he enjoyed getting out and having breakfast at local eateries and chatting with old and new friends. He lived life his way, and there wasn’t many others could do to change his mind. Richard’s best friends over the years was his various dogs, who he loved beyond words.
Louise M. Barto, 80
Louise M. Barto, 80, of Williamsport, formerly of Hughesville, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Williamsport South Rehab (formerly ManorCare South) of Williamsport. Born August 17, 1942, in Muncy, she was a daughter of Harvey McClain and Alta (Frantz) Sherwood. Louise was married to W. Neil Barto. Louise was previously...
Andrew J. Lutz, 63
Andrew J. Lutz, 63, of South Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly at home on Jan. 13, 2023. Andy was born in Williamsport on June 18, 1959, son of Harold T. and Monica S. (Schelb) Lutz. He was a 1977 graduate of South Williamsport High School and W.A.C.C. now Pennsylvania College of...
Andrea Pulizzi announces run for Lycoming County Judge
Lifelong Lycoming County resident Andrea Pulizzi has announced her run for Judge in the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas for the May 2023 primary election. There are two vacancies in the County's Court of Common Pleas. Born in Williamsport to Robert Pulizzi and Christine Pulizzi, A. Pulizzi attended Bishop Neuman High School before graduating from Williamsport Area High School. Pulizzi earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, cum laude,...
Who is Brenda Crowell? Meet Williamsport’s Jeopardy! star
PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brenda Crowell, a Williamsport native who just appeared on Jeopardy!. Brenda talked about her experience on the popular game show. She recalls how she prepared, what Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings and the other contestants were like, what the application process was like, and what else we might not expect about Jeopardy!
Lycoming County DA makes bid for Judge opening
Williamsport, Pa. — District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner has announced his candidacy for Judge with the intent to fill one of two openings in the Court of Common Pleas. “It has been an honor to serve Lycoming County as District Attorney. My experiences as the District Attorney and previously as an attorney in private practice as well as a small business owner, have uniquely prepared me to serve as a Judge on the Court of Common Pleas,” said Gardner. ...
Nursing home employee caught delivering cocaine
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An employee at a local nursing facility was caught delivering cocaine to an undercover informant from the building. On Jan. 3, undercover State Police Troopers and the CI watched Douglas Christopher Curtis, Jr. walk up to their vehicle in the parking lot of Embassy of Loyalsock (now WeCare at Loyalsock), police said. The 34-year-old Curtis, of Williamsport, handed a cigarette box to the CI after being handed $200 in marked bills, according to the affidavit. ...
Deadly wreck in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — One person died after a crash in Union County. It happened after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 15 in Kelly Township, near Lewisburg. Saunders Edwards, 81, of Lewisburg, died in the crash, according to state police. Police say Saunders was driving a minivan on Route...
What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?
Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come," depicted the "proud traditions of the Commonwealth's farm families who have worked together for generations to...
McCreary in court for alleged assault charges
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former area home builder accused of taking money and not finishing the work was in court on Thursday. McCreary is also accused of attacking a customer, I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick, and Eyewitness News Photographer, L. Baccera. Eyewitness News was live outside of the Columbia County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon, where […]
Local man charged for threats to 'shoot up' a local high school
Williamsport, Pa. — A local man allegedly told a group of students he was going to shoot their school up as they spoke during a conference call. Police interviewed multiple witnesses from Loyalsock High School on Jan. 4, who all identified 18-year-old Dejuan Angel Rivera, of Williamsport, as the person allegedly responsible for making the threats. Rivera said he was going to “boom the sh*t out of you” and “I’ll...
Hunlock Township man arraigned for malnourished calves
SHICKSHINNY — A man from Hunlock Township where humane officers from the SPCA of Luzerne County seized more than 30 malnourished cow cal
Lycoming County prosecutor announces district judge candidacy
Muncy, Pa. — A prosecutor with the Lycoming County District Attorney's office will run for a recently-vacated district judge seat. Kirsten A. Gardner has announced her intention to seek the nomination for magisterial district judge in District 29-3-03, which was previously held by Jon E. Kemp, who retired on Jan. 3. “I thank Judge Kemp for his service to our community,” said Kirsten Gardner “And, I am excited to announce...
Resident and dog rescued in Plymouth Borough fire
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday afternoon, crews were called to a fire in Plymouth Borough to fight a fire. At about 4:15 p.m., the Luzerne County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News multiple fire departments responded to a fire on the 200 block of Vine Street to battle a fire. Chief Brian Oppelt with […]
Mount Carmel football players waive hearing, possibly headed to trial in hazing case
MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Four Mount Carmel Area football players charged as adults in a hazing incident gave up their right to a hearing on Thursday morning. Reed Witowski, Damon Dowkus, Tyler Owens, and Michael Balichik appeared in court for a scheduled preliminary hearing in Milton. The Pennsylvania attorney...
Dunkin’ set to open first location in Penns Valley later this year
The coffee and donut chain, which officially shortened its name from Dunkin’ Donuts, will be in Centre Hall.
Man caught hiding in basement after attempting to break into vehicles
Muncy, Pa. — A man who attempted to break into vehicles was later found hiding in a homeowner's basement in Muncy Township, police say. Runell Lewis Hairston, 30, of Williamsport, was charged with three felony counts of criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft following his apprehension the morning of Jan. 10. Muncy Township Police Officer Christopher McKibben says it started when he was dispatched to McDonald's near Lycoming Mall for a...
Burglary reported at care facility
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Several suspects stole items from a storage building at Selinsgrove Center and fled the scene, police say. State police at Selinsgrove were dispatched to the facility on Route 522 on Jan. 13 after it was discovered items were missing. The suspects stole a fire extinguisher, cot, Tyvek suit and medical screen, and a case of ready-to-eat meals. Police say the suspects fled the area on foot. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-145.
