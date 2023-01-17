Read full article on original website
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
My Two Favorite Restaurants in Austin, TX, Loro and Hop DoddyCarol LennoxAustin, TX
IHeartcountry Festival to Return to Moody Center in Austin, TX on May 13, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: 3M Half Marathon, The Dolly Party and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a tribute to an Austin original to a dance party dedicated to Dolly, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s...
Hutto gearing to open up very first movie theater
HUTTO, Texas — At the Hutto City Council meeting Thursday night, local leaders made a major announcement – the city of Hutto is finally getting its first movie theater!. The new EVO Entertainment theater is part of an expansion at the Townwest Commons. Plans for the development include the EVO location, which is set to break ground this spring, with an open date planned for 2024.
Legendary Austin radio DJ discovers a new role in life producing for the stage
AUSTIN, Texas — For nearly three decades, Dave Jarrott was the king of morning radio in Austin. Tens of thousands of listeners stuck in their cars on their way to work or school looked forward to hearing his off-the-wall humor and sharp observations wedged between the sounds of current rock hits and oldies.
Rodeo Austin announces 2023 concert lineup
AUSTIN, Texas — Get your cowboy hats and boots ready, Austin! Rodeo Austin has announced its 2023 main stage concert lineup. This year, Austin's rodeo will run from Friday, March 10, through Saturday, March 25. Last year's rodeo was reportedly the most attended event of the year in Austin.
Texas barbecue pop-up finds permanent home in Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — A new barbecue joint is coming to Lockhart. Woman-operated Barbs B Q is set to open at 102 E. Market St. between late February and early March, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Co-owners Chuck Charnichart, Alexis Tovias and Haley Conlin, alongside investor Joanne Irizarry, have leased out the 1,350-square-foot space for multiple years. The location can seat about 50 customers.
Austin airport hosting open house-style event for residents who live nearby
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is making plans for more growth – and it wants to make sure residents who live near the airport are in the know. AUS is hosting a free open house-style community event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at...
Natural wine bar and bottle shop expected to open in Violet Crown Clubhouse space
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents of Austin's Crestview neighborhood now have a better idea what will take the place of Violet Crown Clubhouse after the combination café, bar and arcade closed earlier this month. Violet Crown Clubhouse, located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., permanently closed on Jan. 15 after four...
Roof catches fire at Travis High School in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters put out a fire at Travis High School on East Oltorf Street early Sunday morning. The fire happened near the HVAC system on the roof of the school, according to the Austin Fire Department. The fire was put out before it could spread to inside...
New development for active seniors opens in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A new mixed-income development for active seniors is opening its doors to the public Friday in East Austin. The Ladybird will feature 47 studios, 208 one-bedroom units and 24 two-bedroom units for active seniors 55 and up. Besides living arrangements, the development also has several amenities including a library, training/meeting room, theater and food pantry.
Staff shortages cause backlog in Austin's Community Cats program
AUSTIN, Texas — Over the past year, if you saw more cats roaming around Austin, here's why. Community Cats is a partnership between the Austin Animal Center (AAC) and the Austin Humane Society where stray or feral cats are trapped, neutered or spayed and placed back where they were found.
Disney On Ice Presents Frozen & Encanto skates into Cedar Park
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Kids of all ages will be letting it go and not talking about Bruno when Disney On Ice hits the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in April. This year, Disney On Ice will feature the magical adventures of two popular Disney films "Frozen" and "Encanto." Families will have a chance to see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and the Madrigal family live.
P. Terry's opens new location in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Austin-based burger chain P. Terry's is celebrating yet another expansion. The family-owned business has officially opened its 29th location at 12680 W. US 290, Suite 200, in Dripping Springs. “Dripping Springs is a growing community that has expressed great interest in having a P. Terry’s...
Manor to welcome two new hotels thanks to Houston developer
MANOR, Texas — The city of Manor is gearing up to welcome two new hotels, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Citing filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the report states that Houston-based Ultra Hospitality LLC is in the planning phase for the pair of hotels on a 6.1-acre lot in western Manor.
Travis Heights residents try to save historic fourplex, aesthetic of neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas — In and around Austin, housing developers are buying multi-unit properties and replacing them with single-family homes. According the Historic Landmark Commission, this is a practice that is not new and likely not going away any time soon. Residents in the Travis Heights neighborhood say over the...
Firefighters respond to third fire in a week at North Austin location
AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities are investigating after firefighters put out the third fire in a week at a location in North Austin. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at a vacant strip center at 2013 W. Anderson Lane on Saturday afternoon. The fire is now under control,...
Historic upscale Mexican restaurant cooks up collaboration with Austin Community College
AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) It's never too soon to get started in the restaurant business, as proven again and again in family restaurants, school programs, and many high schoolers' résumés. Until recently, Austin Community College had a more insular Culinary Arts Department, but a unique new partnership with upscale Mexican restaurant Fonda San Miguel is about to change that: The landmark "career scholar agreement" honors the late Mexican cookbook author and friend of the restaurant Diana Kennedy, as well as the late executive chef Miguel Ravago.
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Friday the 13th, a vintage scavenger hunt and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From spooky "holiday" celebrations to a paranormal circus, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a breakdown of just some of...
Central Texans honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday, Jan. 15, would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 94th birthday, and Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The social justice and civil rights activist will be honored across the country, including right here in Central Texas. "The journey that King was on...
How nationwide tech layoffs will impact Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Much of the fuel driving Austin's economic boom is the tech industry, which is why the recent string of layoffs seen nationwide worries some. Google is one of those local tech giants. It's also the latest tech company to cut thousands of jobs. And earlier this week, Microsoft announced it too is slashing 10,000 jobs. Meanwhile, Amazon, Meta and Twitter announced thousands of layoffs over the last few months.
'Cap and Stitch,' an above-highway greenspace project, presented to Austin City Council
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's Corridor Program and the Downtown Austin Alliance are looking into a “cap and stitch” proposal, a project in addition to the Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 expansion and revamp project. This proposal, which is not funded with the budget secured...
