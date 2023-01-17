For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Tootie Finkbone and Tinesha Simmons. They spoke to us about the upcoming Southern Kentucky Wedding Expo. This is the 9th Annual SOKY Bridal Expo, bringing over 85 vendors to the WKU Knicely Conference Center. From venue site rentals, jewelry, event planning and many more vendor services, you can choose from an array of experts in one location to help make your next occasion simply spectacular! For more information about this event, you can click here.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO