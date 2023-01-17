ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, KY

Local woman celebrates 102nd birthday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-One local woman never thought she would see the day-she is turning 102 years old!. “I don’t feel much different than I did at 100! I attribute it to hard work over the years, good eating and everything,” said the birthday girl, Frances Cox. Cox has...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WK Liquors reopens

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Popular liquor store WK Liquors just reopened January 19, 2023 after being destroyed in the December tornadoes of 2021. The opening was graced by many younger customers, some being students at Western who supported the owner with cleaning and rebuilding. They made a plaque for Minaj Patel and held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the reopening of his much missed establishment.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Lost River Elementary students learn STEM using Legos

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Students at Lost River Elementary are learning through play- using Legos!. Once a week for the next five weeks, 3rd and 6th grade students will have a Lego education session. Today, students in this 3rd grade class were building race cars. This helps them apply a lesson they’ve...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Sunrise Spotlight: SoKY Bridal Expo

For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Tootie Finkbone and Tinesha Simmons. They spoke to us about the upcoming Southern Kentucky Wedding Expo. This is the 9th Annual SOKY Bridal Expo, bringing over 85 vendors to the WKU Knicely Conference Center. From venue site rentals, jewelry, event planning and many more vendor services, you can choose from an array of experts in one location to help make your next occasion simply spectacular! For more information about this event, you can click here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Cat needing amputation at Warren County Humane Society

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A cat came into the humane society on January 16 in dire need on medical attention. A 4 month old kitten named Lake fell prey to an infection in his leg which ultimately killed his back right leg. News 40 swung by to see the kitten and talk to adoption manger Brandon Taylor, who told us he thinks at this point, he can’t feel it. Which could be assumed by how well and with little difficulty Lake moved around.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
Pet of the Day: Tracker

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by the Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Tracker. This Pointer is only two years old and loves to sniff around to explore. He’s still looking for his forever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Glasgow High School Lockdown

Glasgow high school was placed in lockdown status sometime after 8:00 AM. News 40 will continue to update you on this case as more information is revealed.
GLASGOW, KY
Man arrested at Franklin Pharmacy following investigation

FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a local pharmacist has been taken into custody at Franklin Pharmacy. At least one person was arrested this morning after an investigation at the pharmacy. The Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force says they executed a search warrant Wednesday morning.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
Bowling Green Hardee’s wants to make a deal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’ve driven by the Hardee’s on Russellville Rd. then you might have seen its interesting sign. It amusingly says “will trade eggs for employees” with a kill two birds with one stone kind of idea behind it. Renee Henderson, general...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Louisiana Tech wins 85-74 in OT against Western Kentucky

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams scored 20 points and Isaiah Crawford added five in the overtime as Louisiana Tech defeated Western Kentucky 85-74 on Thursday night. Williams shot 7 for 15 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (11-8, 4-4 Conference USA). Crawford scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance), and added five rebounds. Jordan Crawford was 5-of-11 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points.
RUSTON, LA
WKU Announces Drew Hollingshead as Offensive Coordinator

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Head Football Coach Tyson Helton has announced the hiring of Drew Hollingshead as the team’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Hollingshead arrives on The Hill after a three-year stint coaching at Mississippi State. With the Bulldogs, Hollingshead spent two seasons as an...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

