OHP Identifies 2 Men Killed In Plane Crash Near Kingfisher

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have identified two victims killed in a plane crash near Kingfisher on Monday.

According to troopers, John Hazelton from Edmond and Jonathan Benton from Mustang died after crashing about 30 minutes after taking off from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City.

The NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

