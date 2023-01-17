Reopening Dates Announced for Enchanted Tales with Belle and Ariel’s Grotto Character Experiences at Magic Kingdom

Read full article on original website
NEW 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Ear Headband and Hoodie at Walt Disney World
A 50th anniversary Grand Finale ear headband and hoodie are now available at Walt Disney World. We found them in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. The ear headband is black, with sparkly gold piping around the ears. The ears and outside of the headband are patterned with the shiny silhouettes...
Disney Cancelling Low-Occupancy Galactic Starcruiser Voyages, Email Lists Fall 2023 Opening for Journey of Water, Reservations Opening Soon for New California Grill Menu, & More: Daily Recap (1/19/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, January 19, 2023.
Accessible Minnie Van Reservations Now Open to All Walt Disney World Guests
Walt Disney World has opened Accessible Minnie Van reservations to all guests, whether or not they require the accessible functions. The vans include seating for up to five guests, along with room for mobility devices for an additional two guests, and a complimentary car seat, which can be used in one of the five seating spaces. Guests do not have to transfer out of their mobility device to ride in an Accessible Minnie Van.
First Sidewalks Paved Around CommuniCore Hall and Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ During EPCOT Construction
Let’s take a look at how EPCOT construction is progressing. There are now construction projects happening in World Discovery, World Celebration, and World Nature that we can see from the Monorail route. Guest Relations. The interior of EPCOT guest relations was refurbished last year, but a patch of land...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Ariel’s Grotto Meet and Greet Reopens After 3 Years at Magic Kingdom
For nearly three years, guests have not been able to venture down to Ariel’s Grotto in Fantasyland and become part of her world in the special meet and greet space. That is until today when the fathoms below finally reopened to guests!. Ariel’s Grotto Meet and Greet. The...
World Drive Near Magic Kingdom Temporarily Reduced to One Lane Next Week
Construction will temporarily reduce the northbound side of World Drive near the Magic Kingdom toll plaza to one lane. A portion of World Drive near where it splits between the Magic Kingdom toll plaza and nearby resorts will be one lane from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily from January 23 to 27. There will be signs and traffic cones to direct drivers during the lane closure. The closure shouldn’t affect the actual toll plaza lanes.
Lunar New Year Festival Begins at Disney California Adventure, EPCOT Parking Lots Renamed After Characters, World Drive Reduced to One Lane Next Week, & More: Daily Recap (1/20/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, January 20, 2023.
New Limited Edition ‘100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime’ National Geographic Book at Walt Disney World
A new limited edition National Geographic book celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company is available at Walt Disney World. We first found “100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime” at Bayview Gifts in Disney’s Contemporary Resort. “100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime” – $100...
Magic Key Exclusive Lunar New Year 2023 Button Featuring Oswald and Ortensia Debuting Today at Disney California Adventure
Beginning today, Magic Key holders can receive an exclusive button for Lunar New Year 2023 at Disney California Adventure. Appropriately for the Year of the Rabbit (in the Chinese and Korean zodiacs) and the Year of the Cat (in the Vietnamese zodiac), the button features Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Ortensia. Oswald holds a lantern on a stick that reads “Lunar New Year,” while Ortensia holds a peach. The artwork was created by Ann Shen, who has previously designed merchandise seen at the Disneyland Resort.
REVIEW: Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining Introduces Pork Dumplings and Special Cocktail for 2023 Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure
Menu for Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining in Disney California Adventure for Lunar New Year 2023. 🆕 Lamplight Lounge Lunar New Year Cocktail – $17.00. The Lamplight Lounge Lunar New Year Cocktail is also available at Lamplight Lounge proper. Photos of Menu Items for Lamplight Lounge –...
Blue 2nd Edition Yub Nub Battle of Endor Tiki Mug Arrives at Oga’s Cantina in Disneyland
The blue second edition of the Battle of Endor tiki mug is now available at Oga’s Cantina in Disneyland with the Yub Nub drink. The first edition of the mug, which launched with the opening of Oga’s Cantina at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, was a light brown color.
Sip and Savor Pass Returns for Lunar New Year 2023 in Disney California Adventure
Disney California Adventure is celebrating Lunar New Year 2023, and perhaps the tastiest way to enjoy the fun is with a Sip and Savor Pass!. Passes can be purchased at a pair of kiosks located in Paradise Gardens Park, near the bridge to Pacific Wharf, as well as at Seaside Souvenirs, Lunar New Year Marketplaces, and the Merchandise Marketplace in Paradise Gardens Park.
New Mardi Gras Mickey Balloons Available at Disneyland Resort
Let the good times roll with one of the colorful new Mardi Gras Mickey balloons available around the Disneyland Resort!. These were available from a balloon vendor in Disney California Adventure. The “cute” balloons introduced about a year ago were also available. These balloons are essentially the traditional...
Construction Moves to Sugar Loaf Building at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort
The ongoing refurbishment of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has moved to the Sugar Loaf building. The Boca Chica building reopened in October after a refurbishment. Signs now re-direct traffic to the Magic Kingdom boat launch as construction blocks the old pathway. Sugar Loaf Building Construction at Disney’s...
NEW Henry the Witch’s Cat Mold-A-Rama at Universal Orlando Resort
There’s a new version of the Halloween cat Mold-A-Rama figure available in the All Hallows Eve Boutique at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The cat, which is named Henry, was previously available as a purple figure in the Halloween Tribute Store. Witch’s Cat – $8 Henry replaces...
The Complete History of Splash Mountain at Disney Parks
As we near the demise of one of the most iconic attractions in the history of the Disney theme parks, we felt it was important to catalog a brief, yet detailed history of Disney’s version of the log flume ride. With The Walt Disney World version of Splash Mountain closing forever on January 22, 2023, here’s a look at the incredible and fascinating story of this member of the Magic Kingdom mountain range:
New Beaded Minnie Mouse Ear Hat Arrives at Walt Disney World
A new beaded Minnie Mouse ear hat has arrived at Walt Disney World’s that’s popping with style!. This pastel blue ear hat is accented with a lavender trim. The ears are covered in purple, yellow, and blue beads, some in the outline of Mickey’s head. The ear hat was released at the Disneyland Resort earlier this month, along with a similar Minnie ear headband.
New Adaptable Fit Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Ear Headband Available at Walt Disney World
A new adaptable fit Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway ear headband has arrived at Walt Disney World. We first found it in Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Ear Headband – $29.99. The new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway ear headband features...
REVIEW: Goofy’s Churro Cart Introduces Almond Cookie Churro for the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure
Goofy’s Churro Cart, the one-stop shop for churros while visiting Disney California Adventure, has added an extra menu item for the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival: an Almond Cookie Churro. It sounds intriguing to us, so let’s dig in!. Menu for Goofy’s Churro Cart in Disney California Adventure...
REVIEW: Magic Key Terrace Adds Pork Spare Ribs for 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure
The Magic Key Terrace is a location exclusive to Magic Key passholders, so hopefully, you or a friend will be able to enter to taste this special snack created for the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival. Of course, if you aren’t, Magic Key passes have been resuming sales periodically, so keep your eyes peeled!
