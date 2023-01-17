ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCVB

Serving up success: Boston Chef Jody Adams and the trio behind the Tres Latinas food truck

Tres Latinas takes authentic flavor on the road and Boston Chef Jody Adams shares what it took to craft her culinary career. Yosi Valdez, Eli Dupont, and Vero Antich-Fjeld are the owners and operators of the Tres Latinas food truck. All originally from Venezuela, Eli and Vero met years ago in their native country, then moved here to Massachusetts – where they were introduced to Yosi Since then, the trio has created a menu that’s centered around, but not exclusive to, that Venezuelan staple – the arepa.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston, New England movie theaters among 39 to close nationwide

BOSTON — The city of Boston will soon lose another of its movie theaters, this one located in the shadows of historic Fenway Park. Boston Regal Fenway is reportedly one of over three dozen movie theaters that the company plans to shutter in the months ahead, according to a bankruptcy filing from their parent company.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Hello, Dollie! Munchkin kitten ready for new home at MSPCA

BOSTON — After undergoing months of treatment at MSPCA, 6-month-old munchkin kitten named Dollie will soon be ready for a new home. The MSPCA said the kitten has recovered after arriving at the agency with an illness late last year. "When Dollie came to us, her ears were sloughing,...
WALTHAM, MA
WCVB

Monday, January 23: Centre Street

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we make the rounds of Boston’s official “Latin Quarter” and talk with residents, business owners, and activists about what’s changed in JP and what hasn’t - namely, its deep sense of community. We dine at Juicygreens, a Latin-influenced plant-based cafe, and tiny Tonino, a charming Italian eatery. At the stately Loring Greenough House, we explore some of Boston’s untold history. And Diversity is a unique second-hand shop that welcomes all.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Police officer fires at suspect as vehicle flees scene in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — Norwood police are investigating an incident in which an officer fired shots at a suspect vehicle in the Massachusetts town. In a Facebook post, the Norwood Police Department said it received a 911 call shortly after 3:15 a.m. Sunday from a Folan Avenue resident who requested assistance in what police called an apparent domestic incident.
NORWOOD, MA
WCVB

Thursday, January 26: Book Bonanza

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we talk to Boston native and New York Times bestselling author William Martin about his latest historical novel, a World War II thriller called“December ’41”. Natasha Lance Rogoff shares with us the “unexpected, amazing true” story of making Sesame Street in Russia, which she describes in her book, “Muppets in Moscow.” We hit Cape Cod for a chat with novelist Keith Yocum, and a visit to the beloved Yellow Umbrella Bookstore. We also have the story behind Storytime Crafts, which promotes equal access to books with book donations and book-themed reading desks for kids.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run at 'Mass & Cass'

BOSTON — A man is dead after he was struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, an area of Boston known as "Mass & Cass," according to police. Boston police said the pedestrian crash happened at about...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

MBTA's Green Line anti-collision system deployment delayed again

BOSTON — Full deployment of an automated anti-collision system on the MBTA's Green Line, which federal regulators first recommended in 2009, will be delayed by up to 18 months because of the complexity of weaving the technology into the aging trolley network, officials said Thursday. Shedding new light on...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mom of burned, beaten boy fears he won't survive

BOSTON — A 7-year-old boy remained at Mass General Friday night with severe burns and bruises. The boy’s mother fears he may not survive and his father is charged with severely abusing him. The boy's father was scheduled to appear in Manchester court on Friday, but waived his...
