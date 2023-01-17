Read full article on original website
Divers search for father after 2 girls escape vehicle that plunged into lake
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two girls escaped from their father’s vehicle after it plunged into Lake Macatawa, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. The 52-year-old father, of Otsego, has not been located as of Sunday, Jan. 22, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lt. Eric Westveer told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press.
Woman struck by gunfire while sleeping
WYOMING, MI – A woman was asleep early Saturday when her home was shot multiple times and she was struck by gunfire. Wyoming Public Safety Lt. Rory Allen said the 50-year-old woman was struck once in the arm and is hospitalized in stable condition. The shooting was reported just...
Driver’s body found, girls recovering after escape from submerged vehicle
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Rescuers recovered the body of a man whose car went into Lake Macatawa overnight. Two young girls escaped the submerged vehicle, and, after several hours, sought help Sunday, Jan. 22, at a nearby house. The vehicle was removed that afternoon near Lakeway Drive off of South...
Body found in Kent County swampy area identified as missing Wyoming man
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have identified a body found in a swamp year near M-6 as that of a Wyoming man who went missing in mid-November. Wyoming police on Friday, Jan. 20, said the body has been confirmed to be Raymond Tarasiewicz, 69. He went missing Nov. 21 and...
Amendment to deal that gave away public access to Muskegon Lake will go before city commission
MUSKEGON, MI – Temporary public access to Muskegon Lake near the Shoreline Inn would be restored under a proposal before the Muskegon City Commission next week that officials also hope will settle a lawsuit. The walkway on a peninsula adjacent to the hotel and nearby Terrace Point Marina, as...
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
Holland homeless shelter in ‘urgent need’ of food donations after fire ruins most of pantry supply
HOLLAND, MI – A homeless shelter and resource center in Holland is in “urgent need” of food donations after a small fire Friday destroyed much of the mission’s supply. Gateway Mission officials have compiled a donation list of the needed food items, which includes boxed rice, cereal, noodles, dry milk and many other pantry staples.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Muskegon’s Rootdown offers yoga with a side of refreshing food, drinks
MUSKEGON, MI - Rootdown in downtown Muskegon has been a favorite spot for locals to grab a bite to eat and a refreshing drink since opening as the area’s first heated vinyasa yoga studio. The studio, featuring the creative form of yoga with rhythmic movement timed to breath, is...
Teacher to host event at Hackley Library about his experience volunteering in Ukraine
MUSKEGON, MI - A former Muskegon high school teacher is working to raise awareness about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine by hosting presentations around Michigan about his recent experience as a teacher in Ukraine. Bob Wood said he taught political science to about 25 students at Ukraine Catholic...
Surplus savings are last symptom of pandemic overbuying
With no business background between them, brothers Ross and Blake Kunzi took a chance launching their overstock business in 2019. They accumulated a small inventory of returned goods through liquidation and used profits from Facebook Marketplace, eBay and garage sales to open Korting Outlet in West Michigan. The young entrepreneurs,...
Fire at Holland mission quickly extinguished
HOLLAND, MI -- A small fire in a kitchen storage room at the Holland rescue mission was quickly extinguished Friday, Jan. 20. The fire was reported about 6:50 p.m. at 166 S. River Avenue at the Gateway Mission Men’s Center. Holland Fire Department staff said they arrived to find...
Incubator kitchen brings hope, opportunity to Grand Rapids food startups
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Inside Kzoo Station, a new incubator kitchen launching in Grand Rapids’ Boston Square Business District, Jeanetta Hudnell talks enthusiastically about the business she hopes to build there. The grandmother, who lives a half-mile from the Southeast Side kitchen, started pickling vegetables during the COVID-19...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Field and Fire Café offers pastries, locally sourced brunch in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Looking for a wholesome, locally sourced meal in downtown Grand Rapids? Field and Fire Café is the spot for a flavorful breakfast, lunch or a sweet bite of pastry. The café, at 820 Monroe Ave. NW Suite 100, serves both breakfast and lunch, along...
Griffins continue to earn points, but overtime losses keep them out of the playoff picture
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After a busy weekend on home ice, the Grand Rapids Griffins hit the road last week for a pair of games, before returning to Van Andel Arena for one last home contest before a long road trip. Buy Griffins tickets: Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, GriffinsHockey.com. SQUEAKING OUT...
