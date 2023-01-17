ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Woman struck by gunfire while sleeping

WYOMING, MI – A woman was asleep early Saturday when her home was shot multiple times and she was struck by gunfire. Wyoming Public Safety Lt. Rory Allen said the 50-year-old woman was struck once in the arm and is hospitalized in stable condition. The shooting was reported just...
WYOMING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Surplus savings are last symptom of pandemic overbuying

With no business background between them, brothers Ross and Blake Kunzi took a chance launching their overstock business in 2019. They accumulated a small inventory of returned goods through liquidation and used profits from Facebook Marketplace, eBay and garage sales to open Korting Outlet in West Michigan. The young entrepreneurs,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Fire at Holland mission quickly extinguished

HOLLAND, MI -- A small fire in a kitchen storage room at the Holland rescue mission was quickly extinguished Friday, Jan. 20. The fire was reported about 6:50 p.m. at 166 S. River Avenue at the Gateway Mission Men’s Center. Holland Fire Department staff said they arrived to find...
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

MLive

59K+
Followers
60K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy