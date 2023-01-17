Read full article on original website
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Ronald Guzmán spent almost the entire 2022 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, called up to the Bronx for three games in September
Braves ink former ‘web gem’ master to the outfield on $3 million contract
The Atlanta Braves lost longtime franchise star Dansby Swanson this winter. And it has left them with the unenviable goal of building a winner without him. On Wednesday night, the team added a bit of depth with that goal in mind. The Braves signed former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin...
Angels Rumors: Writer Predicts Shohei Ohtani Signs Interesting Deal With Los Angeles Dodgers
One writer's bold prediction has Angels star Shohei Ohtani signing with the Dodgers next offseason, but the bold part is when you look at his predicted contract terms.
Phillies’ Rob Thomson said his wife wasn’t remotely impressed he was named one of MLB’s more handsome managers
Rob Thomson may not have been able to take the Philadelphia Phillies all the way to a World Series victory last fall, but he’s become quite the beloved figure in the City of Brotherly Love all the same. And that love has seemingly extended to the rest of the...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB free agency rumors: Former Red Sox OF signs with Mets (report)
Tommy Pham is reportedly heading to New York. As first reported by SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have signed the 34-year-old free agent outfielder. According to the New York Post, the deal is for one year and worth $6 million. Pham finished the 2022 MLB season with the Boston...
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
Red Sox sign World Series winning outfielder
The Boston Red Sox have added a bit more power to their lineup, agreeing to a deal with outfielder Adam Duvall. With Duvall recently winning a World Series, Boston will hope the outfielder can bring his championship pedigree to the Red Sox. Duvall signed a one-year, $7 million contract with...
Yardbarker
Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star?
The Los Angeles Angels may be continuing their shopping spree. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that the Angels are showing a lot of interest in veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. The 30-year-old Sanchez remains an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez began his...
Lakers Rumors: Writer Predicts Lakers Make Huge Four-Team Trade Before Deadline
A potential league breaking move may be in the works after all
2 Former Yankees Pitchers Retire
These two right-handers spent a total of 10 years pitching in pinstripes, beginning their careers with New York
Rays stealing minor-league reliever from Yankees should raise eyebrows
Someday, a time will come when the New York Yankees are the organization on a league-wide pedestal, and any attempt to swipe their players will feel like a shoddy attempt at approximating their greatness. Sadly, the gold standard in pitching development (and bullpen maximization) still resides in Tampa Bay. Despite...
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Astros Prospect To Bolster Infield Depth
The Boston Red Sox reportedly signed a minor-league infielder Tuesday to add some organizational depth.
dallasexpress.com
Rangers Sign Hall of Famer’s Son
The Rangers announced they signed the son of a former Ranger and Hall of Fame member on Saturday, one of 17 international players the team inked over the weekend. “A new professional baseball player in the family,” Vladimir Guerrero Sr. posted on social media. “Congrats to my son Pablo on signing with the Texas Rangers.”
Aroldis Chapman Signs With Royals After Seven Seasons on Yankees
Chapman posted a career-worst 4.46 ERA in 2022, landing on the injured list two times
Yardbarker
Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors: Pirates Seeking Juan Soto-Like Return
As the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their search for a center fielder, one potential option emerged when Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates due to contract extension negotiations seemingly reaching an impasse. The 27-year-old remains under team control through the 2025 season by way of salary arbitration,...
Angels News: Halos Outfielder Remains Atop MLB Network’s Top 10 List
He’s still one of the best players in baseball.
Red Sox Sign Outfielder Away From Division Rival To Bolster Depth
The Boston Red Sox seemingly signed outfielder Raimel Tapia after one season with the Toronto Blue Jays.
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
