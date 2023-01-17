Effective: 2023-01-23 04:55:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 5500 ft, with 1 to 2 inches below 5500 ft. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph over the higher terrain. * WHERE...Areas near Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Jacob Lake, North Rim, Page and Shonto. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute today. Additional snow forecast from 4 AM Today to 5 PM Today: Fredonia 0 to 1 inches Grand Canyon 1 to 3 inches Jacob Lake 2 to 4 inches North Rim 3 to 5 inches Page 0 to 1 inches Shonto 0 to 1 inches .

APACHE COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO