Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 04:55:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 5500 ft, with 1 to 2 inches below 5500 ft. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph over the higher terrain. * WHERE...Areas near Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Jacob Lake, North Rim, Page and Shonto. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute today. Additional snow forecast from 4 AM Today to 5 PM Today: Fredonia 0 to 1 inches Grand Canyon 1 to 3 inches Jacob Lake 2 to 4 inches North Rim 3 to 5 inches Page 0 to 1 inches Shonto 0 to 1 inches .
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 04:55:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches above 5500 ft, with 1 to 3 inches below 5500 ft. Higher amounts of 6 t 12 inches over the San Francisco Peaks. * WHERE...Areas near Doney Park, Flagstaff, Sedona, Tuba City and Williams. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute today. Additional snow forecast from 4 AM Today to 5 PM Today: Doney Park 1 to 3 inches Flagstaff 1 to 2 inches Sedona 0 to 1 inches Tuba City 0 to 1 inches Williams 0 to 1 inches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, White Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 04:55:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-23 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Northern Gila County; White Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 5500 ft, with 1 to 4 inches below 5500 ft. * WHERE...Areas near Alpine, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard, Payson, Pine-Strawberry, Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low and Whiteriver. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute today. Additional snow forecast from 4 AM Today to 11 PM Today: Alpine 4 to 6 inches Forest Lakes 5 to 9 inches Heber-Overgaard 3 to 5 inches Payson 2 to 4 inches Pine-Strawberry 3 to 5 inches Pinetop-Lkside 5 to 9 inches Show Low 4 to 8 inches Whiteriver 3 to 5 inches .
Comments / 0