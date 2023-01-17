ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Conversion practices ban will include transgender people, Donelan confirms

By Aletha Adu
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxiTP_0kHYJUKV00
Transgender people and their supporters marching through London during the fourth Trans Pride protest march for equality in July. Photograph: WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock

The government’s plans for a ban on so-called conversion practices will now also include transgender people, the culture secretary has confirmed.

The policy, which has been proposed several times by successive Conservative governments since 2018 when Theresa May was prime minister, will outlaw attempts to change someone’s sexuality or gender identity in England and Wales.

Labour has criticised the government for not moving faster on tackling the issue after Boris Johnson dropped plans to ban any conversion practice last year, only for his government to perform a partial U-turn hours later after a huge backlash.

The government at the time ruled out including a ban on transgender conversion, amid concerns about parents supporting children who are questioning their gender identity, because of the “complexity of issues and need for further careful thought”.

But in a written statement on Tuesday, the culture secretary, Michelle Donelan, said: “We recognise the strength of feeling on the issue of harmful conversion practices and remain committed to protecting people from these practices and making sure they can live their lives free from the threat of harm or abuse.”

She said it was right that the issue was tackled “through a dedicated and tailored legislative approach”, adding: “The bill will protect everyone, including those targeted on the basis of their sexuality, or being transgender.”

Donelan said the draft bill, which will only ban conversion practices for over-18s “who do not consent and who are coerced or forced to undergo” the practice, would be scrutinised by MPs and peers to help ensure the legislation did not have “unintended consequences”.

The senior Tory MP Alicia Kearns, who has long campaigned on the issue, said she was glad the ban was “finally happening”.

She added: “We have a timeline, we know it’s going to be a fully inclusive ban and I am really delighted, because it is right that we end this heinous crime that allows charlatans and quacks to prey on some of the most vulnerable members of our society.”

Anneliese Dodds, the chair of the Labour party, said: “The Conservatives could have taken action years ago as they promised. Instead, they tied themselves in knots, constantly flip-flopping and delaying … the government must commit to publishing the bill and bringing in this ban immediately.”

Related: Blocking Scotland’s gender bill is no anti-woke crusade. But it’s not a democratic outrage either | Martin Kettle

Downing Street indicated the legislation could be passed before the next general election. “We want to do it in this parliament, that’s my understanding,” the prime minister’s official spokesman said.

“We want it to go through pre-legislative scrutiny in this parliamentary session because we think that’s important because some of the issues we know are not fully resolved. That’s the process that will get under way in the first instance.”

Conversion practices refer to any form of treatment or psychotherapy that tries to subdue someone’s sexual orientation or stop them identifying as a different gender to their sex recorded at birth. It can include talking “therapy”, prayer or, in extreme forms, exorcisms, physical violence and food deprivation.

A UK-wide survey four years ago found 5% of 108,000 people who responded to a government survey said they had been offered some form of conversion practices and 2% had undertaken them.

The LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall says conversion practices are based on an assumption that being lesbian, gay, bi or trans is a mental illness that can be “cured”, while the NHS has warned that all forms of the practice are “unethical and potentially harmful”.

The conversion practices announcement comes amid a row over Scotland’s gender recognition reform bill, which the UK government has taken the unprecedented decision to block .

Comments / 32

RodriguezMeneses Carmen
5d ago

Lord forgive them for they don’t know what they are doing! The devil is working overtime to make people believe that this sin is ok!

Reply
30
Nicole Miller
5d ago

Does that mean counselors can't tell atypical girls that they aren't boys? Can't tell atypical boys that they aren't girls? Delusions must be affirmed? Biology is a "feeling?" There is no truth?

Reply(1)
14
Irish Lady!
4d ago

John 3:16-17......For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son so that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

Brian Cox ‘proud’ of Scotland’s gender identification law and defends JK Rowling

Brian Cox has said he is “proud” of Scotland’s new law on gender identification while also lending his support to JK Rowling, an opponent of the Bill.The 76-year-old Scottish actor, who has previously spoken of his support for the SNP, also talked about his view on the country’s independence as he appeared on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.He told the political broadcaster: “I’m very, very proud of Scotland for doing the gender identification Act, because I think that’s long needed and it’s a debate that has to happen.“And I do question the 16 thing, but that’s my own...
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
Ceebla Cuud

Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage

After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
BBC

Taliban university ban: 'I wish God never created women'

A 19-year-old whose hopes of going to university in Afghanistan were blocked by Taliban government policies said women were being "treated worse than animals". She was just months away from becoming the first woman in her family to go, until the Taliban banned women from attending university and working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) within the last week.
The Guardian

The Guardian

557K+
Followers
128K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy