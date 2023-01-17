Calcasieu’s abundance of storm-distressed housing may look like a gold mine to some, but house flippers need to know what they’re getting into

Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Homeownership assistance program launched for teachers and first responders
Teachers and first responders may qualify for down payment assistance, and the program is not limited to first-time home buyers. Louisiana Housing Corporation has launched Keys for Service, a first-of-its-kind homeownership assistance program, to provide down payment assistance for active, full-time law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and certified teachers. “The...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man among three accused in health care kickback scheme
Lewisville, TX (KPLC) - Two Texas men and a Lake Charles man have been accused of a conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government by paying to receive health care kickbacks, amounting to at least $107 million in false and fraudulent genetic testing claims to Medicare, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
See Inside Of The Outlet Mall In Iowa, Louisiana [VIDEO]
If you are from Southwest Louisiana then you know about the outlet mall in Iowa, Louisiana. Some call it the VF Factory outlet mall but when it first opened back in 1988, it was called Factory Stores Of America Outlet Mall. When it open in the late 80s, it was...
Lake Charles American Press
McNeese Banners: Your guide to the 2023 season
The 2023 Banners Series at McNeese State University will take place between March 4 and April 29, and Director Brook Hanemann promises it will both begin and end “with a bang.”. The season’s first performance will be the high energy Tartan Terrors, which Hanemann describes as “a fun fusion...
KPLC TV
5-year-old boy fatally shot in Jennings home
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A five-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a home in Jennings Thursday, according to police. Six children from ages three to seven and one adult were in the home in the 600 block of Gallup Street, said Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. The gunshot was not...
KPLC TV
Single-vehicle crash traps two in vehicle, driver arrested
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The driver of a 2020 Toyota Tundra was arrested for DWI after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 in Beauregard Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred at approximately 10:14 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The Ward 6 Fire Department...
KPLC TV
Family seeking donations for funeral arrangements of fatally shot 5-year-old
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The family of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Thursday, January 19 is seeking donations for funeral arrangements. Five-year-old Adaun Gains died at a local hospital Thursday evening after being shot in the chest with a stolen 9mm handgun, according to Jennings Police.
Lake Charles American Press
High school juniors, seniors can learn about becoming a teacher at Unlock Education
Registration for students to sign up for the 4th annual Unlock Education event at McNeese State University ends on Wednesday, Jan. 25. This event will educate high school juniors and seniors on the benefits of pursuing a career in education. Katie Williams, associate professor of education and director of clinical...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles residents react to suspension of Washington-Marion basketball team
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys’ basketball team has been indefinitely suspended after a fight broke out between players, fans, and the other team during a game last week. “I think they should be given as second chance,” Lake Charles resident Kevin James said. “We all deserve...
KPLC TV
Barbe High athletes line the streets to honor Hunter Brown as procession passes
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The funeral was held Friday for former Barbe High School football standout Hunter Brown, who passed away suddenly earlier this month. Brown graduated in 2020 and went on to play football at the Air Force Academy. Brown was in his sophomore year when he passed away on his way to class.
Lake Charles American Press
From role player to role model, Poullard thrives at college level
Steady improvement and maturity has helped Jil Poullard take a leading role on the field and in the classroom for the McNeese State softball team. Poullard earned first-team all-Southland Conference honors for her play on the field last season after hitting .367 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs. She was also named to the conference’s all-academic first team and has made the Commissioner’s Honor Roll in each of her first three seasons.
Lake Charles American Press
Cowgirls go for sweep of Colonels
The Cowgirls are finding their stride at just the right time. After a slow start McNeese State’s women’s basketball team is starting to show what had been expected. The Cowgirls look to sweep their back-to-back series with Nicholls State when they teams meet again tonight at the Legacy Center.
Lake Charles American Press
List of woes grows for Cowboys
Add heartbreak to the list of woes. Unable to stop their slide, the Cowboys’ season is streaking away from them. McNeese State lost for a season-high fifth straight time Saturday and a Southland Conference race that started with a pair of wins is quickly spiraling downward. For the seventh...
kalb.com
High School Hoops: Final scores from local district matchups
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A few Central Louisiana teams had tough district matchups. Rosepine vs Avoyelles (M &W) In a District 4-2A rivalry, Rosepine and Avoyelles met on the Mustangs’ court. The Lady Eagles took an 18-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as the Lady Mustangs could not find their rhythm.
Lake Charles American Press
Fading Cowboys get rematch with Nicholls
The Cowboys’ margin for error continues to shrink. Today they look for a measure of revenge in hopes of getting back into the Southland Conference basketball race, but time is starting to run out. With a third of the SLC season in the books, McNeese State finds itself closer...
