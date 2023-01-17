Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State downs Northwestern 84-54, sweeps regular seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Ohio State Football trying to steal five-star QB from TTUN
The Ohio State football team is trying to get their 2024 recruiting class back on the right track. After a rough finish to the 2023 class, Ohio State has turned their attention to the 2024 class. Unfortunately, they lost Dylan Raiola, the number one overall recruit in that class. Even...
CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news
For the past two years, star quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken every meaningful snap for the Ohio State Buckeyes. But with him now declaring for the NFL Draft despite rumors that he could be staying for another season, the Buckeyes will now need a new quarterback to emerge, and it looks like they’re adding another Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
New Browns coach makes bold claim
As Jim Schwartz was formally introduced as the Cleveland Browns’ new defensive coordinator on Wednesday, it didn’t take long for the former Detroit Lions head coach to make a bold claim about his new team and city. After having been the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator from 2016-20, Schwartz...
Bronny James Reportedly Admitted He Likes 1 School
When it comes to his recruitment process, Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James has done a great job of keeping his cards close to the vest. James has been linked to Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC over the past few months. However, a favorite hasn't really emerged. That was until ...
Look: Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Makes Decision In NCAA Infraction Case
Earlier this month, it was reported that Michigan was being investigated by the NCAA for alleged violations during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period. Per multiple reports, the alleged violations for the Wolverines include "impermissible contact with recruits during the NCAA-mandated ...
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard drawing criticism after Michigan drops road contest at Maryland
Juwan Howard was the target of Michigan fans on Thursday evening after the Wolverines fell to Maryland 64-58 in College Park. The Wolverines are now 10-8, with a 4-3 mark in the B1G. They have now dropped 3 of their last 4. In Howard’s 1st season, Michigan was 19-12 and 10-10 in B1G play before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down. In his 2nd season, it made it to the Elite 8 on the back of a B1G regular season title and came up just short of its 1st Final Four appearance since 2018.
saturdaytradition.com
C.J. Hicks, former 5-star prospect, comments on lack of playing time at Ohio State during freshman year
C.J. Hicks entered the 2022 season with major expectations as a 5-star prospect. However, the linebacker’s true freshman campaign didn’t go exactly to plan. He made just 6 tackles on the year as he played a reserve role behind Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg. However, he did have a significant role on special teams.
Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball
NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy
The 2022 college football season is in the books, and it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 season. One question for the 2023 season is who will win the Heisman Trophy. So far, USC quarterback Caleb Williams has strong odds to pull an Archie Griffin and win back-to-back Heisman Trophies. But there is one... The post Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Huggins Explains Why He's So 'Excited' About the Addition of DerMarr Johnson
WVU's new assistant coach is already impacting the program.
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB
The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
Look: NFL Draft Expert Predicts Surprising No. 1 Pick
For months now, NFL fans have assumed that the first player selected in this spring's NFL Draft would be a quarterback. The plethora of talented signal-callers available and the constant desperation of teams to find a franchise quarterback made it seem like a lock. But in his first mock draft, NFL ...
Sports World Calling For Major Head Coach's Firing
Just last year, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann signed a contract extension, inking him with the school through the 2027-28 season. But less than a year later, fans are already calling for his firing. Wednesday night, Ohio State lost its fifth game in a row, falling to Nebraska on the ...
Football World Reacts To Dylan Raiola's Top 4 Schools
2024 top quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola has a solid year to make his commitment decision. But he recently narrowed down his list to four historic programs. In a recent interview with Chad Simmons of On3 Sports, Raiola revealed that he has four programs that he's really focusing on: Georgia, ...
AOL Corp
Top SC recruit Kam Pringle appears to have mind made up as decision day nears
Woodland High School offensive tackle Kam Pringle — considered by some as the state’s top prospect for the 2024 class and one of the nation’s best — is set to announce his college commitment Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at his school. He has named a final six of South Carolina, Clemson, NC State, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.
247Sports
College baseball rankings: SEC places nine teams in preseason top 25 as LSU, Tennessee lead the way for 2023
The SEC is dominating college baseball preseason polls once again, as the league placed nine teams throughout the top 25 and seven in the top 10 of D1Baseball's initial rankings for the 2023 season. LSU ranks No. 1 after hitting the NCAA transfer portal hard during the offseason, and reigning SEC regular-season and tournament champion Tennessee ranks second. Reigning national champion Ole Miss ranks No. 4.
Look: Nebraska vs. Ohio State Halftime Score Going Viral
Nebraska and Ohio State put up some pitiful offensive performances during the first half of tonight's Big Ten matchup. At halftime, the Buckeyes led the Cornhuskers 22-21. Both teams shot less than 30% from the field and less than 15% from behind the three-point arc. The college basketball world ...
Mike Brey Era Coming to a Crashing Conclusion
A local TV station captured his emotions as the team gathered for its post-game ritual of singing the school’s alma mater, locked arm-in-arm, gently swaying back and forth in front of the Notre Dame student body. A disconsolate Mike Brey -- mind racing, thinking about what he would say...
Greg McElroy Believes 3 Teams Will Contend For Big Ten Title
There's no question that the Big Ten is a top-heavy football conference with powerhouse programs Ohio State and Michigan on top. But in 2023, Greg McElroy believes another Big Ten program will be in the mix to compete for the conference title. The college football analyst feels the Penn State ...
Comments / 0