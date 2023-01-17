Read full article on original website
Amarillo police: Pedestrian hit by car, killed on South Osage
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Saturday night. Amarillo police said Hayden Paul Ducommun, 32, was walking across the 2700 block of S. Osage Street around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a 2005 Mercury Montego. Ducommun was not at an...
“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center
I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
1 dead after being hit by vehicle at 27th and S. Ross Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are currently on scene about a vehicle and a pedestrian incident at S. Ross Street area. According to officials, officers were called around 8:02 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a person on 27th Street and S. Ross Street. Officers say the person has died.
Two arrested, charged with sending methamphetamine soaked letters to Potter County Jail
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Two people were arrested on Thursday and accused of sending letters soaked in methamphetamine to a Potter County Jail inmate. According to the Potter County Sheriff's Office, deputies with the Special Operations Division conducted a narcotics investigation and learned that letters soaked in narcotics were being sent to the detention center through the United States Postal Service.
Dumas man on motorcycle killed after turning in front of SUV on US 87 in Moore County
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — A Dumas man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash with an SUV. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Andres Enrique Ricardo Torres, 35, turned in front of a Jeep Liberty on US 87, two miles west of Dumas. The crash happened...
Man with active warrant arrested after officials find $336,000 worth of drugs at Greyhound station
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Man with an active warrant from another county was arrested after officials found a bag that contained around $336,000 worth of drugs at the Greyhound service station. According to a criminal complaint, on January 16, an Amarillo Police K9 officer searched the Greyhound luggage compartment...
Body found west of Amarillo confirmed to be man missing since June
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Human remains found in December near Indian Hill and Hope Road have been confirmed as that of a man missing since June. Wade Benjamin Pierce, 28, was reported missing on June 6, 2022, after family members had not seen him for six days. The...
UPDATE: Amarillo Police report woman has been found
UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department report that the woman from Clovis who was reported missing has been found safe by the Clovis Police Department. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is searching for a woman who was last seen driving east on I-40 from downtown Amarillo at around […]
Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead. According to the report, on Jan. 17, at around 9:17 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called near Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road on reports of a major crash. A Toyota Rav-4 driven...
Potter County Man Indicted for Murder
A Potter County jury has convicted and sentenced Christopher Yager for the 2020 murder of Alejandro Chavez. The murder took place in June of 2020, with Yager shooting Chavez in the face and dying instantly at a Country Inn and Suites hotel. The trial took five days total, starting on...
Staffing shortage keeping inmates from newly built Deaf Smith County Jail
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office tells ABC 7 News staffing delays are preventing the transfer of inmates from its current jail into a brand new jail nearly four years after voters approved a $36.2 million bond to have a new jail built.
'Lady ButterScotch' files to run for Amarillo Mayor
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Tonya Winston, also known as Lady ButterScotch, is running for Amarillo mayor. Winston said she filed her paperwork to run on December 16, 2022. But it was not official until Wednesday, the first day of the filing period. She kicked off her campaign on Jan....
Flight to Wichita makes emergency landing in Texas
United Airlines Flight 4296 Houston to Wichita was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo Airport after developing hydraulic issues.
Powerful winter storm with heavy snow possible next week
A powerful storm system could impact the southern plains early next week. This could be a HUGE system with impacts felt across Texas & Oklahoma from the Texas Gulf Coast to Amarillo. Models continue to come into agreement on the potential for snow, wind and cold temperatures Monday night and...
Weather Alert Day: Winter weather to cause travel issues Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — 10 PM UPDATE: Models continue to shift the track of this system north. This puts more of the panhandles in the bullseye to see moderate to heavy snow. Our first winter storm of the season is on the way to the panhandles. It is forecast...
