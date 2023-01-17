ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Pedestrian hit by car, killed on South Osage

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Saturday night. Amarillo police said Hayden Paul Ducommun, 32, was walking across the 2700 block of S. Osage Street around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a 2005 Mercury Montego. Ducommun was not at an...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center

I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

1 dead after being hit by vehicle at 27th and S. Ross Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are currently on scene about a vehicle and a pedestrian incident at S. Ross Street area. According to officials, officers were called around 8:02 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a person on 27th Street and S. Ross Street. Officers say the person has died.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Two arrested, charged with sending methamphetamine soaked letters to Potter County Jail

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Two people were arrested on Thursday and accused of sending letters soaked in methamphetamine to a Potter County Jail inmate. According to the Potter County Sheriff's Office, deputies with the Special Operations Division conducted a narcotics investigation and learned that letters soaked in narcotics were being sent to the detention center through the United States Postal Service.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Body found west of Amarillo confirmed to be man missing since June

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Human remains found in December near Indian Hill and Hope Road have been confirmed as that of a man missing since June. Wade Benjamin Pierce, 28, was reported missing on June 6, 2022, after family members had not seen him for six days. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead. According to the report, on Jan. 17, at around 9:17 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called near Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road on reports of a major crash. A Toyota Rav-4 driven...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Potter County Man Indicted for Murder

A Potter County jury has convicted and sentenced Christopher Yager for the 2020 murder of Alejandro Chavez. The murder took place in June of 2020, with Yager shooting Chavez in the face and dying instantly at a Country Inn and Suites hotel. The trial took five days total, starting on...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

'Lady ButterScotch' files to run for Amarillo Mayor

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Tonya Winston, also known as Lady ButterScotch, is running for Amarillo mayor. Winston said she filed her paperwork to run on December 16, 2022. But it was not official until Wednesday, the first day of the filing period. She kicked off her campaign on Jan....
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Powerful winter storm with heavy snow possible next week

A powerful storm system could impact the southern plains early next week. This could be a HUGE system with impacts felt across Texas & Oklahoma from the Texas Gulf Coast to Amarillo. Models continue to come into agreement on the potential for snow, wind and cold temperatures Monday night and...
TEXAS STATE

