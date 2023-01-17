BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday! There is still a chance for showers across central Alabama tonight. Most scattered showers will start after 7 pm-- first in Marion, Winston, and Cullman Counties and then another batch of rain rolls in about 10 pm tonight, moving east. Areas that will see the most rain tonight are west of I-65. But expect the chance for at least some rain for areas further eastward. Most of central Alabama will be dry by 5 am Monday morning. Tonight, will be chilly, with lows in the upper 30s. Roads are still sleek, so be cautious of any ponding. Expect a west wind of around 5 mph. When you’re preparing for the work week ahead, plan to dress warm Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to start your work week.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO