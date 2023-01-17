Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Related
7 cat rescue organizations in Birmingham that will make you purr
We love national days about pets -- the goofier, the better -- and Sunday, Jan, 22, sounds like a real goodie. It’s National Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day. If we had to guess, most kitties are asking: Where’s the food? How about some treats? Or, possibly: Why aren’t you petting me?
‘We may never really know the lives that will be saved’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Foundry Ministries, based in Bessemer, Alabama, is “where lives are reshaped by the hands of God, through Christ-centered programs and services.” Located outside of the city of Cullman near Holly Pond is The Foundry Farm, a refuge in a country setting for men overcoming addiction. Director of The Foundry Farm, Eddie Wilson, said permanently transformed lives through Christ-centered ministries is the vision behind The Foundry Ministries’ story and process. “The Foundry Ministries restores hope and rebuilds the lives of the addict through Christ-centered recovery,” Wilson said. “Our Foundry Farm life-change program is located in Cullman on 60 acres...
Bham Now
Bobby Flay’s burger franchise considers Birmingham for new locations
Good news, foodies! According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay is looking to build a presence in the Birmingham area. Keep reading for everything we know. Bobby’s Burgers in Birmingham?. Bobby’s Burger’s, a burger franchise co-founded by celebrity Chef Bobbly Flay is targeting...
Orlando may have Disney World, but we had Kiddieland
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I’m having the best time writing about my early memories of Birmingham. I’ve written about Joy Young, the Terminal Station, Parisian–even my early days at the Downtown YMCA. But as a child, the place I wanted to...
Lucy’s Old Country Cooking to Celebrate Grand Opening of Alberta City Location Sunday
Lucy's Old Country Cooking is making Alberta City their new home and will celebrate with a grand opening beginning Sunday morning. The southern-styled "meat and three" restaurant originally operated on Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa, however owners announced in late December that location was closing due to "very short staff" and "the stress of operating at two different locations," according to a Facebook post.
Ten new and upcoming Birmingham restaurants to add to your list in 2023
Looking to dine at a few new restaurants this year? Here are 10 Birmingham-area eateries to add to your list. Aww Shucks, the popular, Guinness World Record-winning Birmingham food truck specializing in fire-roasted corn, held the grand opening for its brick and mortar location on Jan. 20 . The restaurant, located in North Avondale, offers a primarily vegetarian menu including fire-roasted corn and creamy skillet corn-stuffed baked potatoes.
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers tonight with a chilly start to the week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday! There is still a chance for showers across central Alabama tonight. Most scattered showers will start after 7 pm-- first in Marion, Winston, and Cullman Counties and then another batch of rain rolls in about 10 pm tonight, moving east. Areas that will see the most rain tonight are west of I-65. But expect the chance for at least some rain for areas further eastward. Most of central Alabama will be dry by 5 am Monday morning. Tonight, will be chilly, with lows in the upper 30s. Roads are still sleek, so be cautious of any ponding. Expect a west wind of around 5 mph. When you’re preparing for the work week ahead, plan to dress warm Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to start your work week.
wbrc.com
UAB researchers say 75% of young adults don’t have ideal heart health
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new push for young people: take better care of your heart. That’s the message from researchers at UAB who said 75% of young adults in the U.S. don’t have ideal heart health. The researchers used data from a survey of American adults ages...
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Rainy Saturday night with scattered showers Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! Tonight, will be chilly with lows in the mid to low 40s. Expect light to moderate showers the rest of your Saturday evening. Be cautious of any ponding on the roads! We could see rainfall amounts up to an inch and southeast winds from 5 to 10 mph. If you have any Saturday evening plans, make sure you have the rain gear with you!
wbrc.com
‘Fortified roofs’ recommended for homes frequently hit by storms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in an area that’s hit frequently by heavy storms and tornadoes, you may want to look into getting a roof upgrade. A fortified roof is an upgraded system from a regular roof. It better protects both your roof and your home from storm-related damages, something many people experienced from the tornadoes one week ago.
Family of Alabama singer CJ Harris raising money to cover funeral costs
As the family of "American Idol" contestant CJ Harris prepares to lay him to rest, they are warning people to not donate money to online accounts set up in his name.
ABC 33/40 News
What to know about raising backyard chickens as in-store egg prices rise
The price of eggs is up 60% from this time last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some may be looking for an alternative, like raising backyard chickens, but what do you need to know before starting the process?. "They'll lay one egg a day. However, many, if...
From Irondale to the stars, how one girl’s dreams became a reality
By John Goolsby, For The Tribune IRONDALE — When Dr. Kimberly Sanland Robinson, CEO and Executive Director of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, was called to a ceremony in the Shades Valley auditorium on April 20, 1985, little did she realize that the trajectory of her life was about to change. Robinson received an […]
wbrc.com
Veteran owned and operated, all-in-one, Birmingham business looks towards growth in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At Your Service is a business in Birmingham that handles landscaping, moving and junk removal. The owners are Cameron Galbreath and Brantley Ledbetter. The two are busy people. Cameron is a senior at the University of Alabama, meanwhile Brantley is in the Army, currently at his annual training in Vermont. But their ambition remains on building their business.
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. K9 Deputy Gunner passes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of K9 Deputy, Gunner. The following statement was released on the sheriff’s office Facebook page:. “With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of K9 Deputy Gunner. Gunner was a valuable member of the Sheriff’s Office...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham adopting new parental leave policy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Friday that the City of Birmingham is making a change to their parental leave policy. Woodfin says every city employee will now get 12 weeks of paid parental leave. This new policy includes mothers, fathers, adopters and foster parents according to...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa VA sends call out to help Selma storm survivors
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA worked Thursday to help veterans in Selma following last week’s devastating tornado. Bryan Henry is On Your Side with how you can get involved. The VA system in Alabama is all connected and on Friday the VA outpatient clinic in Selma will...
wbrc.com
Army National Guard service member surprises family in Oxford
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A young woman from Clay County surprised her family Saturday afternoon after serving overseas. It was a surprise they’ll never forget!. Sharonda Michelle Holt spent the last year in Kuwait serving with the Army National Guard. Her mom Marian Hunter is thanking God this weekend for bringing her home.
Comments / 0