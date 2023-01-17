ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

The Cullman Tribune

‘We may never really know the lives that will be saved’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Foundry Ministries, based in Bessemer, Alabama, is “where lives are reshaped by the hands of God, through Christ-centered programs and services.” Located outside of the city of Cullman near Holly Pond is The Foundry Farm, a refuge in a country setting for men overcoming addiction.     Director of The Foundry Farm, Eddie Wilson, said permanently transformed lives through Christ-centered ministries is the vision behind The Foundry Ministries’ story and process.  “The Foundry Ministries restores hope and rebuilds the lives of the addict through Christ-centered recovery,” Wilson said. “Our Foundry Farm life-change program is located in Cullman on 60 acres...
CULLMAN, AL
Bham Now

Bobby Flay’s burger franchise considers Birmingham for new locations

Good news, foodies! According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay is looking to build a presence in the Birmingham area. Keep reading for everything we know. Bobby’s Burgers in Birmingham?. Bobby’s Burger’s, a burger franchise co-founded by celebrity Chef Bobbly Flay is targeting...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Orlando may have Disney World, but we had Kiddieland

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I’m having the best time writing about my early memories of Birmingham. I’ve written about Joy Young, the Terminal Station, Parisian–even my early days at the Downtown YMCA. But as a child, the place I wanted to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Lucy’s Old Country Cooking to Celebrate Grand Opening of Alberta City Location Sunday

Lucy's Old Country Cooking is making Alberta City their new home and will celebrate with a grand opening beginning Sunday morning. The southern-styled "meat and three" restaurant originally operated on Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa, however owners announced in late December that location was closing due to "very short staff" and "the stress of operating at two different locations," according to a Facebook post.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Ten new and upcoming Birmingham restaurants to add to your list in 2023

Looking to dine at a few new restaurants this year? Here are 10 Birmingham-area eateries to add to your list. Aww Shucks, the popular, Guinness World Record-winning Birmingham food truck specializing in fire-roasted corn, held the grand opening for its brick and mortar location on Jan. 20 . The restaurant, located in North Avondale, offers a primarily vegetarian menu including fire-roasted corn and creamy skillet corn-stuffed baked potatoes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The World Around Jae and Beyond

Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers tonight with a chilly start to the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday! There is still a chance for showers across central Alabama tonight. Most scattered showers will start after 7 pm-- first in Marion, Winston, and Cullman Counties and then another batch of rain rolls in about 10 pm tonight, moving east. Areas that will see the most rain tonight are west of I-65. But expect the chance for at least some rain for areas further eastward. Most of central Alabama will be dry by 5 am Monday morning. Tonight, will be chilly, with lows in the upper 30s. Roads are still sleek, so be cautious of any ponding. Expect a west wind of around 5 mph. When you’re preparing for the work week ahead, plan to dress warm Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to start your work week.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner

Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Rainy Saturday night with scattered showers Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! Tonight, will be chilly with lows in the mid to low 40s. Expect light to moderate showers the rest of your Saturday evening. Be cautious of any ponding on the roads! We could see rainfall amounts up to an inch and southeast winds from 5 to 10 mph. If you have any Saturday evening plans, make sure you have the rain gear with you!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

‘Fortified roofs’ recommended for homes frequently hit by storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in an area that’s hit frequently by heavy storms and tornadoes, you may want to look into getting a roof upgrade. A fortified roof is an upgraded system from a regular roof. It better protects both your roof and your home from storm-related damages, something many people experienced from the tornadoes one week ago.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Veteran owned and operated, all-in-one, Birmingham business looks towards growth in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At Your Service is a business in Birmingham that handles landscaping, moving and junk removal. The owners are Cameron Galbreath and Brantley Ledbetter. The two are busy people. Cameron is a senior at the University of Alabama, meanwhile Brantley is in the Army, currently at his annual training in Vermont. But their ambition remains on building their business.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson Co. K9 Deputy Gunner passes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of K9 Deputy, Gunner. The following statement was released on the sheriff’s office Facebook page:. “With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of K9 Deputy Gunner. Gunner was a valuable member of the Sheriff’s Office...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham adopting new parental leave policy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Friday that the City of Birmingham is making a change to their parental leave policy. Woodfin says every city employee will now get 12 weeks of paid parental leave. This new policy includes mothers, fathers, adopters and foster parents according to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa VA sends call out to help Selma storm survivors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA worked Thursday to help veterans in Selma following last week’s devastating tornado. Bryan Henry is On Your Side with how you can get involved. The VA system in Alabama is all connected and on Friday the VA outpatient clinic in Selma will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Army National Guard service member surprises family in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A young woman from Clay County surprised her family Saturday afternoon after serving overseas. It was a surprise they’ll never forget!. Sharonda Michelle Holt spent the last year in Kuwait serving with the Army National Guard. Her mom Marian Hunter is thanking God this weekend for bringing her home.
OXFORD, AL

